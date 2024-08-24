Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3: Top Picks for Saturday

Today, we have various ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL), including Watford, Huddersfield, Birmingham City, Stockport County, Chesterfield and Walsall in Gameweek 3. Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight some potential stars to watch, as well as players who could switch into your Fantasy EFL squad with our Top Picks!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 3 guide.

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which will have over £500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Head here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

GOALKEEPERS

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town vs Shrewsbury)

Lee Nicholls (G) kicks off our Top Picks as the standout League One goalkeeper this week. The Englishman impressed in Gameweek 1, securing a seven-point return in Huddersfield’s 0-2 away win at Peterborough United, including keeping a clean sheet. Given Huddersfield’s defensive solidity, another clean sheet looks likely when they host Shrewsbury at John Smith’s Stadium. Despite a long absence from the fixture, Shrewsbury’s record against Huddersfield on the road suggests a tough challenge. Coupled with Shrewsbury’s poor 1-4 loss in Gameweek 2, this looks set to be a comfortable afternoon for Michael Duff’s side.

Corey Addai (Stockport County vs Bristol Rovers)

Corey Addai (G) is also the other clear goalkeeper pick in League One as Stockport County host Bristol Rovers. Addai has been superb so far for the Hatters, keeping back-to-back clean sheets and nailing 14 points. Despite the Pirates also going unbeaten so far, with a lack of firepower up front, another clean sheet lock for County’s number one looks likely.

DEFENDERS

Ryan Andrews (Watford vs Derby County)

Ryan Andrews has been superb for Watford this season, emerging as a standout wing-back in the Championship. His monster 18-point haul against Stoke City, including a goal (+7 points), assist (+3) and defensive contributions (+6 points) secured his backers a giant return – the highest scorer in Gameweek 2! With a mixed-form Derby County up next, Andrews could emerge with another haul at Vicarage Road.

Tristan Crama (Exeter City vs Peterborough United)

Despite being owned by only 0.1% of Fantasy EFL managers, Crama has emerged as a potential differential pick. Although Exeter City suffered a loss in Gameweek 2, Crama’s goal against Northampton Town earned him an impressive 11-point return. While the upcoming match against Peterborough United at home presents a challenge, historical data suggests that the home team has consistently won in recent encounters between these sides. Crama’s defensive contributions at St James Park could potentially lead to additional bonus points.

Connor Barrett (Tranmere Rovers vs Walsall)

Walsall have enjoyed a stellar start to their League Two campaign, remaining undefeated and boasting an impressive goal difference of +5. In Gameweek 2, Barrett provided an assist as Walsall secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Swindon Town on the road. With a low ownership of just 0.4%, Barrett represents a potential value pick for Fantasy EFL managers. Facing a Tranmere Rovers side that has struggled to find their attacking rhythm, Walsall could be in line for another clean sheet, making Barrett an intriguing option for those seeking defensive stability and a potential attacking return.

MIDFIELDERS

Edo Kayembe (Watford vs Derby County)

Edo Kayembe (6.3%) has been a standout performer in recent Gameweeks for Watford, scoring three goals in total, including a massive 17-point haul against Stoke City in Gameweek 2. Despite his impressive form, his ownership remains relatively low compared to other Championship midfielders like Callum O’Hare (19.2%), Jobe Bellingham (16.3%) and Josh Brownhill (13.5%). This makes Kayembe a valuable differential pick. With Derby County at Vicarage Road up next, Kayembe is likely to continue his strong run of form and haul again for the Hornets.

Ben Whitfield (Burton Albion vs Stevenage)

Whitfield was magnificent for the Brewers in Gameweek 2, securing a 17-point haul against Mansfield Town. A goal, assist, and key attacking and defensive contributions were vital in their 3-3 draw away at Field Mill. With incredibly low ownership (0.2%), Whitfield is a prime differential option in midfield this week. Facing Stevenage (H) who haven’t won away since January, Whitfield could haul for all backers again.

Alex Gilbey (MK Dons vs Carlisle United)

Despite MK Dons’ poor start to the season, Alex Gilbey (M) has been a bright spark. The midfielder opened his account in Gameweek 1 against Bradford City, securing an 11-point return for Fantasy managers. The Cumbrians are in a mixed run of form, having lost 4-1 to Gillingham on the opening day. They’ve lost 10 of their last 13 away league games, and we see the Dons securing their first win of the season. MK Dons are looking for their first win of the season and Gilbey will be key if they are to achieve it.

FORWARDS

Josh Maja (Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion)

Maja (F), the sole Fantasy EFL player to achieve both a hat-trick and a 20+ point haul, is one to watch. His 23-point performance against QPR in Gameweek 1 remains unmatched. Facing Stoke, who conceded three goals against Watford, Maja (7.8%) has a prime opportunity to lead the Baggies to their second victory of the season and extend their unbeaten streak.

Alfie May (Leyton Orient vs Birmingham City)

The most selected player on Fantasy EFL at 36.6%, Alfie May (F) remains an obvious pick in Gameweek 3. The Blues striker has returned back-to-back goals in Gameweeks, securing 15 points for Fantasy managers. With a trip to Leyton Orient up next, who are yet to secure any points this season, we’re expecting a May haul at Brisbane Road.

Will Grigg (Chesterfield vs Salford City)

To conclude our Top Picks, Grigg (F) is a solid League Two pick for Chesterfield’s home game against Salford City. The Spireites remain unbeaten this season, and Grigg has secured 18 points on Fantasy EFL. With three goal contributions thus far, Grigg could secure his fourth return of the season and reward his backers (4.2%).

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 3 guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’, Top Picks and captaincy tips.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.