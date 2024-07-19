Fantasy Football Scout teams up with Fantasy EFL

After the conclusion of Euro ’24, supporters are starting to cast a glance towards club football once again.

With that in mind, we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’re teaming up with the newly launched English Football League (EFL) Fantasy game for the 2024/25 season.

ABOUT FANTASY EFL

This new Fantasy EFL game is quite different from Fantasy Premier League (FPL), asking you to pick just seven players each gameweek from across all 72 teams in the Championship, League One and League Two.

You are then allowed to keep switching selections right up until the kick-off of a relevant fixture.

You’ll also get a chance to pick two clubs each week that you think will win. Ideally, these victorious teams will be playing away AND score two goals or more for bonus points.

FANTASY EFL CONTENT TO COME

Suffice to say, then, the game’s rules are different to what you’re used to with FPL. That’s why we’ll be kicking off with a full explanation of those in the coming days, before considering some basic strategy.

Then it’ll be swiftly onto our usual pre-season content that looks at friendlies, key EFL transfers and early fixture runs.



Whilst the new EFL Fantasy game isn’t live quite yet (it’ll be coming very soon), you can already sign up now to ensure you’ll be notified as soon as it does go live.

You’ll probably notice some familiar content on the official EFL site too! Although we’re not running the game, we are teaming up with the EFL throughout the season to provide some hopefully insightful Fantasy perspectives each week.

As always, we aim to provide expertise that will help Fantasy managers pick out the best, most interesting assets to start the season strongly as well as the choice captaincy candidates and strategies to help you secure silverware in your mini-leagues.

We also want to assure readers that this will not impact our FPL or indeed UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy coverage. In fact, we’re growing our team to provide even more fabulous Fantasy articles, video, data and more for our community members and occasional visitors plus even more to come for our Premium Members (stay tuned…).

In the meantime, we’re going to have a quick sit down: covering all 92 teams from the top four divisions in England, plus European elite in the Champions League (and of course the Euros) means a very busy time at Scout Towers!

