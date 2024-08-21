Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 team reveal: Watford double-up!

With Gameweek 1 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is in full swing. Thursday’s Notts County v Grimsby Town clash kicks off Gameweek 3. To help you fine-tune your team before the deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal.

Sam Harding has chosen to revert back to his Gameweek 1 formation of three at the back, operating a 1-3-2-1 formation. The main reason for this being that defenders have so far returned more points than attackers in Fantasy EFL. He said…

Last week I managed to return 63 points but the drawback of my last round was the club picks, as I was confident that the two away sides would return significant points. This was far from the case and I only managed to secure three points from Hull’s 1-1 draw. My second club pick of MK Dons also let me down with a 2-0 defeat away to Colchester United, therefore this week I am opting for more obvious picks, as I cannot afford to drop points in this area once again!

This week I am sticking with a few of the players that returned well for me in Gameweek 2 but have brought in some new additions such as Alfie Doughty (M), Ryan Andrews (D) and Ibbou Touray (D). I’ve also selected much more of a differential goalkeeper option with Chesterfield’s Ryan Boot (G). It may prove to be a mistake making so many changes but I am confident that this approach could provide a considerable number of points.

GOALKEEPER

Ryan Boot (0.5%)

Ryan Boot (G) is my selection for Gameweek 3 in between the sticks. Chesterfield have started the campaign in excellent form with a brilliant performance away to Crewe in their last match, securing a clean sheet in the process. Boot also contributed with four saves, which provided his Fantasy backers with an additional two points. Next up for the Spireites is Salford City at home, who have struggled since the start of the season. They did manage to pick up a point against Bradford, but they are still yet to score this season, which implies a high potential of the no.1 continuing his clean sheet run.

DEFENDERS

Ryan Andrews (1.7%)

Andrews only secured one point in the club’s opener at Millwall, despite the Hornets picking up a 3-2 victory at the Den. However, in the second match, the full-back unlocked his full potential and excelled down the right-hand side, not only being tough to get past defensively but utilising his speed and strength to take on players. This saw him pick up a goal and assist. Watford face Derby in their next match, which I can only see ending in a Hornets win, especially with the way they have started this season. This is an opportunity for the club to secure three consecutive clean sheets at Vicarage Road. Andrews is currently selected by 1.7% of managers, so could be another excellent differential, but it does mean one of the safer picks has to be sacrificed.

Milan van Ewijk (7.2%)

Coventry City secured their first points of the 2024/25 campaign with an excellent performance against newcomers Oxford United. Milan Van Ewijk (D) played a pivotal role in the Sky Blues’ victory, and luckily for me, was one of the late additions to my team! The Dutchman returned a considerable 14 points, providing both a goal and assist, and is highly likely to be influential in their upcoming match against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. For that reason, the Coventry City defender has earned a place once again in my side for Gameweek 3.

Ibou Touray (0.6%)

Touray is much more of an outside option. He is currently only owned by 0.6% of Fantasy managers, which is mind-blowing with the performances that he has put in. Stockport have scored five goals in their opening two matches and are still yet to concede any. He secured a clean sheet bonus in the opening match but went on to contribute much more in their second clash of the season away to Blackpool, where he returned a significant 13 points. He provided an assist, a clean sheet, three clearances and four successful tackles. Stockport now face Bristol Rovers in front of their home supporters, which is a fixture that should allow Touray to flourish once again!

MIDFIELDERS

Giorgi Chakvetadze (1.5%)

Watford’s unexpected surge to the top of the table has caught many by surprise. Their unbeaten run, coupled with a prolific offence (11 goals in their last three matches), is a testament to their impressive form. A key catalyst behind this success has been playmaker Giorgi Chakvetadze (M). The Georgian maestro has been pulling the strings in the middle of the park, orchestrating Watford’s attacks with exceptional skill. His standout performance against Stoke City, where he contributed an assist and seven key passes, further cemented his status as a game-changer. While teammate Edo Kayembe (M) has rightly earned praise for his goal-scoring contributions, Chakvetadze’s influence on the team’s attacking play cannot be overstated. The upcoming match against Derby County presents an ideal opportunity for the Georgian international to shine again and leave a serious sting on the Rams.

Alfie Doughty (3.2%)

Featuring alongside the Watford playmaker is Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M). We all saw exactly what he can offer in the Premier League, and he has continued to do so in the Championship, despite Luton’s relatively disappointing start to the campaign. Doughty provided the assist for the Hatters’ only goal in their opening loss to Burnley and displayed a top defensive performance in their goalless scrap against newcomers Portsmouth. Although the match did end 0-0, Doughty managed to secure 11 points, from two key passes made (+1) and four interceptions, which earned his backers an extra eight points. Luton really need to get more points on the board and with a winnable fixture against Preston, Doughty is a favourable pick, with the winger likely to be heavily involved.

FORWARD

The most obvious forward option for Gameweek 3 has to be Alfie May (F). The Blues face Leyton Orient, who have not had the best start to the season, losing both of their opening matches. This is a must-win for the talented Birmingham team and one they will want to overcome with a convincing away performance. May is still one of the most popular picks in the game, with a staggering 35.3% of the community selecting the Blues attacker. He has found the back of the net in both of their first two matches, so there is no doubt that he can score goals in this one, especially against a struggling Orient defence. For that reason, he is likely to take the armband for my team this week!

CLUB PICKS

As previously mentioned, I have changed my approach for club picks this week, opting for teams who have much more winnable matches. I chose to double up on away fixtures last week, but neither team I selected secured victories, with Hull drawing and MK Dons losing. This held me back a considerable amount and left me feeling regretful that I did not opt for clubs with easier opponents. However, I have a chance to correct this for Gameweek 3, which leads on to my selections for the upcoming round of fixtures.

I have picked Watford FC and Leeds United as my two club picks this week. With Watford’s outstanding start to the season under Tom Cleverley, I feel they will be way too strong for newcomers Derby County and can see the Hornets putting a few past the Rams, which would mean +5 points for the win and potentially a +2 points for two or more goals scored.

My theory is similar for Leeds United, as I think they will prove to be too strong for this Sheffield Wednesday side and could return significant points with an away win and the potential of scoring 2+ goals. Although they have not had the greatest start, Leeds will be desperate to secure their first win of the season. In their meeting last season, Leeds came out as 2-0 winners, and I’m confident the Whites continue their impressive form against the Owls.

