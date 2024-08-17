Ollie Watkins starts for Aston Villa in the final Premier League match of the day.

Watkins’ late return from international duty with England meant that he didn’t play a single minute for Villa in pre-season.

But he’s back in Unai Emery’s line-up this evening, effectively taking the place of the benched Jacob Ramsey.

Emery’s starting XI is otherwise as expected, with budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder Morgan Rogers set to support Watkins in attack.

Amadou Onana is the only one of Villa’s summer signings who starts. Fellow new recruits Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene and Ian Maatsen are on the bench.

Lucas Digne is preferred to Maatsen at left-back, with Alex Moreno set for a move away from the club.

As for West Ham United, recent arrivals Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez are given their competitive full debuts.

Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are made to wait, however: they are all among the substitutes.

Kick-off in east London is at 17:30 BST.

LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Summerville, Ward-Prowse, Fullkrug, Ings, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Irving.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, McGinn, Onana, Rogers, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Carlos, Barkley, Duran, Buendia, Philogene, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Ramsey.

