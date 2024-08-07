Fantasy EFL: Best under-the-radar picks League One

As with all fantasy football games, it’s not all about selecting the obvious picks. Picking out those under-the-radar players can catapult managers up the overall rankings and mini-league tables.

Fantasy EFL managers have the opportunity to make changes to their teams right up until the final game kicks off. Therefore if under-the-radar picks are spotted in the starting XI’s for their teams they could be great options for managers. Here we take a look at some of the best under-the-radar picks from League One for Fantasy EFL managers.

Under-the-radar Goalkeeper and defender picks

Nathan Baxter – Bolton Wanderers

Nathan Baxter had an influential role in last season’s success for Bolton. He conceded 33 goals, which averaged at just one goal conceded per game that he was involved in. Baxter faced 117 shots on target, keeping out 88 of these. This provided an overall save percentage of 74.4%. In addition, he kept 14 clean sheets. If he can perform to this level again next season, then he is highly likely to return a considerable number of points, but will likely go under the radar of a lot of Fantasy EFL managers.

Luke Leahy – Wycombe Wanderers

It was Leahy’s attacking threat that impressed more than his defensive abilities last season. Leahy registered 11 goals and seven assists, which is incredible for a defensive player. Another outside option for next season, who may prove beneficial for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Joe Rafferty – Rotherham United

Rafferty spent his last two seasons with Portsmouth and was a consistent figure for Pompey, featuring in 39 matches. Since their promotion, Rafferty has made a move to recently relegated Rotherham United and will be hoping to have the same effect with the club aiming to make an immediate return to the Championship. Last season he was part of a defence that conceded only 32 goals in the matches he was involved in. Not only was he effective at the back but he also offered an attacking threat down the right-hand side for Portsmouth, managing to provide four assists last season.

Carl Piergianni – Stevenage

Piergianni made 43 appearances for Stevenage last season and contributed four goals and two assists. Not only was it his attacking threat that caught the eye, but also his defensive impact. Stevenage managed 18 clean sheets in the games that he started. Individually he produced 55 tackles, 166 clearances and blocked 43 shots. All stats that highlight how much he can contribute to your teams as well as all picking up additional points in the Fantasy EFL scoring system. Having said this, he did concede two penalties and pick up eight yellow cards, which may be the only drawback of picking the 32-year-old.

Alex Cochrane – Birmingham City

Cochrane is yet to make his debut for Birmingham City since joining from Scottish side, Hearts. Last season he made 31 appearances, starting every game and contributing four assists from the back. He is certainly an under-the-radar option as we are yet to see him perform in League One. However, he may be an outsider who could be picked by Fantasy EFL managers, especially with the Blues looking to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Under-the-radar Midfielder picks

Conor Hourihane – Barnsley

Hourihane registered five goals and eight assists last season with Derby County. One of his specialities is his playmaking abilities. For Derby last season, he provided 61 key passes. This equates to 2.09 key passes per 90 minutes, which would have earned Fantasy EFL owners an additional point in every game he featured in. Hourihane will be lining up for Barnsley this season, and the new club might be one of the reasons he is going under-the-radar with fantasy managers so far.

Koji Miyoshi – Birmingham City

The Japanese international made 43 appearances in his first season with the Blues, contributing six goals and six assists. Miyoshi averaged 1.98 key passes per 90 minutes, but with him dropping a division this is very likely to increase, so he will be highly likely to receive addition points. Miyoshi is definitely going under the radar potentially as there are other Birmingham City midfielders who are likely to be amongst the goals more often. However, he is one to watch for when he is in a purple patch.

Luke Berry – Charlton Athletic

Luke Berry didn’t feature a lot for Luton Town last season, with just 17 appearances. Indeed he only started two matches. In this time though, he managed two goals and one assist. He has also had seasons in League Two earlier in his career with Cambridge United where he was able to seriously display his talent, with 20 goal contributions in total, highlighting he certainly has the capabilities to be an influential player at this level if he is given consistent game time. If he can consistently start and make regular goal contributions, Berry is unlikely to stay under the radar for long.

Herbie Kane – Huddersfield Town

The 25-year-old scored nine goals and registered five assists from the middle of the park last season. Kane is a very consistent player and is likely to be a regular starter for the Terriers, someone to consider when assembling your Fantasy EFL teams on a weekly basis. The only drawback to Kane is his rash decision-making, which means he can be susceptible to a booking. Last season he picked up 12 yellow cards, despite playing in his attacking position.

Under-the-radar Forward picks

Jordan Rhodes – Blackpool

The clinical forward ended with an impressive 15 goals and three assists last season. He will certainly be an outside option who is likely to contribute points to your teams, but the only drawback of picking this player is his age. He is now 34 years old, therefore his game time may start to reduce, however will be a great under-the-radar pick when named in the starting XI.

Danilo Orsi – Burton Albion

Orsi had an incredibly successful campaign with League Two side Crawley Town finding the net on 19 occasions. He also returned four assists. His impressive form allowed him to earn a move to League One side Burton Albion where the Englishmen will be eager to continue his form. Being new to League One might explain why he has gone under the radar so far.

Rhys Healey – Huddersfield Town

Healey signed for Watford from Ligue II side Toulouse last season. During his time with the French club, he enjoyed two successful seasons, contributing 35 goals and five assists in the French second division in total. He only made 11 appearances for Watford last season, starting just once. During his time with the Hornets though he managed two goals and one assist. Since moving to Huddersfield he has featured 11 times and scored three goals. Healey is certainly a talented player, and he will pose a threat to League One defenders, potentially another under-the-radar option for your teams.

Lee Gregory – Mansfield Town

Lee Gregory has spent many seasons operating between the Championship, League One and League Two. Most recently enjoying a spell with Sheffield Wednesday. He rarely featured for Wednesday in the Championship, but the season prior when the Owls were in League One, Gregory made 38 appearances, of which 25 were starts. From those matches, he scored 10 goals and registered four assists. He will be eager to return to his old form, as Mansfield look to survive in their first time playing in League One for 21 years. If he finds form he may well move from an under-the-radar pick to a best pick.

Sam Hoskins – Northampton Town

Despite Northampton Town’s struggles last season, Sam Hoskins managed to find the net on 15 occasions. He also returned three assists in the 38 matches that he featured in last season. He played a vital role for the Cobblers and although he may not be one of the most popular picks for Fantasy EFL managers he is certainly someone who will provide goals and assists for Northampton.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



