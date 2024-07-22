Fantasy EFL 2024/25 is live

The all-new, and official, English Football League (EFL) Fantasy game is live for the 2024/25 season!

As we mentioned on Friday, we’re teaming up with EFL for the upcoming campaign.

We’ll be bringing you plenty of content on this site between now and the season’s start on Friday 9 August.

That’ll start with a detailed ‘How to Play’, which is on its way in the coming hours.

For now, though, it’s all about the draft tinkering. Head over to the Fantasy EFL site to start putting your team together for the opening weekend.

The on-screen tutorial guides you through the basics, which we’ve also outlined below.

A BRIEF INTRO TO FANTASY EFL

This new Fantasy EFL game is different from Fantasy Premier League (FPL), asking you to pick just seven players each gameweek.

It’s also effectively a ‘free hit’ every week, meaning you can target individual fixtures.

And you get to choose from all 72 teams in the Championship, League One and League Two.

You are then allowed to keep switching selections right up until the kick-off of a relevant fixture.

You’ll also get a chance to pick two clubs each week that you think will win.

Set your captain, and your vice-captain, and you’re away!

PRIZES

By playing Fantasy EFL, you’ll be in with a chance of winning a host of top prizes (prizes subject to terms and conditions).

Monthly prizes

Prize recipients: top overall player(s) in main public league between August 2024 and April 2025

top overall player(s) in main public league between August 2024 and April 2025 Prize detail: Puma football +branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack

Seasonal prizes: Club league winner



Prize recipients: top player(s) in club leagues

top player(s) in club leagues Prize detail: 1x season ticket per club for the 2025/26 season – winner selected based on seasonal scores within club leagues

Seasonal prizes: Fantasy EFL overall winner

Prize recipients: Fantasy EFL overall league winner(s)

Fantasy EFL overall league winner(s) Prize detail: 2x hospitality places at the 2024/25 Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley, behind-the-scenes tour at Wembley, hotel accommodation, Puma football, branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack

2nd to 5th place also gets: 2x match tickets for the 2024/25 Championship Play-Off Final 2024/25, Puma football, branded Fantasy EFL merchandise pack.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

Head to this link here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

