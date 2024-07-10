97
Dugout Discussion July 10

Netherlands v England team news: Guehi + Malen come in

97 Comments
Wednesday night brings the second lot of European Championship semi-final team news, this time from the Netherlands and England. It kicks off at 20:00 BST in Dortmund.

With a final versus Spain up for grabs, which historical clash between these nations will it honour: England’s glorious 4-1 masterclass at Euro 96, or Ronald Koeman controversially breaking hearts in the World Cup 1994 qualifier?

Then again, based on Gareth Southgate’s side so far, maybe it’ll be more like Italia 90’s goalless draw!

Both sides make just one change from their weekend wins. For England, Marc Guehi (€4.7m) returns from suspension to replace Ezri Konsa (€4.4m) in the back three. That means there’s still no Luke Shaw (€5.0m) start.

Highly-selected assets Jude Bellingham (€9.5m), Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Harry Kane (€11.0m), Cody Gakpo (€7.8m) and Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) all feature in the line-ups.

Dutch attacker Steven Bergwijn (€6.9m) was substituted at half-time against both Romania and Turkey. So it’s no surprise to now see him completely step aside for Donyall Malen (€6.9m).

Wout Weghorst (€6.4m) will have to make his impact from the bench, again.

TEAM NEWS

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Simons; Malen, Gakpo, Depay

England XI – Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden, Kane

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    1-1.

    
  2. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Never a penalty, but we'll take it.

    
    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Literally a foul anywhere and everywhere on the pitch. Raised foot, lots of contact, no touch on the ball.

      
      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Agree - he pushed out slightly, missed the ball and caught Kane's foot just after he got his shot away.

        
  3. JBG
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kane G

    
  4. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Simons and Kane(c)!!

    
    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

      
  5. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Does Kane get assist an goal?

    
  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    6 point goals for simons and kane then

    no cs this round, expected

    
  7. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    NOT. A. PEN.

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      It was though

      
  8. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    That's never a penalty in a million years, but nothing surprises us when it comes to refereeing standards....

    
    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Literally a foul anywhere and everywhere on the pitch. Raised foot, lots of contact, no touch on the ball.

      Lucky for the Dutch it wasn't a red.

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Lol..its never ever a penalty..defenders are allowed to defend. Ksnes follow thru him.. var has spoilt football sadly

        
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          just now

          That wasnt defending

          
      2. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        He raised his foot because that's where the ball was.
        The only reason there's contact is because Kane slams his foot into the defender.
        Football is a contact sport, and if the striker is allowed to have a shot, the defender is allowed to challenge to block it.

        Even the ITV and Christina Uncle was totally surprised by the decision.....

        
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Clear pen, even Dumfries knew that

      
  9. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Gareth rising from the grave again.

    
  10. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Gotta stop watching footband and develop new hobbies like gardening.
    What a joke of a penalty in a euros semifinals.

    
    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      He kicked Kane's foot with no contact on the ball. Clear foul, easy decision for the VAR.

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Kane already got his shot off.. kanes follow thru hits defender.
        Never a penalty. Sad day football that in a euros semis the Dutch are basically playing handicap and need to beat eng by 2 goals

        
    2. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Greenfly is a pest.

      
  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    kane now level for the golden boot.

    
  12. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    England need to go through. Cant have this dirty play rewarded. The dutch havent progressed since de jong

    
  13. JBG
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    How did that not cross the line completely?? Foden unlucky there.

    
  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Spain quaking in their boots watching this England performance

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Southgate will park the bus vs England

      
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        *Spain*

        
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No, no.. no need to correct yourself. Was right the first time haha.

          
  15. F4L
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    THATS A SECOND YELLOW. corrupt ref

    
  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Fair to say this is England's first match where the opposition isnt playing for a nil/nil?

    
  17. JBG
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Dumfries almost makes up for his "defending" for that pen situation.

    
  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mainoo has been a star

    
  19. MikeyMitz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Lol I have Foden (c) and dumfries. Maybe 10 total inches from 3 goals going in!

    
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've been told 2 inches is big 😮

      
  20. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Please for the good of football, let Netherlands go through

    
  21. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    How var has spoilt football. At start i thought it will help. Maybe in some cases it does but wasn't point of var to only overturn clear and obvious errors?
    Instead it slow motions frame by frame to spoil football. Kane and none of England even appealed for a penalty. Kane just sit in the ground till var had enough time to think and examine. Must be learning these tricks from Bellingham from real Madrid

    
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Also what a joke that cucurella handball is not a penalty vs Germany..it clearly was a penalty but not given. But the Denmark handball vs Germany was never a penalty but given. At same time schlotterbeck goal was completed valid but ruled out
      What a joke var is. Just pathetic.

      
  22. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Captain fail, yet again.

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      You went for Depay?? After all(or nothing...) he has shown so far?

      
  23. F4L
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Koeman parking the bus, like everyone against England. England's attack just too good, everyone knows it

    
  24. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    VVD on pens

    
  25. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mainoo doing good at both ends of the pitch. 19years, well done lad.

    
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      running the show

      

