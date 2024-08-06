Fantasy EFL: Best picks from League One

Choosing the right players each week for your Fantasy EFL team can be a tough task but we are here to help make that decision a little bit easier by providing insights and highlighting some of the best/safest options you can opt for this season.

In Fantasy EFL managers have the luxury of being able to pick a new team every week. This will enable them to target form and fixtures easily.

Here are the best picks from the League One clubs by position for managers to consider.

Goalkeeper/Defender Top Picks

Ryan Allsop – Birmingham City

Allsop had a very good season last time out, featuring 37 times with Hull City. He faced 146 shots on target and managed to make 100 saves, which provided him a save percentage of 70.5%. The Englishmen also managed 10 clean sheets and will be hoping to continue his impressive goalkeeping form with Birmingham City this season.

Arthur Okonkwo – Wrexham

Okonkwo had an excellent campaign between the sticks with Wrexham last season. He made 36 appearances and was a vital part of Wrexham’s promotion success. He faced 134 shots on target, making 107 saves. This gave him a save percentage of 79.1%, highlighting Okonkwo’s shot-stopping abilities. Certainly, an obvious choice for next season, as Wrexham look to continue building and break into the Championship.

Ricardo Santos – Bolton Wanderers

Santos has been a target of many top sides, and this is certainly justified when you analyse his performances of last season. He conceded just 34 goals and managed to keep 15 clean sheets in the 37 appearances that he made. Last season the 29-year-old managed 56 tackles, 34 interceptions, 165 clearances and was only dribbled past eight times all season. He is a player that will put in consistently good performances, making him a safe option for this upcoming campaign.

Ethan Laird – Birmingham City

Laird is a player who is yet to to fulfil his full potential. He started his career with Manchester United and has had spells with some top sides such as Bournemouth, Swansea, QPR and now Birmingham City. He had a difficult time last season and only managed to start 24 times for the Blues. However, with the aim of returning to the Championship, this could be a fantastic opportunity for Laird to display his talents and support his team’s promotion hunt. A player that is likely to be chosen by many Fantasy EFL managers.

Michael Helik – Huddersfield Town

Helik will be amongst the most popular defensive options for Fantasy EFL managers. With Huddersfield being relegated last season, Helik will want to contribute to the Terriers’ return to the Championship. Despite being part of a side that battled relegation all season, the defender managed to score nine times. Helik also registered 55 tackles, 74 interceptions and made 225 clearances. This clearance stat averages at 5.58 points per game, therefore if he can manage this again he will be picking up a minimum of one additional point per match, with a defender receiving (+1) for every three clearances made.

Midfielder Top Picks

Elliot Lee – Wrexham

Since joining Wrexham, he has performed consistently season after season and will be one of the biggest threats going forward but may also provide defensive points for your teams. Last season, Lee, managed to find the net 16 times and picked up five assists, whilst playing in the middle of the park. He has had successful seasons in League One in the past with the likes of Luton, Oxford and Charlton. He will be a safe option next season, as he is more than likely to continue adding more goals and assists to his current portfolio.

Davis Keillor-Dunn – Mansfield Town

Davis Keillor-Dunn had an outstanding campaign with League Two side Mansfield Town. He managed to score a staggering 22 goals and registered eight assists last season. The English midfielder had a G/A ratio of 0.85 per 90 minutes, putting him in the top 99 percentile of players in League Two. He was an influential figure for Mansfield and was one of the reasons they were able to secure promotion. Although they are a newly promoted side, most of the team’s goals and assists are likely to come through this man, highlighting another safe option for your Fantasy teams next season.

Siriki Dembele – Birmingham City

With the Blues looking to make an immediate return to the Championship Siriki Dembele is a player that is likely to find the net and provide assists throughout the season. During the Championship campaign last time out, Dembele managed to score six times and provide one assist. His ability to take on players is one of his key attributes, with the player completing 73 successful dribbles last season, averaging 3.31 every 90 minutes. Furthermore, the 27-year-old has played in League One before and knows what will be required to help Birmingham secure promotion. His last time playing in League One was with Peterborough in the 2020/21 season where he managed 21 goal contributions.

Juninho Bacuna – Birmingham City

Another attack-minded player for Birmingham City that will be difficult for defenders to manage is Bacuna. Although he spent the majority of last season in a struggling Birmingham City side, Bacuna still managed to score seven times and assist six. He is yet to make a debut in League One, but his experience from his time with Huddersfield and Birmingham in the Championship means he certainly has the capability to be one of the Blues’ best players next season.

Forward Top Picks

Paul Mullin – Wrexham

Mullin has become an icon for the Welsh team since joining Wrexham from Cambridge Utd. He joined Wrexham off the back of an extremely successful campaign with the U’s, where he featured in every match and managed to contribute 32 goals and four assists. Since signing for the Red Dragons, Mullins form never seemed to dip, managing to score 26 goals in his first season, then 38 goals in his second. The club then earned promotion but Mullin continued to flourish, with the Englishmen scoring 24 goals and assisting seven in League Two. One to avoid in Gameweek 1 though as the forward has a back injury.

Alfie May – Birmingham City

Alfie May spent last season with Charlton Athletic, who struggled to really gather any momentum, ending their campaign in 16th position. He made 43 appearances, scoring 23 goals alongside one assist. This provided an average of 0.62 G/A per 90 minutes, which meant he was in the 97th percentile of League One attackers. The 31-year-old will be hoping to provide a significant number of goals for the Blues in the upcoming season and is likely to do that with the talented playmakers he has around him to create chances.

Jonson Clarke-Harris – Rotherham

Clarke-Harris has spent four seasons with Peterborough United, impressing season after season, making him a target of many Championship sides. He had an incredible campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring 26 times alongside four assists. However, last season the forward only started 16 matches. He still managed nine goals and two assists in this time. Clarke-Harris has moved to Rotherham and he will certainly offer a threat at the top end of the pitch.

Aaron Collins – Bolton Wanderers

Aaron Collins started last season with Bristol Rovers, scoring three and assisting eight in the 27 games he featured in. The season prior to that he managed 16 goals and 11 assists, also with Bristol Rovers, which meant he earned player of the season in League One for the 2022/23 campaign. The forward then made the move to Bolton and immediately hit the ground running. The 27-year-old managed to feature in 19 matches for Bolton and contributed with eight goals and two assists. With a pre-season under his belt, Collins is more than likely to be amongst the goals next season.

