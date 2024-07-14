FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’: Scout Team’s final team

Sponsored by FanTeam
It’s the last-chance saloon in the free, no-deposit FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’ league.
The official FFScout Team has entered into the patriotic mood by going big on England for Sunday’s European Championship final.
As a reminder, every manager who finishes ahead of this squad will receive a free month of our Premium Membership.
WHAT IS FANTEAM ‘BEAT THE PUNDITS’?
This free league has over 1,500 managers competing to win a bunch of prizes.
Not only are Scout Premium Memberships up for grabs but the top 160 will share £2,000 (as seen above).
SCOUT TEAM: FINAL
Remember this is our own team, not a ‘Scout Picks’ – hence the bizarre inclusion of Joselu, who was a budget-freeing bench fodder pick in the semis. Unless we take a hit, we’re stuck with the former Newcastle United misfit.
Four England players have been brought in to make it an eight-strong contingent from Gareth Southgate’s squad. It’s looking doubtful that one of them, Luke Shaw, will start, though.
Given our mediocre ranking, it’s a last-ditch all-or-nothing bid for a green arrow with five members of the England rearguard.
£5K FINAL GAME
The final daily European Championship Fantasy game costs £2 entry, with £5k up for grabs.
You can enter right until kick-off, so you can see the teamsheets before committing.
You only have to pick five players, on a budget of 46M, for this event.
The top 17% get prizes, too!
Here’s how you score points:
COMING SOON: THE 2024/25 EPL GAME
FanTeam’s EPL game will launch soon, too – so keep your eyes peeled!
