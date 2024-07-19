34
Fantasy EFL July 19

Fantasy Football Scout teams up with Fantasy EFL

34 Comments
Share

After the conclusion of Euro ’24, supporters are starting to cast a glance towards club football once again.

With that in mind, we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’re teaming up with the newly launched English Football League (EFL) Fantasy game for the 2024/25 season.

ABOUT FANTASY EFL

This new Fantasy EFL game is quite different from Fantasy Premier League (FPL), asking you to pick just seven players each gameweek from across all 72 teams in the Championship, League One and League Two.

You are then allowed to keep switching selections right up until the kick-off of a relevant fixture.

You’ll also get a chance to pick two clubs each week that you think will win. Ideally, these victorious teams will be playing away AND score two goals or more for bonus points.

FANTASY EFL CONTENT TO COME

Suffice to say, then, the game’s rules are different to what you’re used to with FPL. That’s why we’ll be kicking off with a full explanation of those in the coming days, before considering some basic strategy.

Then it’ll be swiftly onto our usual pre-season content that looks at friendlies, key EFL transfers and early fixture runs.

Whilst the new EFL Fantasy game isn’t live quite yet (it’ll be coming very soon), you can already sign up now to ensure you’ll be notified as soon as it does go live.

You’ll probably notice some familiar content on the official EFL site too! Although we’re not running the game, we are teaming up with the EFL throughout the season to provide some hopefully insightful Fantasy perspectives each week.

As always, we aim to provide expertise that will help Fantasy managers pick out the best, most interesting assets to start the season strongly as well as the choice captaincy candidates and strategies to help you secure silverware in your mini-leagues.

We also want to assure readers that this will not impact our FPL or indeed UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy coverage. In fact, we’re growing our team to provide even more fabulous Fantasy articles, video, data and more for our community members and occasional visitors plus even more to come for our Premium Members (stay tuned…).

In the meantime, we’re going to have a quick sit down: covering all 92 teams from the top four divisions in England, plus European elite in the Champions League (and of course the Euros) means a very busy time at Scout Towers!

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Black Knights
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play Up Pompey!

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Play up Bolton

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Play up playa.

        Open Controls
  2. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Even though a template hasn’t emerged yet, this feels a bit templatey. Thoughts?

    Sanchez, (4.0)
    Gvardiol, Burn, Mykolenko (Guehi) (4.0)
    Salah, Gordon, Kudus, CHO (4.5)
    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think there will be a template. It will be split between Haaland teams, Salah teams, and Haaland + Salah teams.

      Open Controls
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hope so. So little variety between teams all last season

        Open Controls
  3. WVA
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Surely it’s White over Saliba, massively outscored him in nearly 500 minutes less

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      £0.5m goes a long way this year.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You’re looking at an extra 50 points if White gets the same minutes

        Open Controls
        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Depends what you use the extra money for I guess.

          But in isolation, yes, White is better pick

          Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft?

    Sanchez
    Walker burn mykolenko
    Salah eze nkunku Hudson odoi
    Haaland Watkins isak

    Turner rogers faes harwood

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pretty nice.

      Think I’d downgrade Rogers to £4.5m and upgrade Walker to Gvardiol.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Nice, thanks

        Open Controls
  5. King Prawn
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not seeing Watkins in many drafts. Surely he’s value at 9mill considering his output last season and Villa’s decent opening fixtures. Are people thinking he’ll be rested after the euros?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think most are going for Isak at that price range - better first couple of fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Eyes of Blue
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I plan to bring him in GW3 when the fixtures turn properly.

      Open Controls
    3. The Abyss
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I see him in loads!

      Open Controls
  6. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    How about this? No Liverpool or Arsenal but has both Haaland and Watkins

    Turner
    Gvardiol, Anderson, Burn
    Palmer, Gordon, Eze, MGW
    Haaland, Watkins, Isak

    Iverson, Barco, Soucek, Harwood-Bellis

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't think Turner is a starter

      Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      No playing keeper

      Open Controls
    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good point need to sort out the keeper

      Open Controls
    4. JIMMY TUGGINS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't see any issues there, go for it.

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A. Salah Muniz
    B. Palmer Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Eyes of Blue
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chelsea looking to sign a new GK.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hope he comes in at 4.5m, which I doubt

      Open Controls
    2. Eyes of Blue
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      To be fair they are looking to sign in every position.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      There goes the Sanchez dream.

      Open Controls
  9. sankalparora07
      7 mins ago

      MGW or Kudus? Slightly leaning towards MGW considering NFO has good opening 3 fixtures and he is on pens

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        MGW, on pens and easier fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. sankalparora07
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          MGW

          Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pickford

        Martinez, TAA, Hall

        Foden, Salah, Kudus, Palmer, B.Johnson

        Isak, Havertz

        (Fabianski, Andersen, 4.5, 4.0)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.