FPL 2024/25 pre-season page now live

…and it’s live! The European Championship is still ongoing but as it’s now July, we’ve launched our pre-season page for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

It’s a skeletal article at this stage, of course, but every bit of content we write over the summer will be added to this one-stop shop for the new season. So, bookmark it and keep coming back.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has yet to relaunch; it surely won’t be too long now. When it does, there will be price reactions, position-by-position analysis and first-draft team reveals.

In the meantime, there is still plenty of useful information on our page even at this early stage. All the pre-season friendly dates are listed, as well as the transfer ins and outs so far.

Initial reaction to the 2023/24 Premier League fixture release is also included.

To come over the next six weeks or so will be analysis of all 20 top-flight clubs, Scout Reports on new signings like Igor Thiago, Moving Target articles on those players switching allegiance and research into new managers.

Notes on the summer friendlies, predicted lineups for Gameweek 1, a set piece takers guide – you name it, we’ll have it.

There’s something else coming very soon, as you’ll see below…