  1. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Williams 6 pts or move armband to Gakpo

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Depends on if you like a full pie or half pie

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      3 points for a captain is never going to be enough to leave as captain so definitely switch mate.

    3. Dhanesh Prabhu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Switch definitely.
      I would also punt on VVD or De Vrij just because Turkey concede a lot of header chances.

  2. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Comments feed doesn’t work on mobile anymore, but at least we have new banner ads now from reputable ethical retailers like Temu.

