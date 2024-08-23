Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3: Top Picks for Friday

Gameweek 3 of the EFL is already underway, with Notts County sinking four past Grimsby Town. The matches (and excitement!) continue tonight with Sheffield Wednesday facing Leeds United at Hillsborough in the Championship. Don’t miss your last chance to make team changes! Here, we go through the Top Picks for tonight’s derby, kicking off at 20:00 BST.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 3 Guide.

GOALKEEPER

Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Leeds United’s goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, is a strong choice for this match against Sheffield Wednesday. Given Leeds’ dominant form in this fixture, they’re expected to win comfortably. However, Wednesday’s impressive home record suggests a potentially high-scoring affair. However, Wednesday’s James Beadle (G) could see a lot of action due to the anticipated attacking nature of the game.

DEFENDERS

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

Pascal Struijk (D) is a standout defensive option for Leeds United in this match. He’s been a key player in their opening games, earning a solid 16 points across the two Gameweeks. With the departure of Crycensio Summerville, Struijk has taken over penalty-taking duties, adding another dimension to his scoring potential. His ability to both defend and contribute offensively makes him a highly valuable asset for your Fantasy team.

Max Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday)

Max Lowe (D) is a promising defensive option for Sheffield Wednesday. Despite their recent loss to Sunderland, Wednesday’s early-season 4-0 victory demonstrates their attacking capabilities. In this blockbuster derby, Lowe’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively could return strong bonus points. With just 0.1% ownership, Lowe could be a great differential in your team.

MIDFIELDERS

Svante Inglesson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Svante Inglesson (M) has been a solid contributor for Sheffield Wednesday, earning 11 Fantasy points so far. He impressed with his assist against Plymouth Argyle and defensive interceptions against Sunderland. With Josh Windass likely absent, Inglesson will be expected to take on a more prominent playmaking role. This increased responsibility could lead to improved performances and potentially even goals or assists.

Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United)

Brendan Aaronson is our preferred midfield choice for Leeds United, but his limited playing time so far (two substitute appearances) has prevented him from showcasing his full potential. Despite coming off the bench, Aaronson has earned eight fantasy points, including a goal in the season opener. If he starts in Gameweek 3, he could be a strong performer. If Aaronson doesn’t start, Ilia Gruev (M) is a solid alternative. Gruev has accumulated 10 points in each of the last two games, including a significant boost from two interceptions (+4 points). If you’re anticipating strong bonus point returns, he could be a solid choice for your team.

FORWARDS

Wilfred Gnonto (Leeds United)

Given the departures of Crycensio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, Leeds United’s promotion hopes hinge heavily on Wilfred Gnonto’s performance. Known for his speed and physicality, Gnonto must now shoulder a greater share of the goal-scoring and assist-creating responsibilities. The Italian forward opened his goalscoring account in Gameweek 1 and will be looking to secure an attacking return again. Sheffield Wednesday’s playing style could favour Gnonto, making him a potential game-changer and one of our top forward choices for this match.

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday)

Anthony Musaba (F) is the preferred choice for Sheffield Wednesday’s forward line. While Jamal Lowe (F) could potentially be more impactful, he’s reportedly set to start on the bench. Musaba has played the full 90 minutes in both matches for the Owls this season, providing an assist in their opening-day victory over Plymouth Argyle. If Wednesday can replicate their performance against Plymouth, this could be a high-scoring affair, and Musaba is likely to be a key figure in their attacking efforts.

