  1. FER FUSCH AKE
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jhon Duran is not 20 years old.

    
    1. FER FUSCH AKE
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      He's at least 25.

      
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Obafemi Martins 2.0

      
      1. Toon lurk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        There was an old Newcastle chant that went:

        21 or 28? doo-dah doo-dah. 21 or 28? obfemi martins

        
    3. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Goals on film

      
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mother f’er at least 30

      
  2. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lovely goal Villa. Durans got a few hits like that in him.

    
  3. el polako
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Cash withdrawal.

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did Kudus beast mode load and crash, or did we just miss it?

      
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        System is glitching.

        
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Noted.

      
  4. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cash subbed off with a knock or cramp

    4.0 RB on now

    Emery's update on Cash could be vital here

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I doubt that'll be a thing.

      
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Only if Cash is out for long, yeah. I don't expect it either

        
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nedeljkovic played well preseason iirc too

      
  5. FER FUSCH AKE
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Maatsen is very attacking.

    
  6. FER FUSCH AKE
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Todibo's got a huge belly for a young dude.

    
  7. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah non owners what are you doing?

    I’m thinking one more week with Haaland captain v Ipswich.

    If Haaland blanks/low scores tomorrow and next week, then Haaland and ESR to Salah and Havertz… although will probably be priced out!

    
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can you bring him in without a hit?
      If not, there's probably not much you can do.

      
    2. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Big 'if' haha

      
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      ipswich didnt come out second half, not basing Slot's Liverpool on that match

      
    4. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've picked a team for three weeks. I don't plan to do anything before that. This week's top scorers will (probably) not be next week's top scorers, and certainly won't be week 3's top scorers. Wait and see what happens.

      
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably not going to change my mind on team structure just after one game vs. a promoted team (the next one he plays in GW12)

      
    6. Flaming Flamingo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Will you switch them back if Haaland scores a brace in GW3? 😛

      
    7. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I think if you don't have both, then stick with the one you do until WC or save a bunch of transfers to manage it.

      
  8. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Perfect result for having no one in this game

    
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree

      
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 4.5 or below replacement for Quansah? The other defenders I have are Robinson, Mykolenko, Hall and Harwood-Bellis.

    
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maybe Leif

      
  10. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    So Saka 12 & Salah 13??

    2.5m for 1 YC worth of gain.

    
  11. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Barco owners keeping him?

    

