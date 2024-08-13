Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 recap: Best of the bonus

With the first round of Fantasy EFL fixtures now over, and after many excellent team performances, we can start to look at some of the key findings and top scorers from Gameweek 1, beginning here with the pick of the bonus-point baggers.



The first thing to notice is that Fantasy EFL games will confound expectations this week. Portsmouth, newly promoted from League One, held Leeds United to a draw at Elland Road, while Oxford United, also promoted, shocked Norwich City with a 2-0 victory and Burnley smashed Luton Town 4-1 in the battle of the relegated PL sides. These unexpected results underscore the EFL’s reputation for unpredictability and highlight the potential for overlooked players to outperform high-profile stars.

One other thing that became abundantly clear, however, is that goals and assists aren’t the only way to rack up points in this new Fantasy game. Here, we cast our eye over the EFL players who have excelled in defensive and attacking actions: blocks (+1 every two for defenders), clearances (+1 every three for defenders), shots on target (+1 every two for forwards mids) and interceptions (+2 for mids).



Breathtaking Blocks

Plymouth suffered a difficult start to the season with a heavy defeat against Sheffield Wednesday but there were some encouraging defensive performances from individual players. Brendan Galloway (D) managed six successful blocks during the match, which provided his Fantasy EFL backers with +3 points. There were also impressive performances elsewhere in the EFL – Krystian Bielik (D) of League One Birmingham City managed three blocks (+1 point) and Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) of League Two managed four total (+2 points).

Plymouth Argyle emerged as the defensive stalwarts across all three EFL divisions in terms of blocks, with a remarkable total of 11. Despite recording a high number of blocks, Argyle’s defensive performance was undermined by conceding four goals against a side that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Their impressive block tally was followed by Swansea City with seven and Portsmouth/Watford who were joint with six.



Portsmouth’s Conor Shaughnessy (D) made three blocks (+1 point) in Pompey’s unexpected draw at Elland Road, as did Francisco Sierralta (D) (in Watford’s 2-3 win away at Millwall), whilst Sunderland’s Aji Alese (D), Coventry City’s Luis Binks (D), Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows (D) and Swansea City’s Ben Cabango (D) all got +1 for two blocks.



Elsewhere in League One, Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D) and Josh Edwards (D) added a +1 to their 11 and 17-point hauls in the win at Wigan Athletic, as did Peterborough United’s Emmanuel Fernandez (D), Alex Hartridge (D) of Wycombe Wanderers and Jack McMillan (D) of Exeter City, as part of another double-digit 10-pointer. Whilst in League Two, Bradford City’s Neill Byrne (D) popped in with three blocks (+1 point), as did Bradford City’s Ben Goodliffe (D) – en route to a massive 17-pointer against Wimbledon – Swindon Town’s Grant Hall (D) and Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D).

Key Conclusion: Based on Gameweek 1 at least, blocks are not looking to be as big a factor as certain other bonus boosters, although they do offer another outlet for ‘under pressure’ defences.

Captivating Clearances

Anthony O’Connor (D) of Harrogate Town managed the most clearances of any other player in League Two with a very impressive 15 (+5 points) clearances made in his opening match, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat. Of the Championship fixtures, it was Dominic Hyam (D) of Blackburn Rovers that provided the most with 11 clearances to his name (+3 points). Finally, for League One it was Toby Mullarkey (D) of Crawley Town who managed to contribute with 12 clearances (+4 points).

Plymouth Argyle made the most clearances in the Championship this weekend, with 46 against Sheffield Wednesday in their 4-0 defeat, with Lewis Gibson (D) making 10 clearances (+3 points).

In League One, Crawley Town lead the way with 43 clearances in their 2-1 victory over Blackpool. Harrogate Town topped the charts in League Two, clearing the ball 40 times during their 0-2 loss to Bromley.



Elsewhere in the Championship, Portsmouth’s Conor Shaughnessy (D) made 10 clearances during their 3-3 draw at Elland Road, whilst West Brom’s Semi Ajayi (D) and Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D) excelled in defensive clearances, recording eight apiece and earning two bonus points. Additionally, Argyle’s Galloway (D) and Hull City’s Sean McLoughlin (D) also made a significant impact with eight clearances each.

