Scoreboard July 2

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Tuesday’s goals, assists, Player of the Match awards + stats

All the attacking returns, Player of the Match awards and underlying stats from Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Fantasy matches can be found in this article. Scout Notes will follow.

The summary of goals, assists, bookings and each Player of the Match comes from the UEFA site.

Everything else, like chances created and goal attempts, is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every UEFA European Championship game.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARDS

  • Romania v Netherlands: Cody Gakpo
  • Austria v Turkey: Merih Demiral

EURO 2024 TEAM STATS

EURO 2024 PLAYER STATS

  1. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Could get a full team with no WC but still think I'll use and attack the fixtures!

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Same.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Why would you? Semi final WC is good for semi and 5 FT final.

      Open Controls
  2. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Good enough to hold WC?

    Morata, Sabitzer, Guehi –> Gakpo, Simons, Stones

    Mbappe Kane Gakpo
    Bruno Williams Musiala Gundogan Simons
    VVD Carvajal Cancelo Stones Kounde
    Pickford Verbruggen

    Open Controls
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I hope so because very similar to my team (I have Bastoni to get rid of so will need to keep Morata) and I think I will hang on till the SF.

      Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    The Turkey pardon.

    Open Controls
  4. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    I can’t seem to find how many transfers you get for the Semi-Finals and the Final. Does anyone know?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      4 semis, 5 finals

      Open Controls
      1. It’s A Joke
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Is this a joke?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s A Joke
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        No. But my devices are.

        Open Controls
  5. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    That save. Jesus lads that's magic in a can.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Fact that the pitch was wet makes it even better.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        A thing of beauty.

        Open Controls
  6. Dotherightthing
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Is there going to be more price changes?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Might be. But the extra 5m should offset that.

      Open Controls
      1. Dotherightthing
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cool, I did not get that we would have an extra 5 mil for the quarters. Same for semis and final?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          No. Just the pre-knockout rounds 5m boost.

          Open Controls
          1. Dotherightthing
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Yes, thank you… just found the rule, my team is worth 105 and I didn’t even realised lol

            Open Controls
  7. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Foden >Bellingham worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Maybe not. 7 other teams with alternatives.

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      True - Simons is an option

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        He's a poor option. 1 assist in 4 games. Looks good running at goal.Questionable end product.

        Open Controls
  8. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Which one out of these would you lose before QF?

    A: Ronaldo
    B: Pedri

    A's replacement would probably be Mbappe or Gakpo
    B's replacement would probably be Saka, Simons or Bellingham

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. boother92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Lads, fancy joining a Last Man Standing comp when the new prem season starts?
    Link to get involved: https://forms.gle/YAu4rVcX4tVSzA278

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      What are the prizes? There was an excellent tourney on here last year with some even better prizes!

      Open Controls
      1. boother92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        £££

        Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        TorresMagic has been running it for many tears.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yes, many 'tears' 😉

          Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you wc this? Probably should and get in some eng and ned attack?

    Neuer Pickford
    Cancelo Hernandez akanji Carvajal ake
    Bruno Sabitzer Gundogan Williams pedri
    Mbappe Ronaldo morata

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd wait one week. Only Netherlands basically nailed to ho through.

      Open Controls
  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Guehi and Morata in my team. I am considering Morata to Gakpo and Guehi to VvD. Then one mid from Netherland. Other possibility is to keep Morata, but dare I really not to have Gakpo vs Turkey?!?

    Open Controls

