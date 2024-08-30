Fantasy EFL Gameweek 4 team reveal: Birmingham City captain!

With Gameweek 3 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is in full swing. Friday’s clash between Luton Town against Queens Park Rangers kicks off Gameweek 4. To help you fine-tune your team before Friday’s deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal.

Louis Roberts has shaken things up by returning to the 1-2-2-2 formation he used in Gameweek 2. He said…

CLUB PICKS

Birmingham and Huddersfield were strong contenders for my picks this week, but given our limited selections, I’ve decided to save them for more favourable matchups. I’m particularly drawn to Bromley’s home game against Crewe Alexandra. Crewe have yet to score a goal in League Two this season, making them a vulnerable opponent. Bromley’s chances of securing a victory are significantly enhanced by this factor.

Another team I’m confident in is League Two’s Newport County. They’re currently on a two-match winning streak, having scored three goals in each game. While playing away is always a risk, Morecambe, their opponents, have been equally struggling. Their defensive woes, combined with their inability to score, make them a prime target for Newport’s attacking ability.

I don’t think I have dived this deep into League One and Two this season with my selections. This is mainly due to awkward Championship fixtures in Gameweek 4. You’ll see this in my player picks.

PLAYER PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Tranmere Rovers are another side I think could do well this week. As well as keeping three out of three clean sheets in the league they also clash with an inconsistent Carlisle. With that in mind, I have backed Luke McGee (G). Grant Smith (G) of Bromley also has a good chance of creeping into my final team and the home fixture could play a big part in my decision as we draw nearer to the Friday deadline.

DEFENDERS

Leeds are at home this week and being one of the best sides across all three leagues I felt that some coverage could be key. They play Hull City at home this week and after keeping back-to-back clean sheets recently I think someone like Pascal Struijk (D) could be an excellent pick. As well as producing 11 clearances (+3) last week, Struijk also takes his side’s penalties, as seen in Gameweek 1 (+7), so has multiple routes to points in any given match. My second defender is my final Championship selection this week. Sunderland have really surprised me this season – winning all three of their matches and keeping three clean sheets. One of the best ways to invest in Sunderland at the moment is via full-back Dennis Cirkin (D) who has banked a goal (+7) and an assist (+3) in his last two games.

MIDFIELDERS

Notts County appear to be one of the most reliable frontlines across the EFL at the moment. Because of this and the fact they play Swindon Town, a side who have shipped nine goals already this season, I think attacking midfielder Daniel Crowley (M) could do well. Crowley bagged two goals (+12) and an assist (+3) in his latest match which adds to his appeal. Blackpool seem like a defence to target at the moment after conceding seven goals in their league games.

In comparison, Wycombe Wanderers go into Gameweek 4 after an impressive win against Rotherham United. With both in mind, I have also chosen penalty taker Kieran Sadlier (M). Sadlier produced a goal (+6) and an assist (+3) in his most recent match, making him a valuable addition to my midfield. I may choose to vice-captain Sadlier because he plays in the early kick-off, so if he goes off I could move the captaincy over using the captaincy hack.

FORWARDS

I honestly believe Birmingham City’s Alfie May (F) could well be moving into perma-captain territory. The Blues have a very good home tie against a poor Wigan Athletic this week and penalty taker May has produced a huge eight goals and one assist since the start of pre-season. Completing my frontline is Bromley striker Michael Cheek (F). Cheek leads the Ravens’ attack, takes their penalties and has scored in two (+10) in his first three league matches.

