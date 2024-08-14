As we gear up for Gameweek 2 of Fantasy EFL, the Carabao Cup has provided a valuable interim look at potential standout teams. With the opening round now a distant memory, impressive performances in both the league and cup have highlighted some strong contenders.

Last night’s cup matches delivered a mix of expected and surprising results, with several teams producing emphatic victories that should boost confidence heading into the next round of league fixtures.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Head to this link here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

BOUNTIFUL BLACKBURN ROVERS [6-1]

Blackburn Rovers have made a blistering start to the 2024/25 campaign, bouncing back emphatically from last season’s struggles.

Their opening day victory over newly-promoted Derby County, a thrilling 4-2 win at Ewood Park, set the tone. Sammie Szmodics (M), the hero of their previous campaign, stole the show with a sensational 25-minute cameo, scoring a goal and providing an assist. Despite persistent transfer speculation, the midfielder has started this season in impressive form, netting a brace in the Carabao Cup against League One’s Stockport County away from home.

Manager John Eustace will be particularly pleased with the depth of his squad, as key players like Dominic Hyam (D), Tyrhys Dolan (M), and Joe Rankin-Costello (M) were rested for the fixture. With a full complement of talent ready to go, Blackburn will be confident of extending their winning start when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road.

CLINICAL CRAWLEY TOWN [4-2]

Crawley Town have enjoyed a strong start to the season, securing back-to-back wins. A convincing 2-0 home victory over Crewe Alexandra was followed by a 4-2 Carabao Cup triumph over Swindon Town at Broadfield Stadium, booking their place in the next round.

Additionally, Jack Roles (M) has announced himself as a potential game-changer for Crawley Town. Overlooked for the starting XI in the season opener against Crewe, the midfielder made a significant impact against Swindon. Roles’ second-half brace, including the decisive third goal, was instrumental in securing a 4-2 victory. His impressive performance not only showcased his goal-scoring ability but also demonstrated his capacity to influence the game in a positive manner. As the season progresses, Roles will undoubtedly be pushing hard for a regular starting berth in Scott Lindsey’s side.

Crawley Town’s unbeaten run since a 3-2 defeat in April is nothing short of remarkable. The Red Devils are currently enjoying an exceptional spell of form and will be eager to extend their winning streak as they navigate the challenges of League One.

FLOURISHING FLEETWOOD TOWN [2-1]

Fleetwood Town stunned Championship side West Bromwich Albion with a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup, following up their opening day 1-0 win over Grimsby Town in League Two.

Carlos Corberan’s side made wholesale changes but were still outplayed by a resolute Fleetwood, who secured a famous cup upset. Charlie Adam’s men have made a strong start to the season, with Ryan Coughlan’s (F) goal against WBA proving decisive. The young forward has shown early promise and will be one to watch this campaign, following his three-point return against Grimsby.

HEROIC HUDDERSFIELD TOWN [3-0]

Huddersfield’s relegation from the Championship has proven to be a catalyst for success. The team has shown impressive form in both pre-season and the early rounds of the domestic competitions.

The Terriers have made a flying start to the season, securing a 2-0 away victory against a strong Peterborough side. They followed this up with a convincing 3-0 cup win over Morecambe. Manager Michael Duff opted to rotate his squad, with key players like Michal Helik (D) and Lasse Sorensen (M) starting. Sorensen impressed, providing an assist for Callum Marshall’s goal and contributing three key passes in the Peterborough match. The Danish midfielder’s performances suggest he could be a key figure for Huddersfield this season

Certainly, a side to monitor as they aim make an immediate return to the Championship!

OUTSTANDING OXFORD UNITED [2-0]

Oxford United have made a formidable start to life in the Championship, capturing the attention of the footballing world with their impressive early-season form. Their 2-0 home victory over Norwich City in the Championship, widely considered a potential upset, was followed by an equally convincing 2-0 win against Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup.

Despite making wholesale changes to the starting line-up with ten new players, Oxford demonstrated their squad depth and resilience by holding off Peterborough. Tyler Goodrham (F) impressed as he opened the scoring against Peterborough, following his two-point return against Norwich. The forward will be keen to build on this performance and earn a regular starting spot in Des Buckingham’s side.

DELIGHTFUL DONCASTER ROVERS [0-2]

Doncaster Rovers have continued their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought cup victory over Salford City. The League One side booked their place in the next round thanks to a dramatic late winner from Luke Molyneux (M).

The goal was another highlight in what has been a blistering start to the campaign for the 26-year-old. Molyneux already has three goals to his name, including a brace on the opening day against Accrington Stanley in a 19-point haul. His early-season form has made him a hot property among Fantasy EFL managers, and it’s no surprise why. If he can maintain this level of performance, Doncaster could be a dark horse for promotion this season.

WONDERFUL WATFORD [5-0]

There has been a lot of outside noise surrounding this Watford side but it looks like Tom Cleverley has found a way to get the Hornets playing again. They opened their campaign with an impressive 3-2 win against Millwall at the Den and have not looked back since. The Hornets ran riot against MK Dons last night in the Cup, putting five past Nathan Harness (G) at Vicarage Road.

Tom Ince (M) was the star of the show, producing a scintillating performance to secure a hat-trick. The midfielder was a constant threat throughout the match and his three goals were richly deserved. It was the first hat-trick for Watford since Josh King’s impressive feat against Everton in the Premier League, highlighting the significance of Ince’s achievement!

Next up is a stern test against Stoke City in the Championship. The Potters will provide a much tougher challenge, but if Watford can emerge victorious, they could certainly position themselves as dark horses for the season ahead.

SENSATIONAL SHEFFIELD UNITED [4-2]

Sheffield United are a side tipped for promotion this season from the Championship. The expectations of this side have certainly been met with an excellent start to the Championship, securing a 2-0 win away from home, against a strong Preston side.

Following their opening-day victory, the Blades entertained a star-studded Wrexham side at Bramall Lane in a thrilling cup encounter. Despite fielding a completely changed starting XI, Chris Wilder’s men emerged victorious in a six-goal rollercoaster, showcasing their squad depth and attacking prowess.

With two wins from two, momentum is building at Bramall Lane, and the upcoming clash against QPR in the Championship presents an opportunity to extend their perfect start. If they can maintain this early season form, Sheffield United could be a serious contender for promotion this campaign.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Which other clubs and players caught your eye in the EFL? Send us your thoughts via #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial) or email: fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Head to this link here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



