We’re at the quarter-final stage of this summer’s European Championship, which means it’s final hurdle time for those players on one yellow card.

We’ve got the regular round-up of all things disciplinary for Euro 2024 Fantasy managers in this article.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN AT EURO 2024?

A one-match suspension will be dished out to anyone collecting two bookings.

Should a player have been booked on four occasions before the semi-finals, he would have been suspended for one extra game. However, no one at Euro 2024 is at risk of that.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals.

That means someone could only miss the final through suspension by being sent off in the preceding round(s).

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER BEING SENT OFF?

A red card at any stage of Euro 2024 will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO WILL BE SUSPENDED IN MATCHDAY 5?

Four players on winning teams were booked for the second time in Matchday 4. Consequently, they will miss out on the quarter-finals:

Marc Guehi (€4.6m) is the only real name of note from a Fantasy perspective, with the other three owned by 1% of managers or less.

WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

Meanwhile, four players who were banned in Matchday 4 are newly available.

They are Germany’s Jonathan Tah (€4.5m), Switzerland’s Silvan Widmer (€4.5m), and Turkey’s Samet Akaydin (€4.0m) and Hakan Calhanoglu (€6.5m).

WHO IS ONE BOOKING AWAY FROM A BAN?

Below is a list of all the players who have been booked once in the tournament so far:

