5
  1. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mangala? Belgium are out when I last checked.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I've just checked too and it turns out they were eliminated by France. Who knew!

      1. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ha ha. At least it proves that I actually do read what you publish. Thanks for the information anyway. Its most helpful.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          You were quick off the mark, Charlie!

  2. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Have Mbappé and Gakpo already. Pick one to complete this forward line:

    A) Depay (vs TUR)
    B) Havertz (vs ESP)
    C) Yamal (vs GER)

    Thank you in advance 🙂