In League One, Crawley Town’s Josh Flint (D) also racked up 10 clearances, whilst Mansfield Town’s Aden Flint (D), Wycombe Wanderers’ Alex Hartridge (D), Lincoln City’s Adam Jackson (D), Wrexham’s Eoghan O’Connell and Marc Roberts of Barnsley all successfully cleared eight times.

Salford City’s Stephan Negru (D) of League Two earned an additional +3, thanks to 11 clearances, despite his side’s 0-2 defeat to Port Vale. Matthew Platt (D) wasn’t far behind, contributing 10 clearances (+3 points) in Notts County’s goalless draw vs Tranmere. Gillingham’s Max Ehmer (D) and Carlisle’s Terell Thomas (D) both cleared the ball nine times as the Gills won 4-1.



Key Conclusion: Ultimately, it’s ‘clear’ that clearances can contribute almost as much as a clean sheet, with +3s, +4s and +5s on offer. ‘Under the cosh’ defenders are particularly prone to pick these points up!

Sensational Shots on Target

The goals rained in across the football pyramid this weekend. Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday led the way in the Championship with an impressive ten shots on target each. Exeter City managed the most in League One with seven and Gillingham recorded the most in League Two with eight.

In the Championship, four forwards stood out for their goal-scoring efforts in the opening round: Leeds’ Wilfred Gnonto, West Brom’s Josh Maja, Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith and Millwall’s Duncan Watmore. Each of these forwards registered three shots on target, earning an additional point in the process. Charlie Kelman (F) of Leyton Orient managed an impressive four shots on target (+2 points) in League One and Micheal Cheek (F) of newly promoted Bromley managed the most in League Two with two shots on target.



Other ‘SOT’ subjects to make note of include Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith (F) and Millwall’s Duncan Watmore (F) in the Championship and Exeter City’s Reece Cole (M) of League One (all with 3 on target each for a +1).



Key Conclusion: Given that 33 other forwards and mids waded in with a +1 for two shots on target across the division, this suggests that many attacking players are capable of adding a +1 to their totals. Definitely worth bearing in mind but so far not a massive bonus ‘ceiling’.



Impeccable Interceptions

Millwall led the way in the Championship with 14 interceptions against Watford, while Crawley Town excelled in League One, recording an impressive 24 interceptions. In League Two, Cheltenham Town topped the charts with 21 interceptions.

Of the Championship players, it was Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk (D) who managed the most interceptions (five) against Pompey. However, it was not solely his defensive contributions that impressed fans. The player also showcased his set-piece composure by confidently converting a penalty against Portsmouth, highlighting a potentially valuable asset for Fantasy managers.

Of the League One sides, it was Crawley Town’s Josh Flint (D) that managed the most interceptions with six and centre-back Ibrahim Bakare (D) of Cheltenham Town that managed the most in League Two with five. Unfortunately for these players, it is only midfielders who earn additional points in Fantasy EFL for interceptions.

Callum Camps (M) of Stockport County logged five interceptions, so his Fantasy backers earned +10 points. Seamus Coneelly (M), with four interceptions for Accrington Stanley, earned +8 points.



Elsewhere, Lincoln City’s Ethan Erhahon (M) completed five interceptions in their 3-2 win over Burton Albion in League One, Crawley Town’s Max Anderson (M), and Wycombe Wanderers’ Josh Scowen (M) scored three interceptions (and +6 points) each. As indeed did Accrington Stanley’s Seb Quirk (M) and AFC Wimbledon’s Josh Neufville (M) in League Two. In the Championship, Cardiff City’s Manolis Siopis (M) and Millwall’s Casper De Norre (M) secured two interceptions apiece (+4 points).



Key Conclusion: With a +2 for each interception, and some double-digit hauls being recorded in Gameweek 1 alone from this source, concentrating on players capable of collecting possession from their opponents, typically centre-mids, is clearly something to focus on.



N.B. You can find more insight on top-scoring players and plenty of other elements on the official EFL site. We’ll also be taking a look at key passes and tackles once we can process the data properly to offer insights there!)

