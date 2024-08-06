Fantasy EFL: Best picks from League Two

Choosing the right players each week for your Fantasy EFL team can be a tough task, but we are here to help make that decision a little bit easier by providing insights and highlighting some of the best/safest options you can opt for this season.

In Fantasy EFL managers have the luxury of being able to pick a new team every week. This will enable them to target form and fixtures easily. Here are the best picks from the League Two clubs by position for managers to consider.

Goalkeeper/Defender Best Picks

Alex Bass – Notts County

With Notts County among the sides expected to challenge for promotion next season, goalkeeper Alex Bass is one of the goalkeepers likely to earn himself many clean sheet points alongside points from his shot stopping abilities. He spent last season with League Two side AFC Wimbledon, featuring in 44 games for the Wombles. Bass faced 156 shots on target and managed 110 saves, providing an overall save percentage of 70.5%. He was also involved in 16 matches that ended with clean sheets, certainly impressive stats that he will want to demonstrate at his new side Notts County.

Cheyenne Dunkley – Chesterfield

Dunkley was a consistent performer last season during his time with Shrewsbury. He featured in 45 matches, starting 44 of them. He contributed only four goals all season, so he did not manage to match the success he had in the 2022/23 season where he chipped in with five goals and three assists. Dunkley was not only a threat going forward but also displayed his defensive qualities throughout the season, where he managed 49 tackles, 50 interceptions, 45 shots blocked and an incredible 300 clearances (7.03 per 90 mins). If we apply this to the Fantasy EFL points format, Dunkley would be gaining an extra two points per 90 minutes for his clearances alone. Certainly, a player that will provide a considerable number of points.

Mickey Demetriou – Crewe Alexandra

Demetriou played a vital role for Crewe last season. He contributed eight goals alongside six assists, whilst playing in his defensive role. Crewe ended last season in sixth place, and Demetriou played an influential role in providing at both ends of the pitch. Crewe conceded 63 goals in the matches that he featured in, which averaged at 1.3 goals conceded per 90 minutes. He also contributed with 14 clean sheets, 38 tackles, 73 interceptions, 56 shots blocked, and a substantial 271 clearances made, which averages at 5.81 clearances per 90 minutes. Clearly outlining where he can provide points for Fantasy EFL owners.

Brad Halliday – Bradford City

Brad Halliday made an excellent contribution to Bradford City’s campaign last time out. The right-back conceded 44 goals all season, which worked out at just 1.07 goals per 90 minutes when he was on the pitch. The club had 15 clean sheets in the fixtures that he featured in and individually he managed to support the team with 122 tackles, 70 interceptions, 44 clearances and eight shots blocked. If we take his tackling statistics of last season and apply it to the Fantasy EFL points format, then Halliday would be returning at least one additional point for his tackling attributes. Not only did he offer defensive stability, but he was also a key player in an attacking sense. He added four goals to his portfolio, alongside four assists and will be eager to continue progressing in the 2024/25 season.

Midfielder Best Picks

George Byers – Port Vale

George Byers is a talented central midfielder but he struggled to build momentum last season at Blackpool since joining from Sheffield Wednesday. He featured in 16 matches but only managed one assist for the Tangerines. However, he did display his talent in the 2022/23 campaign with Sheffield Wednesday, where he managed to score six times and provide three assists. However, when he made the switch to League One side, Blackpool, he struggled to find form. Byers is certainly a talented player but the question is now whether the player can regain his confidence and return to the levels that many expect of him in this upcoming season. If he can unlock his full potential, then he has the capability to take the league by storm.

Luke Molyneux – Doncaster Rovers

The 26-year-old featured 45 times for Doncaster Rovers last season and was a consistent performer. Molyneux provided nine goals and eight assists from the middle of the park and is certainly someone who should be considered for your Fantasy EFL teams. His away form proved crucial for the Rovers, with Molyneux finding the net on eight occasions away from home. Certainly a factor to consider for this upcoming season. He attempted 56 shots in total, with 30 of them finding the target. He also had a pass completion rate of 67.92%, another area of Fantasy EFL that will provide points to your teams. It is not just goals and assists that are beneficial from midfielders this season; the EFL format works slightly differently to FPL and needs to be considered when assembling your sides.

