As we gear up for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy EFL, the Carabao Cup has provided a valuable interim look at potential standout teams. With the Gameweek 3 now a distant memory to reflect and analyse, impressive performances in both the league and cup have highlighted some strong contenders.

Last night’s cup matches delivered a mix of expected and surprising results, with several teams producing emphatic victories that should boost confidence heading into the next round of league fixtures.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which will have over £500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Head here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

SCINTILLATING STOKE CITY [0-5]

Stoke City sank five past Championship rivals Middlesborough in an excellent display away from home. It was a huge victory for the Potters, which saw them progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Lewis Koumas (F) was one of the standouts; the Liverpool loanee scored and provided an assist before being substituted in the 60th minute. Million Manhoef (F) replaced Koumas and scored a four-minute brace for his side. Ryan Mmaee (F) and Emre Tezgel (F) also got on the scoresheet for the visitors. One of the standouts was Andrew Moran (M) who provided a hat-trick of assists for team mates!

Up next, the Potters travel to Home Park, facing Plymouth Argyle. With two losses on the bounce in the Championship, manager Steven Schumacher will be hoping to secure their second win of the season.

BODACIOUS BARNSLEY [1-0]

Barnsley earned bragging rights over South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United after securing a 1-0 victory at Oakwell Stadium.

Max Watters (F) secured the only goal of the game, the assist provided by Adam Phillips (M). Phillips is the third highest scorer on Fantasy EFL with 17 overall points, securing a goal and assist in League One so far. Although Sheffield United included key personnel including Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Harrison Burrows (D), Gustavo Hamer (M) and Rhian Brewster (F), the Blades didn’t have enough on the night to secure a victory. Mention must be given also to Barnsley ‘keeper Gabriel Slonina (G), making a crucial save late on to deny Blades substitute Tyrese Campbell (F) from scoring.

Up next, Barnsley travel to Crawley Town who have won two of three League One matches so far. A win against one of the top Championship sides lift confidence amongst the squad and allow Barnsley to seriously contend against a strong Crawley side.

BRILLIANT BLACKPOOL [1-2]

Blackpool were another side to provide a tournament shock in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup fixtures. The Tangerines travelled to Ewood Park where they emerged as 2-1 winners. After going one behind after just 20 minutes, Blackpool found a way to turn the match around and went on to secure an excellent result. Credit must be given to managerless Blackpool, playing against a Rovers side who have shown some real quality so far this season!

Blackpool’s Jake Beesley (F) was amongst the goals and so was his teammate Hayden Coulson (D) who came off the bench to score the winner for the Tangerines. Potential differentials for Fantasy EFL managers!

Blackpool will face Wycombe Wanderers in their next League One match. Wycombe Wanderers secured their first points of the season in their last league game, defeating promotion contenders Rotherham 2-0. Both teams will be brimming with confidence after their recent victories, making this a highly anticipated League One clash.

FLOURISHING FLEETWOOD TOWN [2-1]

Fleetwood Town put in a strong performance yesterday, defeating Rotherham United, who were recently relegated from the Championship. The 2-0 victory is a positive result for Fleetwood as they look to maintain their momentum heading into Gameweek 4.

Ryan Graydon (F) was the key player in this one and proved to be a huge asset scoring both goals for Fleetwood to send them through to the third round of the Cup. Surprisingly, it was Rotherham’s centre-back Jamie McCart (D) that provided their goal in the match, so he could potentially be a name to consider for Fantasy EFL managers.

Up next, the Cod Army travel to Plough Lane, taking on AFC Wimbledon. Fleetwood are yet to lose in League Two, and will be hoping to continue their impressive record in Gameweek 4.

SUPERB SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY [1-5]

Sheffield Wednesday managed to re-find their form from the opening Championship match. They travelled to Grimsby Town and managed to put five past the Marriners, allowing them to progress to the next round of the Cup.

