Rating your Fantasy EFL teams ahead of Gameweek 5

We received a fantastic response to our request for your Fantasy EFL teams. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we’ve selected a few that caught our eye, rating your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 5 teams. Let’s explore why these teams could be big scorers or might benefit from a few tweaks based on our ‘Scout Suggestions’.

@SeriouslyFPL

Paul Farman (G) in between the sticks is an understandable choice. Barrow’s number one managing to secure 26 points so far, with his side securing clean sheets in all three of their wins this season (+15). At home against Swindon Town seems a good shout.

Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D) and Charlton’s Lloyd Jones (D) are both solid defensive options. Cleworth has been particularly impressive, contributing significantly to the team’s success last season with his goals and clean sheets. Cleworth is a strong shout, finding the back of the net (+7) already this season. The highest Fantasy EFL defensive scorer is a good shout. Jones has shown flashes of brilliance despite blanking in Gameweek 4. Charlton’s home advantage against Rotherham gives them the edge, but the visitors’ recent form suggests a competitive match.

MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS

Aaron Wildig (M) of Newport County and Daniel Crowley (M) of Notts County have both been productive midfielders this season, each with double-digit point totals. Wildig’s 18-point performance against Morecambe in Newport’s last match was notable. Crowley also had a standout game, scoring 18 points against Grimsby in Gameweek 3. While Wildig is a solid, often overlooked option, Crowley’s inconsistency might make him a riskier choice. The Magpies’ match against Accrington Stanley is favourable, but Crowley’s performance could be unpredictable. Wildig yes, Crowley – not so convinced!

Leading the line for this manager are Jodi Jones (F) and Courtney Baker-Richardson (F), showcasing their confidence in both Newport and Notts County. Jones is a solid choice, having scored 29 points so far, with two goals (+10) and two assists (+6) in four Gameweeks. Baker-Richardson, on the other hand, is a more risky pick, owned by only 3.8% of managers. His recent one-point performance against a struggling Morecambe has likely contributed to his low ownership.

The club picks of Wrexham and Walsall are unique. We like the approach of one home and one away fixture. We fully agree that Wrexham have the potential to secure the maximum nine home points. However, the second pick of Walsall is more of a risk, with MK Dons winning their last home match 3-0.

Scout Suggestions: Re-think Walsall. Despite the home advantage, Walsall’s recent 5-0 loss to MK Dons raises concerns. MK Dons, playing at home, will be motivated to bounce back from their away defeat. Consider carefully before selecting Walsall in Gameweek 5. All the best!

@jimbo53705951

Our immediate reaction to this side is that there is a vast number of popular picks. Sometimes there is nothing wrong with this approach, but it is crucial to include some differentials otherwise it becomes very challenging to make progress on other Fantasy managers.

In between the sticks is Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G). We don’t mind this pick at all and expect him to return well in Gameweek 5. We’re expecting a clean sheet (+5) but he could be in for save points at home. Good shout!

Charlton’s Lloyd Jones (D) and Bristol Rovers’ Bryant Bilongo (D) are solid defensive options in front of the Arsenal loanee. Both have performed well, with Jones scoring 37 points and Bilongo scoring 38. Bilongo’s best performance was a 15-point haul in Gameweek 1. However, Bristol Rovers’ match against Barrow, a team on a winning streak, is a challenging fixture. If Bilongo can excel in this tough matchup, he could provide a significant points return.

MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS

Making up the midfield are the highest selected (16.2%) and seventh-highest (6.5%) selected in the game – Luke Molyneux (M) and Crowley (M). With the limited number of options available, it’s not a surprise that Molyneux’s ownership is rising by the minute. With 46 total points, he’s a great shout. As mentioned with Crowley previously, a good shout but inconsistent. It’s incredibly template but if they haul you could do well! With two 18-point hauls for Molyneux and one for Crowley, it’s hard to argue against these.

Leading the line is Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (F) and Notts County’s Jodi Jones (F). Despite not featuring in Wrexham’s starting XI once this season, he’s still backed by 12.7% of managers. If he does start he feels like a strong candidate to be selected. We know how prolific the talisman is, although there are some concerns about his match fitness. There’s a worry about him being substituted early if he does make his first start this season. Jones is a great shout at 11.7%, with four goal involvements (+16) in four Gameweeks. We expect him to have a strong influence against Accrington! Both are good picks, although Mullin did raise eyebrows.