Daniel Crowley – Notts County

Despite Notts County not having one of their best seasons, ending the campaign in 14th position, midfielder Dan Crowley still managed to have an enormous impact. Crowley found the back of the net on 15 separate occasions and he also provided 10 assists. 14 of his 15 goals came at home, which is something to consider if you do opt for the attacking midfielder. Furthermore, he took 36 shots, with 24 of them on target. If we apply this to the Fantasy EFL format, then Crowley would have contributed 12 points additional points last season just from his attempts at goal. He is certainly one to watch in this upcoming campaign.

Alex Gilbey – MK Dons

Gilbey was one of the key figures in MK Dons’ promotion challenge last season. Unfortunately, the Dons fell just short, ending the campaign in fourth place. Gilbey provided 10 assists and managing to find the back of the net on 13 occasions. He also took 64 shots, with 40 of them hitting the target, which means 20 potential additional points just for shots on target (midfielders receive +1 point for every two shots on target) would have been handed out to his Fantasy EFL owners. In addition, Gilbey had a pass success rate of 76.77%, which is another factor where the Englishmen could provide points for your teams.

Forward Best Picks

Billy Sharp – Doncaster Rovers

Billy Sharp has been a consistent Championship figure for many seasons. He also has enjoyed spells in the Premier League with the likes of Southampton and Sheffield United. He spent the 2021/22 season with Sheffield United and was a vital part of their promotion challenge, helping to secure them a play-off position. In that season he contributed 14 goals and seven assists. However, since the success of that campaign, he has failed to reach his full potential again. Last season he made 11 appearances for Hull City but failed to score or assist. His experience and ability combined makes him a huge threat to League Two defenders, and the English talisman is more than capable of returning significant points for your Fantasy EFL teams with goals and assists.

Jodi Jones – Notts County

Jodi Jones had an outstanding campaign with Notts County last season. The player managed to score five times and return 23 assists, totalling 28 goal contributions! He featured in 43 of the matches and will be eager to continue with his impressive performances in 2024/25. In addition to his goal involvements, Jones managed 72 key passes last season, which averaged at 1.9 per 90 minutes. In terms of Fantasy EFL, he will be likely to provide additional points as it is an extra point for every two key passes made. Although his goal involvements were high, they were mostly from assists. Therefore he will be keen to add more goals in this upcoming year. Last season he only managed to find the net five times but had an expected goal tally of 8.2, so if he can be more clinical, then his Fantasy backers will reap the rewards.

Andy Cook – Bradford City

Andy Cook was another player amongst the absolute best League Two performers last season. He featured 41 times for Bradford City and managed 17 goals and eight assists for the Bantams. 13 of Cook’s goals came away from home and just four of them were scored at Valley Parade. This may be something to consider for this upcoming campaign, as based on last season’s results, he is more prolific away from home. Two of his goals last season were converted from the penalty spot. Fantasy EFL owners are also provided an additional five points when a forward scores a hat-trick, which he managed to do last season. Cook attempted 90 shots throughout the entirety of last season, with 44 of them hitting the target. This averages at 1.18 shots on target per game, another aspect to evaluate when assembling your teams.

Paddy Madden – Chesterfield

Paddy Madden spent last season with title winners Stockport County. Madden managed to feature 42 times, starting 26. During this time with the club, he provided 17 goals and five assists. His goal involvement works out at 0.8 G/A per 90 minutes. This highlights why the lethal finisher will certainly be a safe option for this upcoming campaign. There may be players in front of him in other EFL divisions, but as far as League Two forwards go, he is one of the best.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



