Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 is almost here! To give you a head start, we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks. Use them as inspiration for your Gameweek 3 team, if you so wish.

Our Fantasy EFL team is set for Gameweek 3, but don’t get too comfortable! Expect twists and turns. Head over to here for the full lowdown on our picks, including the reasoning behind each selection.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 3 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (1.3%)

Birmingham City made a significant splash in the summer transfer market, bolstering their defence with the addition of Peacock-Farrell. The Blues’ defensive improvements have been immediately evident, as they’ve conceded just 1.09 expected goals in their first two league matches. This week, they face a Leyton Orient side that has struggled to find the net, scoring only once in their two league fixtures. Despite having a low ownership of just 1.3%, Peacock-Farrell’s potential for a clean sheet in this Gameweek might be underrated.

DEFENDERS

Ryan Andrews (2.1%)

Andrews had a standout performance in Gameweek 2, picking up a goal, assist and clean sheet to help Watford to a 3-0 victory. This has drawn attention to the wing-back, who could be a differential gem with just 2.1% ownership and huge attacking upside. The highest scorer across Fantasy EFL in Gameweek 2, the 19-year-old now faces Derby County, who conceded four times in Gameweek 1 alone.

Michal Helik (5.5%)

Huddersfield Town have made a strong start to their League One campaign, scoring four goals and conceding just one in their first two matches. Centre-back Ben Helik’s impressive nine goals last season highlight his attacking prowess, while his defensive contributions suggest he will be a key part of Michael Duff’s backline. In Gameweek 3, the Terriers face a Shrewsbury Town side who lost 1-4 in Gameweek 2.

MIDFIELDERS

Giorgi Chakvetadze (1.6%)

Chakvetadze has been a standout performer for Watford, contributing to goals in every league match this season. His impressive 10 key passes have earned him +4 bonus points, showcasing his involvement in the team’s attacking success. As Watford’s home match against Derby County approaches, Chakvetadze’s consistent performances make him a strong differential pick. He will wear the vice-captain’s armband.

Luke Molyneux (11.7%)

The Doncaster Rovers star had dominated so far, becoming the fifth-highest-owned midfielder thanks to 25 total Fantasy points through two games. His interception (+2 points), two key passes (+1 point) and two shots on target (+1 point) last week kept fantasy managers happy, but a game against a weak Morecambe side that conceded 81 goals last season presents a prime opportunity for Molyneux to get back in the goals.

FORWARDS

Alfie May (36.3%)

Unsurprisingly, May is the most-owned player in Fantasy EFL and our captaincy choice for Gameweek 3. His consistent goal-scoring form has made him an invaluable asset for Birmingham City, and his penalty-taking duties further enhance his fantasy appeal. With Leyton Orient struggling to keep clean sheets, May’s goal-scoring potential against them is particularly promising.

Will Grigg (3.3%)

Grigg rounds out our Gameweek 3 team after a stellar performance in Chesterfield’s 5-0 victory last week. He contributed a goal, an assist, four key passes, and two shots on target in just 66 minutes, earning a remarkable 12 fantasy points. With Salford City’s porous defence conceding 82 goals last season, Grigg is poised to be Chesterfield’s primary goal threat and a valuable Fantasy asset.

CLUB PICKS

Following our Scout (player) Picks, we’ve opted for two highly attacking home teams who have a high chance of success this Gameweek against their weaker opponents. This week we’re focusing on teams who we think are most likely to gain the +2 bonus points for scoring two or more goals.

WATFORD

The Hornets are backed by just 3.6% of managers this weekend, but their offensive dominance with six goals in two games so far has made them impossible to ignore. A decisive victory looks likely against newly promoted Derby County, particularly with an in-form attack.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Finally, the Terriers have scored twice in each league game and are maintaining a strong defence with just one goal conceded this season. Facing a Shrewsbury side who have had nine goals scored against them in their last three games in all competitions, we’re hoping for a Huddersfield goal-fest to secure those +2 points!

FINAL TOP TIPS

Master the opening weekend with our essential Gameweek 2 Guide. From Scout Picks and captaincy advice and top player picks, our guide has everything you need to dominate Gameweek 3. Don’t forget the deadline is Thursday 20:00 BST!