It was an extremely convincing display, with Wednesday dominating possession with 70% overall and managing to fire five past Grimsby goalkeeper, Jake Eastwood (G). Callum Patterson (M) managed to hit the back of the net on two occasions and Ike Ugbo (F) provided both a goal and assist in the match making them the two top performers of the match. Jamal Lowe (F) and Pol Valentin (D) also got on the scoresheet for the Owls.

Grimsby Town defender Cameron McJannet (D) was responsible for their only goal of the match. One to forget for the Marriners as they approach Gameweek 4!

Sheffield Wednesday will face Millwall, who have only earned one point so far this season despite playing well in their opening matches. Millwall are still searching for their first three points, making this a potentially challenging match for Wednesday. However, their recent 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town could boost the players’ confidence and give them a psychological advantage.

PROLIFIC PRESTON NORTH END [0-5]

Preston North End continued their winning streak with a dominant 5-0 victory over Harrogate Town on the road, securing their place in the third round of the Cup.

Miltun Osmajic (F) scored a hat-trick for the visitors, his first goals of the campaign so far, after two substitute appearances in the Championship. Elsewhere, Sam Greenwood (F) scored a brace, and will be hoping to push for a start in gameweek 4 after only starting the opening Championship match against Sheffield United.

Up next, PNE travel to newly promoted Oxford United, who won their opening home game 2-0 against Norwich City. Heckingbottom will be hoping the Lilywhites maintain their goalscoring form at the Kassam Stadium.

LETHAL LEYTON ORIENT [0-1]

Leyton Orient earned bragging rights over their London rivals Millwall with a 0-1 victory at The Den. This win provided a much-needed boost for Orient, who had suffered three consecutive defeats at the start of the 2024/25 League One season. Manager Richie Wellens will be delighted to have given the fans something to celebrate in this Carabao Cup derby clash.

The winner was scored by Daniel Agyei (F), who is yet to get off the mark in League One this season, scoring just four points in three matches. The striker continued his hot Carabao Cup form after scoring in Round One also. The highest scoring Fantasy EFL player for the O’s who started was Brandon Cooper (D), helping his side keep a clean sheet away from home. The two highest Fantasy EFL scorers: Ethan Galbraith (M) and Charlie Kelman (F) came off the bench late in the second-half to ensure victory. Despite starting with a much-changed lineup, Millwall’s strength in depth was evident as they brought on key players like Casper de Norre (D), Romain Esse (M), Ryan Leonard (M) and Duncan Watmore (F) during the match. Even with these substitutions, Leyton Orient’s victory remains impressive.

Leyton Orient will face Shrewsbury Town, who have lost three consecutive games, in their next League One fixture. The O’s will be aiming to secure their first league win of the season, building on their impressive performance in the Carabao Cup.

WICKED WALSALL [3-2]

Walsall stunned League One side Huddersfield Town with a 3-2 victory in the Carabao Cup, following their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

Josh Koroma’s (F) finish gave Huddersfield Town the lead, assisted by Ben Wiles (M). However, the match took a turn after Matty Pearson (D) was sent off. Josh Ruffels (D), making his first start for Huddersfield Town after recovering from a groin injury, doubled the Terriers’ advantage, assisted by Antony Evans (M), just after halftime.

A rapid brace from Nathan Lowe (F) and an own goal by Michal Helik (D) turned the match in Walsall’s favour, giving them a goal lead within 14 minutes. This decisive advantage ensured Walsall’s progression to the Third Round.

Up next, Walsall host Cheltenham Town in League Two, and will be hoping to build on this strong victory at Poundland Bescot Stadium.

PENALTY DRAMA

One other quick result to note – League Two Barrow shocked Championship Derby County after beating the Rams 3-2 on penalties following their 0-0 draw. Barrow’s Paul Farman (G) was the man of the moment, making the crucial save to send the Bluebirds through to the third round for the first time in 56 years. The ‘keeper has already secured 17 points in three gameweeks in Fantasy EFL, making five saves (+3) and two clean sheets (+10).

HAVE YOUR SAY

Which other clubs and players caught your eye in the Carabao Cup? Send us your thoughts via #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial) or email: fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which will have over £500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Head here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.



