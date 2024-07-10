Netherlands v England team news: Guehi + Malen come in

Wednesday night brings the second lot of European Championship semi-final team news, this time from the Netherlands and England. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Dortmund.

With a final versus Spain up for grabs, which historical clash between these nations will it honour: England’s glorious 4-1 masterclass at Euro 96, or Ronald Koeman controversially breaking hearts in the World Cup 1994 qualifier?

Then again, based on Gareth Southgate’s side so far, maybe it’ll be more like Italia 90’s goalless draw!

Both sides make just one change from their weekend wins. For England, Marc Guehi (€4.7m) returns from suspension to replace Ezri Konsa (€4.4m) in the back three. That means there’s still no Luke Shaw (€5.0m) start.

Highly-selected assets Jude Bellingham (€9.5m), Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Harry Kane (€11.0m), Cody Gakpo (€7.8m) and Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) all feature in the line-ups.

Dutch attacker Steven Bergwijn (€6.9m) was substituted at half-time against both Romania and Turkey. So it’s no surprise to now see him completely step aside for Donyall Malen (€6.9m).

Wout Weghorst (€6.4m) will have to make his impact from the bench, again.

TEAM NEWS

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Malen, Gakpo, Depay

England XI – Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden, Kane

