EFL 2024/25 team reveal: Middlesbrough double-up?

The EFL season kicks off in less than 24 hours with a blockbuster start featuring two Championship matches and additional games in League One and League Two. For Lewis’ EFL 2024/25 team reveal, he’s selected a 1-2-2-2 formation, hoping to utilise a blend between obvious picks and some nice differentials.

Goalkeeper:

Ryan Allsop (11.8%)

With Birmingham City facing Reading in their opening game of the season, I believe there is high clean sheet potential for Bluenoses in front of a sell-out St Andrew’s crowd. Nevertheless, Allsop could easily switch to fellow teammate Bailey Peacock-Farrell. We’ve yet to see Chris Davies’ preferred goalkeeper in action, so any team news will be crucial. I expect Birmingham City to make a strong start against Reading, who’ve had an inconsistent pre-season.

Defenders:

Luke Ayling (10.3%)

Ayling’s nine assists and one goal last season make him a key threat again. Boro face Swansea City, a team they comfortably defeated at home last season 2-0. With Ayling’s attacking prowess and Boro’s desire to dominate, I expect him to play a crucial role in another positive result.

Carl Piergianni (2.1%)

My data-driven pick for the week. Facing Shrewsbury Town at Broadhall Way, the Stevenage captain is a standout option. With just 2.1% ownership, he’s a fantastic differential. Last season’s impressive stats, including 55 tackles, 166 clearances, and 18 clean sheets, highlight his defensive prowess. Add in six goal involvements, and he’s a real threat going forward too. I’m expecting a Stevenage clean sheet and hopefully an attacking return from Piergianni.

Midfielders

Sammie Szmodics (57.4%)

He was the first name on my Fantasy EFL teamsheet. His 27 goals and four assists last season were nothing short of sensational, single-handedly rescuing Blackburn Rovers from relegation. As the league’s most popular pick, it’s no surprise. Facing the newly promoted Derby County at Ewood Park, Szmodics is an absolute must-have.

Elliot Lee (6.8%)

The midfielder went from strength to strength last year, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in 46 games for Wrexham. With talisman Paul Mullin likely sidelined for Wrexham’s opening game against Wycombe, Elliot Lee emerges as the focal point of Phil Parkinson’s attack.

Forwards

Billy Sharp (4.9%)

We all love a throwback pick, don’t we? Returning to Doncaster Rovers, Sharp scored 45 goals and provided 16 assists in 102 games during his various spells at the club. Donny have looked ‘sharp’ in pre-season. His clinical pre-season penalty against Middlesbrough offers hope for a resurgence after a disappointing Hull City spell. I’m backing him to continue his resurgence. If we get team news he won’t start, I’ll swap him with Chesterfield’s Will Grigg – who will also keep the armband!

Emmanuel Latte Lath (12.4%)

A total of 16 goals and one assist in 30 games for Middlesbrough’s talisman, including a brace against Swansea City last campaign – Michael Carrick’s main man at 11.9% ownership seems essential. Taking 3.14 non-penalty shots per 90 and outperforming his 0.50 xG [0.69], Lath will once again spearhead Carrick’s attack.

Club Picks:

My strategy involves delaying the selection of [expected] top-performing teams such as Birmingham City, Leeds United, and Wrexham until their double and [potential] treble Gameweek fixtures. I anticipate these teams to accumulate significant points during these periods. On a weekly basis, I will aim to back one home favourite and one away differential to capitalise on +2 points for an away win! Picks for this week:

Doncaster Rovers

The 10th most selected club this week (4.8%), I’ve gone with a differential to open the campaign. Irrespective of the ‘Billy Sharp selection dilemma’, I anticipate Donny will beat Accrington Stanley at the Eco-Power Stadium. The ‘Owd Reds suffered a 4-0 hammering last season, and I expect the scoreline could be similar. Tipped to push for promotion, manager Grant McCann will be hoping to start the campaign in style.

Norwich City

The third most selected club this week (13.2%), Norwich City are expected to make a strong start against newly promoted Oxford United, despite the loss of key midfielder Gabriel Sara. Under the guidance of new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Canaries will be looking to dominate. Only Leicester and Middlesbrough scored more away goals last season in the Championship than the Canaries (36). This away game looks to be one of the better fixtures in the EFL, so the extra two points for an away win could be crucial in boosting my mini-league ranking.

