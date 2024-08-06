Fantasy EFL: Best picks from the Championship

Choosing the right players each week for your Fantasy EFL team can be a tough task, but we are here to help make that decision a little bit easier by providing insights and highlighting some of the best/safest options you can opt for this season.

In Fantasy EFL managers have the luxury of being able to pick a new team every week. This will enable them to target form and fixtures easily. The Championship players are already proving popular with Fantasy EFL managers. Here are the best picks from the Championship clubs by position for managers to consider.

Goalkeeper/Defender Best Picks

Illan Meslier – Leeds United

The obvious choice for a goalkeeper would be Illan Meslier. Leeds United are one of the favourites for promotion next season, meaning they are likely to concede a minimal number of goals. Meslier started 44 matches last season, conceding only 40 goals all season, which averaged at 0.92 goals against him per match. He also made 83 saves, giving him an overall save percentage of 67.8%.

Junior Firpo – Leeds United

Firpo made 26 appearances last season with Leeds ending the campaign in a positive third place but falling short to Southampton in the playoff final. Despite only starting 19 matches, Firpo produced seven assists, which if he can replicate this season will see him score well in Fantasy EFL, especially as Leeds are likely to return multiple clean sheets.

Perry Ng – Cardiff City

Although Cardiff City did not have a great season last time out, defender, Perry Ng, managed to provide 10 goal contributions, despite his defensive duties. He scored six times and picked up four assists; these are the stats that you will want to see from your defenders to maximise your points total each week. Cardiff managed 11 clean sheets in the fixtures that Ng featured in. During this time, he also contributed at the back with 110 tackles, 61 interceptions and 96 clearances. Based on last season’s averages, he would contribute additional points from his tackle rates of 2.91 per 90 mins.

Anel Ahmedhodzic – Sheffield United

Last season, Ahmedhodzic was a key figure at the back for the ‘Blades.’ However, with the club struggling in the Premier League he did not get the opportunity to display his attacking abilities as much as the season before, only scoring two goals. In the 2022/23 campaign, the centre-back managed to contribute six goals and two assists. It is not only an attacking threat that this player possesses, but he is also an absolute wall at the back for Sheffield United. Last season he contributed 59 tackles, 32 interceptions, 26 blocks and 132 clearances. All the above will provide a considerable number of extra points to your Fantasy EFL teams.

Milan Van Ewijk – Coventry City

Coventry City have an extremely talented youngster on their hands. Last season, the Dutchman managed two goals and five assists and will certainly offer a threat going forward for the Sky Blues. Another player that has the capability to influence the match from the back.

Midfielder Best Picks

Sammie Szmodics – Blackburn Rovers

Szmodics had an incredible season last time out, with a whopping 27 goals and four assists. He attempted 105 shots, with 59 of them being on target, which equates to 1.36 shots on target per 90 minutes. If the midfielder stays at Blackburn he will be a very popular and likely high-scoring Fantasy EFL pick.

Gustavo Hamer – Sheffield United

Despite a difficult season for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season, Gustavo Hamer still managed to display his attacking abilities, providing six goals and four assists. He also did not pick up any cards, so therefore is an ideal player to choose in terms of not dropping unnecessary points. His last Championship season was for Coventry City in 2022/23, where Hamer registered 20 attacking returns from nine goals and 11 assists.

Jobe Bellingham – Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham has had a lot of expectations placed upon him, despite his youthful age. At just 17 years old, Jobe started 43 of the 45 matches he featured in and contributed with seven goals and one assist, despite playing more of a defensive role in the middle of the park. With another year’s maturity, Bellingham is only likely to get better and will certainly be a threat next season.

Forward Best Picks

Georginio Rutter – Leeds United

Georginio Rutter is a player who featured regularly last season for Leeds United. He ended the campaign with six goals and 16 assists. For managers who were considering Summerville before his move to West Ham, Rutter is a great alternative.

Joel Piroe – Leeds United

Another alternative for Leeds United is Joel Piroe. The young Frenchmen featured in 42 matches last season, yet only made 28 starts. Despite the lack of game time, Piroe scored 13 times and registered three assists, highlighting the attacking threat that Leeds have available to them.

Carlton Morris – Luton Town

Carlton Morris returned 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League last season and is the designated penalty taker for the Hatters. This bodes well for the forward in the Fantasy EFL points stakes and gives him a good route to returns.

Zeki Amdouni – Burnley

Amdouni featured in 34 matches last season in the Premier League, starting 27 of them. The Switzerland international posed a serious threat in a struggling Burnley side last season scoring five times and also picking up an assist. The season prior to that, Amdouni played in the Super Liga with Basel, scoring 12 times and get four assists.

Haji Wright – Coventry City

Haji Wright was influential for the ‘Sky Blues’ last season, scoring 16 times and providing six assists. The 26-year-old was also the designated penalty taker, converting three spot-kicks. He ended the campaign with a non-penalty expected goal (NPxG) rate of 13.4, which puts Wright in a very promising position, in the top 95 percentile of Championship players.

Ellis Simms – Coventry City

The young English forward built a reputation during his time with Sunderland in the 2022/23 season. He then further developed his name last season with Coventry, where he scored 13 goals and banked one assist. He averaged a goal every 210 minutes, which is a promising sign to bring points to your teams. Furthermore, Simms did contribute one hat-trick last season, which would have seen the player earn an impressive five additional points. The player became a consistent figure, featuring in all 46 games, although he did only start 30 of them.

