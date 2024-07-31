165
165 Comments Post a Comment
  1. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    If given a choice would you rather have

    1. Gvardiol + Gabriel
    or
    2. Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Not sure why you aee comparing 2 defenders vs premium mid

      Open Controls
      1. Travel Notes
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        In a goalkeeper thread.

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          he's asking because its about accessing certain players. He can only access one or the other

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            It should be 2 defs + mid in both options for fair comparison

            Open Controls
      2. R.C.
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Basically a question of keeping funds in defence or mid

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think 2 premium defenders is too much and I'd prefer salah but it's not as simple as that since you'll have to sell someone else too.

          Open Controls
    2. bobdd
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I will take Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. hugothedog
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nice penguin ser

      Open Controls
  2. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    How much is Martial this year? Could do well with Bruno feeding him

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      How much i Cahill this year? Could do well with Arteta feeding him

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is Porro worth 5.5m?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably not, but he will be a rollercoaster of fun to own that’s for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sign me up!

        Open Controls
        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I mean that’s what it’s all about so why not!

          Open Controls
  4. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I reckon Robinson will end up being the best 4.5 defender.

    Not going to pick up from the start though as don’t want triple Fulham!
    (Muniz & Andreas)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeah got him, rotates nicely with the rest of my defense

      Open Controls
    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      I think that Castagne might outscore him.

      Open Controls
      1. Chris_l25
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah castagne seems to be getting ignored for some reason? Got a better PPM than Robinson last season

        Open Controls
  5. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Does anyone think that Everton will concede fewer clean sheets without Onana.

    Just thinking Mykolenko might not be ideal after all.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      4.5m only, not that big of a risk and they do have nice fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Consider Robinson

      Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes - and also remember at the beginning of last season when we all had Pickford (well I did anyway) they kept few clean sheets at the start of the season

      Open Controls
    4. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      First thought was yes, but I think EVE's win record improved without Onana (will try and find the link)

      Open Controls
    5. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah, that's the reason I went away from Everton

      Open Controls
  6. Where dahoud at
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hi everyone so this is my latest draft 🙂 what yous thank.?

    Flekken
    Taa, udogie, mykolenko
    Salah, nkunku, b.fernandes, Saka, son
    Muniz, isak

    Bench, Turner, konsa, THB, ui-jo

    Open Controls
  7. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any merit going with Bednarek over TWB? Less chance of a price drop and he's only going to play the ofd game.

    Open Controls
  8. @Bryan
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hi - any serious rotation concerns on the below players? Going for strong squad and rotations between players.

    Areola, Fabianski

    Trent, Gvardiol, Saliba, Munoz, Maatsen

    Eze, Nkunku, Bailey, Hudson-Odoi, Smith-Rowe

    Haaland, Isak, Havertz,

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No premium midfielders may cause a future problem if you want to get one in - e.g. 2 or 3 transfers to get a Foden, Saka, Palmer etc.

      Open Controls
  9. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Many teams with Porrro? Spurs first 2 fixtures are class. Saving of 0.5 over someone like Saliba as well.

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Currently on Porro, but Gvardiol is tempting me. Rotation risk, but high ceiling if he's once again deployed as a wingback.

      Open Controls
    2. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes, I have him, Gvardiol at Mykolenko in a 3atb

      Open Controls
  10. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    I have never bench boosted in GW1!

    For those looking into it, or those brave souls who have done it in the past, what is the strategy? Is it to BB in GW1 then WC in GW2?

    It's not really my style, but what is the general consensus on such a strategy in a season where we will see less DGWs and BGWs?

    Open Controls
    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Well, it would be best if you could BB in GW1 without wildcard. WC can surely be utilized better later in season when we have more information on how teams set up, what roles individual players cover, where are cheap bargains etc...

      So maybe try to find out if you can make a BB draft that is decent even for a few more GWs.

      Nevertheless, it might be find to do a WC in GW2, but then you have to be more careful with transfers later on 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Way I see it is you target the best looking fixtures, should get a boost in points allowing you to mentally attack the next set of fixtures (knowing your not chasing) and then build some transfers for a mini WC once you understand the form building. Having the ability to gather transfers means you can play different strategies

      Open Controls
  11. Club-De-Belon
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    I do not plan to use chips any time soon, so I went with this plan:
    Pope (Flekken)
    TAA - Porro - Konsa - Barco - Sugawara
    Son - Odegaard - Eze - Szoboszlai - Nkunku
    Watkins - Isak - Muniz
    3.0 ITB
    GW2: Odegaard to Foden or KDB (2,0 ITB left)
    GW3: Porro > Saliba (1,0 ITB left)
    4+5 : roll or jump on cheap bandwagon
    after GW6: get in Saka, Gvardiol (or other MCI defender) at least + looking forward switch of Nkunku + Szoboszlai to Garnacho/Diallo+Paqueta/JWP/Bowen

    oh yeah, I could do better than Szoboszlai as I will have 1.0 spare but I worry about rotations

    Disclamation : I decided to go without Haland but not without Salah because I do not consider Salah to be a default option to have. There is no way I am getting him for 12.5.

    Open Controls
    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      I could do Szobo+Muniz to Pereira + Gakpo but I think Muniz is just much better FPL option. Unless Szobo gets dropped into a deeper role in pre-season, I go with this punt.

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Planning transfers when it’s all about early explosive form never works

      Open Controls
      1. Club-De-Belon
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        its not about the final transfer in GW6 lol, but about the structure on price tags to enable such players

        Open Controls
  12. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Goalkeepers are rather tricky this season imo, especially with new bps. Currently on Raya so as to cover Arsenal, but might as well go cheaper.

    Open Controls
    1. Club-De-Belon
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      True. It seems they want us to use 5.0 instead of 4.5s more, just so the whole game does not diverge into saving money there.

      Raya is nice because of cheap entry to ARS defence, but you know he won´t make many saves or get BPS. It´s going to mostly be a game of 2p or 6p.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Exactly! Might as well go with Pickford or even Flekken and improve elsewhere.

        Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm going with a 5.0m keeper so either Pope and a 4.5 Villa defender, or Martinez with a 4.5m Newcastle defender e.g. Livramento.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Martinez is interesting.

        Open Controls
    3. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rule of thumb applied here is the VORP is much lower with keepers so may as well go 4.5

      Open Controls
  13. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any word yet on the Fantasy Football Scout app?

    Open Controls
  14. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Having a 4.5 as cover, is it madness to actually go with Timber at 5.5?

    Open Controls
  15. sankalparora07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    If Haaland doesn't start any pre season matches going forward, should I still have him in my GW1 team?

    Open Controls
  16. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Keeping faith with Fulham here but Mykolenko and Castagne rotate well and Andreas & CHO for the 4th midfield spot

    Here is my gw 1 team

    Pope
    TAA Gvardiol Mykolenko
    Saka Gordon Eze CHO
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Subs 4.0 Andreas Castagne Barco

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.