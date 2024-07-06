11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    A France v England final would be a fitting end to this tournament.

    Open Controls
    1. Gronkalot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      It could well be a contender for the dullest final in the history of football

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Southgate vs Le Southgate. What could be more thrilling?

        Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Loving Gareth sh1thousery. Brings an injured Shaw for the left back spot.

    Brings him on as a CB

    Open Controls
  3. Gronkalot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Maybe UEFA would agree to go straight to penalties as the chance of anything other than 0-0 after 120 minutes would be infinitesimally small.

    Open Controls
    1. Gronkalot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      reply fail

      Open Controls
  4. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Mbappe + 4 French defs + Maignan is way to go?

    Open Controls
    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Spain will. Score. No doubt

      Open Controls
      1. It’s A Joke
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Having owned Mbappe for every game he's played in, not sure I want to bother again.

      Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    only 1 striker (Gakpo) in the top 30 point scorers. hmmm

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.