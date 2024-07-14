12
It’s the last-chance saloon in the free, no-deposit FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’ league.

The official FFScout Team has entered into the patriotic mood by going big on England for Sunday’s European Championship final.

As a reminder, every manager who finishes ahead of this squad will receive a free month of our Premium Membership.

Prizes galore in FanTeam's free 'Euro Beat the Pundits' league

WHAT IS FANTEAM ‘BEAT THE PUNDITS’?

This free league has over 1,500 managers competing to win a bunch of prizes.

Not only are Scout Premium Memberships up for grabs but the top 160 will share £2,000 (as seen above).

SCOUT TEAM: FINAL

FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’: Scout Team’s final team

Remember this is our own team, not a ‘Scout Picks’ – hence the bizarre inclusion of Joselu, who was a budget-freeing bench fodder pick in the semis. Unless we take a hit, we’re stuck with the former Newcastle United misfit.

Four England players have been brought in to make it an eight-strong contingent from Gareth Southgate’s squad. It’s looking doubtful that one of them, Luke Shaw, will start, though.

Given our mediocre ranking, it’s a last-ditch all-or-nothing bid for a green arrow with five members of the England rearguard.

£5K FINAL GAME

The final daily European Championship Fantasy game costs £2 entry, with £5k up for grabs.

You can enter right until kick-off, so you can see the teamsheets before committing.

You only have to pick five players, on a budget of 46M, for this event.

The top 17% get prizes, too!

Here’s how you score points:

COMING SOON: THE 2024/25 EPL GAME

FanTeam’s EPL game will launch soon, too – so keep your eyes peeled!

    England XI: Pickford, Guehi, Stones, Walker, Shaw, Saka, Kobbie, Rice, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Shaw for Trippier only change.

    Shaw for Trippier only change.

    https://x.com/SamC_reports/status/1812509970422006129

    Open Controls
