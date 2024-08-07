Fantasy EFL: Under-the-radar League Two picks

As with all fantasy football games, it’s not all about selecting the obvious picks. Picking out those under-the-radar players can catapult managers up the overall rankings and mini-league tables.

Fantasy EFL managers have the opportunity to make changes to their teams right up until the final game kicks off. Therefore if under-the-radar picks are spotted in the starting XI’s for their teams they could be great options for managers. Here we take a look at some of the best under-the-radar picks from League Two for Fantasy EFL managers.

Under-the-radar Goalkeeper and Defender picks

James Belshaw – Harrogate Town

Belshaw was a regular starter for Harrogate Town last season, featuring in 36 games for the club. Whilst clean sheets and the number of goals conceded were a problem, Belshaw would have picked up a number of additional points in Fantasy. Belshaw faced 164 shots on target last season, keeping out 105 of these. This gave Belshaw an overall save percentage of 64.02%. Harrogate get their 2024/25 season underway with a home fixture against newly promoted Bromley Town. He could be a good under-the-radar pick for certain games over the season.

Laurence Maguire – MK Dons

Maguire spent last season with League Two side Crawley Town. The defender featured in 34 matches, starting in 33 of them. Maguire provided three goals for the Reds and his defensive stats also showed a promising threat. His 48 tackles, 102 clearances and 14 shots blocked would have all benefitted him for additional Fantasy points. He also did not concede any penalties last season. He is likely to be a regular starter for the Dons, so if they start well he could be a good under-the-radar pick.

Joe Lewis – AFC Wimbledon

Joe Lewis was a key player for Wimbledon last season, featuring in 31 matches, with the club managing 10 clean sheets in the matches he featured in. Throughout the duration of last season, he managed 35 tackles, 113 clearances and 22 shots blocked. His total clearances equate to 3.93 clearances per 90 minutes, which would provide him additional points in Fantasy EFL. Not only did he avoid leaking goals, but the Welshman also managed to provide four goals and two assists. This is also a crucial factor to consider for your teams, as defenders who can provide goals and assists are always going to be beneficial.

James Maxwell – Doncaster Rovers

Maxwell featured in 22 matches last season for Doncaster Rovers, managing to highlight his defensive and attacking capabilities. He provided one goal and three assists during his time with the Rovers and will be extremely eager to build on this. In addition to his goals and assists, Maxwell also managed nine clean sheets, 68 tackles and 33 clearances. Despite a low clearances rate per 90 mins of 1.73, his successful tackles of 3.57 per 90 minutes would be enough to provide Fantasy EFL owners with additional points, as one extra point is provided for every two key passes made per match.

Under-the-radar Midfielder picks

Antoni Sarcevic – Bradford City

The central midfielder spent last season with Stockport County where he provided eight goals and seven assists in 33 matches. With more game time he will be likely to continue this form into the new season but potentially he can make an improvement on other aspects of his game, for example, key passes. Last season he managed 43 key passes (1.65 per 90 minutes). In Fantasy EFL players are rewarded with an additional point for every two key passes made per 90 mins. Therefore if Sarcevic can create slightly more then he is certainly an outside option for returning substantial points to your teams.

Ethan Chislett – Port Vale

Ethan Chislett was one of the standout players of League One last season, despite playing in the middle of the park for a struggling Port Vale side. He ended the campaign with 16 goal involvements, consisting of nine goals and seven assists. Two of these goals were converted from the penalty spot. He was a huge threat for Port Vale in League One last season and is more than likely to improve on his performances as the club drops down to League Two. One area to consider is that eight of his nine goals came in front of the home supporters at Vale Park, so next season home fixtures are where the 24-year-old is most likely to reach his full potential and flourish. Chislett looks a great under-the-radar pick for home fixtures.

Jack Nolan – Gillingham

Jack Nolan spent his last three seasons with Accrington Stanley. Last year his game time increased and he contributed 17 goals and nine assists. Seven of his goals were scored from the penalty spot, which is another aspect of his game where he is likely to provide additional points. Furthermore, he managed to contribute 85 key passes, which is 2.3 key passes per 90 minutes. This highlights another area where he will receive additional points, with midfielders earning an extra point for every two key passes per 90 minutes. Since the end of last season, Nolan has signed for Gillingham, a side likely to challenge for a playoff position. Once the season starts, if he settles well, he could be an excellent pick.

Under-the-radar Forward picks

Joe Ironside – Doncaster Rovers

Ironside is certainly not a player to overlook. The forward can be hugely influential on the match at the top end of the pitch. Last season, Ironside contributed 20 goals and six assists. He managed 66 shots with 39 of them hitting the target, scoring a goal from every 3.3 shots attempted. He is a prolific forward and someone who is likely to have a huge influence on the upcoming season. Ironside took seven penalties last season, converting six of them and missing one. Another reason he could prove to be beneficial as an under-the-radar option for the upcoming season with most opting for Billy Sharp instead.

Will Grigg – Chesterfield

Will Grigg spent last season in the National League with Chesterfield. He scored 24 goals and was an influential figure in their promotion success. Greg managed to find the net on 16 occasions at home and eight occasions away from home. Although his goal-scoring record may seem as though he should be number one in your Fantasy teams, he will be taking the step up to League Two, which is not always as easy as it seems. This might explain why he is currently going under the radar. Grigg’s last season outside of the National League was with MK Dons, where he managed five goals in just 18 starts for the Dons, so he certainly has the ability to take on League Two.

Paul Glatzel – Swindon Town

Paul Glatzel managed to contribute seven goals and two assists in the 19 matches he featured in for Swindon Town last season. The 23-year-old was not provided much game time, but still managed nine goal contributions, therefore with more minutes under his belt, there is no doubt he will be able to contribute more to the upcoming season. If Glatzel is spotted in the starting XI, managers could have a great under-the-radar pick on their hands.

