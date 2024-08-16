Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 Team Reveal: Coventry Captain!

With Gameweek 1 now behind us, the EFL season is in full swing. Tonight’s Coventry City v Oxford United clash kicks off Gameweek 2. To help you fine-tune your team before the deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal.

Sam H has decided to adapt his formation this week with a more attacking approach, removing a defender and bringing in an extra midfielder (1-2-3-1). This is what he said…

Although my overall of 59 points last week was not too bad, the main cause for not earning more points was the lack of differentials in my squad. The likes of Szmodics (M), May (F), Hamer (M), Meslier (G) and Ahmedhodzic (D) meant that I was not able to make much progress against other Fantasy EFL managers. Therefore, my approach this week is completely different with only 2/3 favourable options. I may regret this one but if it works out then this could be a great move…

DEFENDERS

Lloyd Jones (2.7%)

Charlton took on Wigan in their opening match of the season and Jones featured for the full 90 minutes. Furthermore, he made two blocks and seven clearances, which earned him an additional three points. As if this was not enough, the defensive giant went on to score the winning goal, whilst earning his side a clean sheet. Overall, he returned a staggering 17 points. With only 2.1% of Fantasy managers opting for the defender, he could prove to be an excellent differential option.

Vitinho (9%)

The other defensive option I have opted for is Vitinho (D), who was excellent in Burnley’s opener against Luton Town. Burnley ran riot against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road, securing a 4-1 victory. The Brazilian played a pivotal role in the match. The defender earned 13 points in total, which was through a goal, three clearances and seven successful tackles, as well as lasting the full 90 minutes. Burnley take on Cardiff in their next match of the season in their first match at Turf Moor and I can only see this match ending one way, which is another Burnley victory.

MIDFIELDERS

Giorgi Chakvetadze (0.8%)

The Georgian ooked like a real threat in the Hornets’ opener against Millwall at The Den. He had an excellent outing, featuring for 89 minutes of the match and was a real threat throughout. His excellent performance only got better when he stepped up for a long-range freekick which flew past Lukas Jensen (G), finding the top corner. Overall, he returned nine points with his goal as well as three key passes. As it stands, only 0.8% of Fantasy managers have selected the attacking midfielder, so this could be a huge differential if he performs to the same standard.

Josh Brownhill (12.2.%)

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill was influential for the Clarets in their opener against Luton Town in Gameweek 1. He offers an attacking threat from the middle of the park, which is great for Fantasy EFL managers, but he also is defensively very solid. He played the full 90 minutes (+2 points), found the back of the net (+6 points) and made two interceptions (+4 points). Overall, a 12-point return for his backers and with the strength of this Burnley side I can see Cardiff suffering a heavy defeat, especially with the game being played at Turf Moor.

Alex Gilbey (1%)

Another differential pick of mine with only 0.9% ownership as it stands, Gilbey makes my side. MK Dons did not quite meet the expectations in their opening game, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City in front of their home supporters at Stadium MK. However, Gilbey did still manage to provide his Fantasy backers with 11 points. He played the full 90 minutes (+2 points), scored the only goal for the Dons (+6 points), made one interception (+2 points) and had two shots on target (+1 point). MK Dons will be looking to bounce back from a humiliating 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Watford when they face Colchester United in their second league game of the season. Given the team’s need for a strong performance, it’s highly likely that Gilbey will be heavily involved.

FORWARD

Ellis Simms (9.7%)

The forward pick for Gameweek 2 is where I struggled. I spent some time deliberating between West Brom striker Josh Maja (F), who had an excellent opening match providing the Baggies three goals to secure their first win of the season, and Coventry City’s Ellis Simms (F).

I’ve selected Simms this week due to Coventry City’s home fixture against newly promoted Oxford United. While the U’s impressed in their opening win over Norwich City, I expect Coventry to bounce back strongly from their disappointing loss to Stoke City. Given Oxford’s status as newcomers and Coventry’s desperation for a win, I believe the Sky Blues could dominate. For this reason, Simms not only makes the team but also captains it!

CLUB PICKS

My strategy last week was a mix of home and away but Leeds United’s loss to Portsmouth proved costly. To increase my chances this week, I’ve opted for an all-away approach. Fingers crossed for a double win!

MK Dons

My first pick is MK Dons. Given Colchester United’s poor start to the season in Gameweek 1, I expect a comfortable win for the Dons, despite a loss midweek in the cup. With only 1.3% ownership in Fantasy EFL, they could be a potential goldmine if they manage to score more than two goals away from home. The Dons secured a 100th-minute winner last season at Jobserve Community Stadium – let’s hope for a similar result!

Hull City

My second club choice is with Hull City. The 23rd most selected side this week (1.3%), the Tigers are still in the hunt for their first win of the season. They face a Plymouth Argyle side bruised by a heavy 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. The Pilgrims will be eager to bounce back, but I believe Hull City’s squad has the edge in this match, piling more pressure on Wayne Rooney.

