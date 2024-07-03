42
42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gullit
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    14/15 players qualified.
    Keeping WC for semis.
    3 transfers only.

    Diogo Costa 05/07
    Pickford 06/07

    Cucurella 05/07
    Cancelo 05/07
    John Stones 06/07
    Kyle Walker 06/07
    Van Dijk 06/07

    Gundogan 05/07
    Musiala 05/07
    Nico Williams 05/07
    Bruno Fernandes 05/07
    *Sabitzer*

    Yamal 05/07
    Morata 05/07
    Depay 06/07

    Right now, I'm thinking orange.
    More dutch.

    Gakpo for Morata
    Aké for Kyle Walker (or J.Stones)

    Just not sure if should go with Bellingham or X.Simmons for Sabitzer.

    Any advice would be much appreciated. (First in my private league by 29pts - the prize is free sushi and drinks!)

    - Reposted

    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Good transfers, would stick with your gut

  2. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Who will your 2 captains be?

    Mbappe and probably Bellingham for me

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Mbappe and Kane

    2. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I would pick any Dutch player for the englishman.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yamal / Gakpo

  3. Club-De-Belon
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Kane - Morata - Gakpo

    Fernandes - Gundogan - Musiala - Vargas - Aebischer

    Cancelo - Dias - Carvajal - Dumfries - Guehi*

    Simons - Verbruggen

    5.7 ITB, WC left, red arrow to (still amazing) 4453 OR so I went with differentials (no FRA and brought in the SUI players + Verbruggen), captain on Bruno and then Gakpo. See you in rants, lads!

  4. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I’m not sure on Mbappe. He’s done sod all really. Think I’d rather Kane (scored more), Gakpo (scored a lot more), Lamal (more points) or Havertz (scored more).

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He’s a joke!

  5. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Hi!

    Just coming out of hibernation so apologies for asking something that has probably been asked before - when roughly is FPL expected to go live please?

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Mid july, around 2 weeks from now.

    2. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Man. It's euro now, olympics after, transfers have just begun. Enjoy the rest!

      But since PL starts on 17.08. I would expect FPL to be active from around a month before that, 17.07.

    3. Earn your Spurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Thanks guys!

  6. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Still have WC but...

    Pickford, Costa
    Mendes, Cucurella, Carvajal, Van Dijk, Guehi ***
    Musiala, Williams, Fernandes, Sabitszer ***, Baumgartner ***
    Kane, Mbappe, Morata

    A) Dumfries, Vargas (or Ruiz), Simons
    B) Normand, Bellingham, Aebischer
    C) Dumfries, Simons, Gakpo (keep Sabitzer, Morata out)
    D) play WC

    1. BaltimoreCity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

  7. jkovachi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours ago

    My current squad:

    Gk. Simon (MD1), Verbruggen (MD2)
    Df. Carvajal (MD1), Cancelo (MD1), Van Dijk (MD2), Bastoni*, Guehi*
    Mf. Gundogan (MD1), Vitinha (MD1), N. Williams (MD1), Bellingham (MD2), Baumgartner*
    Fw. Mbappe (MD1), Kane (MD2), Gakpo (MD2)

    Thinking of making three transfer and leave WC for semis
    Bastoni -> Akanji (MD2); Guehi -> Theo Hernandez (MD1); Baumgartner -> Olmo (MD1) or Aebischer (MD2)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Olmo will start on the bench, so Aebischer out of those.

  8. Saka White Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Best chip strategy for next season? I want a full breakdown with good logic and reasoning. Also who is the best Captain for the first 12 weeks? Thanks

  9. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Good afternoon mates!
    No WC, just two players eliminated, I’m with this team:

    Costa Pickford
    VVD Kounde Walker Cucurella Bastoni*
    Musiala Gundogan Bellingham Bruno Sabitzer*
    Mbappé Depay Morata

    Thinking of swapping the eliminated ones and Morata for Akanji, Nico and Gakpo. What do you think?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Good moves

  10. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Still have WC, not a massive fan of my defensive options but wondering if I can avoid using WC with a hit?

    Verbruggen Pickford
    Cancelo Mendes Guehi Cucurella Le Normand
    KDB Bruno Musiala Gundo Sabitzer
    Kane Mbappe Gakpo

    Planning Pickford/Guehi/KDB/Sabitzer > Maignan/VVD/Simons/Williams?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      You could keep Pickford and avoid a hit imo.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Oh they play the same day, my bad. I'd still avoid a hit personally.

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Got the same keepers and just going to leave it to avoid a hit, don't think it's worth it.

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Put Akanji or Walker in my starting XI?

  12. Chameleon 37
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      What’s a good limitless squad ?

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I'm on LL and am going big on England and the Dutch, with a sprinkling of the best players from the other teams to hedge my bets a little,

        I only had 1 England before so if it goes to form and they get knocked out then it's all good, I do fancy them to get through though

        1. Chameleon 37
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            How many of each team are you allowed - is it 5 at this round ?

      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Can I get away without WC here?

        Costa
        Stones Kounde Cucurella Cancelo
        Gundogan Musiala Bruno Williams
        Mbappe Morata

        (no 2nd GK) Jude Gakpo VVD

        1. Chameleon 37
            18 mins ago

            Would definitely have a 2nd GK - Pickford or verbruggen on sat

            1. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I don't have any more FTs - had to prioritise other moves

        2. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Pickford Verbruggen
          Carvajal Cucurella Guehi* Stones Cancelo
          Musiala N.Williams Pedri Bruno Sabitzer*
          Kane Mbappe CR7
          0.0m

          Would you WC this lot or use 3 FTs?

          Ronaldo, Sabitzer & Guehi to
          Gakpo, Simons, VVD

        3. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Whom do you prefer between Ake and De Vrij? Already have VVD.

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            just now

            De vrij

        4. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Ratcliffe up to his old tricks! He got a knighthood for this sort of thing! https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5611715/2024/07/03/manchester-united-job-cuts/

        5. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          Thoughts on Guehi + Sabitzer > Ake + Bellingham?

          Rest of squad

          Maignan Pickford

          Canceló Walker Kounde Carvajal

          Musiala Gundogan Williams Bruno

          Mbappe Ronaldo Gakpo

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            No idea on 3rd transfer. Ronaldo > Kane?

            1. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              That's what I'm doing

        6. Remi
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not sure on which Swiss to pick

          A) Vargas
          B) Aebischer

          1. Tommo1888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            A

        7. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Who are the best captain options that aren't Mbappe/Kane?

