Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 – Top Picks for Monday

Thirty-five games of thrilling EFL action have already gripped fans across all three divisions. With just one match left, now’s your final chance to change any outstanding Fantasy EFL selections!

With that in mind, we’re here to recommend some final top picks for Gameweek 1.

We’ll be evaluating what we’ve learned so far about Fantasy EFL, the teams and the top-scoring players in more in-depth articles over the coming days as we also lean into Gameweek 2 strategy and selections.

However, we couldn’t let the opportunity pass by to touch on some of the top stories from Saturday’s hectic schedule. You can listen to even more Gameweek 1 reaction in our dedicated podcast here.

OWLS OUTCLASS ARGYLE

Sheffield Wednesday made a strong statement with a dominant 4-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on Sunday in the Championship. Jamal Lowe (F), Yan Valery (D), and Josh Windass (F) were the standout performers for the Owls, each scoring nine points. Max Lowe (D) and Michael Smith (F) added eight points apiece. Despite the heavy defeat, Argyle’s Brendan Galloway (D) managed a six-point return, thanks in part to eight clearances, six blocks, and three tackles.

MONDAY SUGGESTION SELECTIONS

With the majority of EFL fixtures coming to a close, we are left with just one match as Luton Town host Burnley at Kenilworth Road, 20:00 BST.

Burnley will be buoyed by their record against Luton Town last season, which saw a 2-1 away win and a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. This will undoubtedly lift the spirits of new manager Scott Parker as he seeks his first victory, while Rob Edwards will want to start his campaign with a home win.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford (Burnley)

Trafford has attracted significant attention from Fantasy EFL managers, with 9.3% selecting him. Last season, he faced a baptism of fire against relentless Premier League attacks, ultimately recording a save percentage of 65.7% (106 saves from 166 shots). This fixture could be ideal for Trafford, as he’s likely to be tested, offering potential points for saves and a clean sheet opportunity.

MIDFIELDERS

Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

Doughty’s impressive 23/24 Premier League campaign highlighted his set-piece expertise. His ability to deliver dangerous crosses from corners and free-kicks makes him a significant attacking threat. Last season, he contributed significantly with two goals and eight assists in 27 matches. Undoubtedly a valuable asset to Luton, he’s expected to be influential in tonight’s game.

Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Brownhill is a pivotal figure in Scott Parker’s midfield. The club captain poses an attacking threat, scoring four and assisting two last season, but is also one of the Clarets’ more consistent figures defensively. Last season in the Premier League, he averaged 1.25 interceptions every game, which would see the central midfielder earn at least +2 points per match. With the club dropping a division and likely to be the favourite in most of their fixtures, Brownhill could certainly return a significant number of points for Burnley this campaign.

FORWARDS

Carlton Morris (Luton Town)

Morris enjoyed a stellar Premier League campaign last season, netting 11 goals and providing four assists. His previous Championship season was even more prolific, with 20 goals and six assists to his name. With his impressive record, he’ll be confident of making an impact against Burnley in front of the Luton faithful tonight.

Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town)

Adebayo brings pace and power to Luton’s attack, and his Championship experience is undeniable. He netted 10 Premier League goals last season despite limited game time. With regular minutes guaranteed in the Championship, Fantasy EFL managers can expect big returns this year from Adebayo.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 20:00 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

