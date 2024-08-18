Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 – Top Picks for Sunday

The EFL has already served up 33 edge-of-your-seat thrillers, and the action continues on Sunday with three more blockbuster matches across the Championship, League One and League Two. Don’t miss your last chance to make team changes!

Here, we go through the Top Picks for Sunday.

SUNDAY SELECTION SUGGESTIONS

While all three Sunday fixtures should provide ultimate entertainment, the standout fixture belongs to Bolton Wanderers, who face a tough task in overcoming Welsh giants, Wrexham. This clash between two of League One’s leading contenders promises to be a thrilling encounter. Bolton’s home advantage might make them slight favourites but Phil Parkinson’s Welsh Dragons will be desperate to claim their first away win of the season.

Don't forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 2 Guide.

GOALKEEPERS

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Our preferred Championship ‘keeper between the sticks is Sunderland’s number one Patterson (2.8%). Securing a nine-pointer in Gameweek 1, the joint-highest in the EFL, Patterson made four saves against Cardiff to help his side secure a 0-2 victory. We expect the Black Cats to secure three points, and Patterson could be called into action once against a tricky Wednesday side.

Alex Bass (Notts County)

If you’re looking for a last-minute goalkeeper differential, look no further than County’s Bass. Backed by just 1% of Fantasy EFL managers, the ‘keeper secured seven points in Gameweek 1 with a clean sheet nailed against Tranmere Rovers. Fleetwood’s away form at the start of seasons has been dismal. Their last four opening away games in the EFL have ended in defeat or draws. This bodes well for Bass backers.

DEFENDERS:

Mackenzie Hunt (Fleetwood Town)

Hunt was instrumental in securing the Cod Army’s 1-0 win over Grimsby, securing an 11-point haul, including an assist and two tackles. Despite being listed as a defender, Hunt featured in midfield for Fleetwood and could be your out-of-position pick for Sunday!

Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers)

Bolton’s captain is your obvious choice in defence, selected by 12.3% of Fantasy EFL managers. Santos helped the Trotters secure a 1-2 away at Leyton Orient, making six clearances throughout the afternoon. His leadership will be vital as Bolton aim to secure a win against promotion-rivals Wrexham!

MIDFIELDERS

Elliot Lee (Wrexham)

The talented midfielder is likely to be Wrexham’s biggest threat, with Paul Mullin still ruled out through injury. As it stands, Lee is owned by 5.8% of managers, after returning five points in the opening fixture with one assist and 88 minutes played. Wrexham will need their star man to step up and deliver a match-winning performance to claim all three points at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Bellingham impressed in Gameweek 1, contributing an assist, an interception, and three key passes to earn Fantasy managers a healthy eight-point return in Sunderland’s win at Cardiff. With the Black Cats eager to kick off their home campaign with a win, there’s potential for a goal-fest. Bellingham continues to shine and is undoubtedly attracting attention from top-flight clubs.

FORWARDS

Jack Clarke (Sunderland)

Clarke’s playing style echoes that of Jack Grealish, drawing in defenders and winning countless free-kicks. After opening his account against Cardiff, he’ll be eager to continue his goalscoring form against Sheffield Wednesday. While not the most owned forward, Clarke has gained significant backing this week, with 7.5% of Fantasy EFL managers selecting him.

Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers)

The Trotters forward is clinical and already has a goal to his name this season. Charles will be eager to add to his tally in what promises to be a crucial clash. Overcoming Wrexham’s strong defence will be a tough challenge but Charles’s ability to find the net cannot be ignored. Despite his impressive qualities, he’s only owned by 1.6% of Fantasy managers, suggesting many are underestimating his potential. If this game lives up to expectations, with goals galore, Charles could be a strong differential pick.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 2 Guide. We've got you covered with Scout Picks, team reveals, captaincy tips, and further top picks. Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You've got until the specific deadlines today – 12:00, 13:00 and 15:00! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.

