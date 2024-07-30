211
  1. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Newcastle to keep the most clean sheets in the opening 5 GWs?

    1. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      They'll score plenty of goals but won't keep any cleansheets

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I don't know about most but I don't think last seasons away stats should have a huge factor with Pope available.

  2. FRENCH EDDY
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    First draft (0.0 ITB):

    Sanchez (4.0m GK)
    TAA Gvardiol Burn (Konsa) (4.0m DEF)
    Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Eze
    Isak J. Pedro (Armstrong)

    Any thoughts would be appreciated

    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Judging by recent comments here Burn is not nailed.

      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I've just removed Burn from my team due to uncertainty around starts, although he has started both friendlies so far (at centreback). Hall sppears 1st choice LB.
        My guess at Newcastle's opening XI...
        Pope, Livraento, Schar, Kelly Hall, Joelinton, BrunoG, Longstaff, Barnes, Isak, Gordon

        1. PogChamp
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks about right. I think Livraento is a good shout if starting.

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah, toying between Hall & Livramento at mo.

  3. no1baj
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    I haven't played for a good number of years but back to it this year!
    any tips and advice is appreciated, I will be going with Salah and Haaland so please don't try to change my mind haha!

    Flekken
    Porro / Gabriel / TAA
    Salah / Gallagher / Elanga / Eze
    Isak / Haaland / Armstrong

    Henderson / Barco / Lavia / Harwood-Bellis

    1. LangerznMash
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gallagher :O

    2. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Im afraid you won’t want to hear it but that is a poor side.
      Armstrong - minimal points
      Gallagher - minimal points
      Elanga - minimal points
      Eze - without Olise
      Porro - no cleanies
      Gab & TAA - expensive defence
      Flekken - no cleanies
      Bench - weak except Barco and Harwood-B

      1. no1baj
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        How would you improve?

  4. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Just wondered how this looks? did have Fernandes but preferred Saka as it looks like he might start GW 1 based on Artetas comments.

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Andersen Shaw
    Salah Saka Nkunku Hudson Odoi Smith Rowe
    Haaland Isak
    Paulsen Johnson Bednarek N Fraser

    0.0 itb

    thanks!!!!

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not sure on the two 5.5 mids. I'd downgrade one of Saka / Son to spread the money

  5. Chasing last week
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    It's a massive punt to go without Haaland and/or Salah but it's more fun building a squad without them. Anyone else decided to definitely go without one or more?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I started off with neither, but now they've both sneaked in to my team :/

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Unlikely will start with both. Just remember to factor in captaincy if going without both.

    3. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I started with neither. Now I have Haaland because let’s face it - he will score the most points. And by far.

    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think it's fun having both in and having to find the bargain gems

    5. Indpush
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm starting with Haaland and a 4.5 mid with option to pivot to Watkins and Palmer or others.

  6. PogChamp
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    RMT? I think the Trent, Salah, Haaland drafts will all have a similar midfield.

    Miguel
    Aina, Shaw, Trent
    Gordon, Hudson-Odi, Nkunku, Johnson, Salah
    Isak, Haaland

    Barco, Harwood-Bellis, Lapado

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep, I'm on something similar but a 343 with Havertz over Gordon