Choosing Notts County and Wrexham is a popular strategy this week. However, given the potential for a full round of fixtures in Gameweek 6, it might be wise to prioritise securing points now to avoid falling behind. If you’re concerned about potential point fluctuations, opting for a more stable team might be a prudent choice.

Scout Suggestions: This team feels VERY template, we recommend incorporating more differential picks into your team. While the players featured in this lineup have relatively high ownership and are likely to return, adding less popular but high-scoring options could provide a substantial advantage. All the best in Gameweek 5!

@MichaelNormNorm

This manager has opted for the 1-2-2-2 formation. There are many differentials included here, which could provide enormous returns or it could lead to huge problems if the more popular Fantasy assets return as expected.

In between the sticks is, of course, Arthur Okonkwo (G), the fifth-most popular Gameweek 5 player. He has so far returned 26 points, so it is a justifiable pick considering Wrexham host Shrewsbury Town at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

In front of the Wrexham number one is Walsall’s Connor Barrett (D) who has been excellent for his side this season. This has been apparent with his Fantasy returns of 32 points overall. In Gameweek 4 he managed to contribute two assists (+6) and is likely to be influential when his side travel to Stadium MK on Saturday. Alongside him is Bristol Rovers centre-back Billy Bilongo (D) who has also been a huge fantasy asset, securing 38 points overall so far this season. He also had an excellent Gameweek 4 providing his backers ten points through his clean sheet (+5), assist (+3) and featuring for 81 minutes (+2). Bristol Rovers do have a tough match against Barrow, which makes Bilongo less of an attacking asset, but could mean he is required in more of a defensive sense, which can equally return a considerable number of points.

We love the differentials in defence. Walsall’s Connor Barrett (D) has been excellent for the Sadlers, scoring 32 overall points. In Gameweek 4 he contributed two assists (+6) and will be influential at Stadium MK on Saturday. Bristol Rovers’ Bryant Bilongo (D) has been a standout performer. With 38 points overall, including two double-digit hauls, he’s been a key contributor to the Gas’s success. However, their upcoming match against Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium poses a significant challenge. Barnsley’s attacking prowess, including eight goals scored, means Rovers will likely face pressure to concede. He could be a fantastic differential if they can keep their fourth clean sheet of the season!

MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS

The midfield is made up of 0.8% ownership and we LOVE it, if the duo can actually return. Richard Smallwood (M) has been a valuable asset for Fantasy managers. With 24 points accumulated so far, he’s proven his worth. Given Bradford’s strong chances of defeating Carlisle United at Valley Parade, Smallwood is a solid midfield option. Jon Nolan (M) has secured 21 overall points for the Gills, scoring (+6) and assisting (+3) once this season. Away at Donny, it’s a huge call to include him! Avoiding popular picks like Molyneux and Crowley is a bold strategy that could pay off exponentially. However, it also carries significant risks. Given Gillingham’s poor record at the Eco-Power Stadium, we recommend avoiding Nolan unless you’re absolutely confident in their ability to win.

Jodi Jones (F) is a clear choice for your forward line. His strong performances and favourable matchup against Accrington Stanley make him a reliable option for points. However, Chesterfield’s Dilan Markanday (F) might be a less ideal pick. With only one assist (+3) this season, there are better forward options available. Consider swapping him out for a top midfielder or adjusting your formation to a 1-2-3-1 to optimise your team.

We have no issue with the club picks. We expect Chesterfield to beat Grimsby at home and we also believe that Notts County will be too strong for Accrington Stanley. Therefore, a high chance of securing the maximum 18 points from two home wins!

Scout Suggestions: Our main recommendation here is to switch formation to allow room for an extra midfielder instead of two attackers. Jodi Jones can certainly stay, but we feel that Markanday may be a regret. There are many midfielders available that are likely to return many more points than the Chesterfield attacker. But the final decision lies with you. Maybe you will prove us wrong. All the best for Gameweek 5 Michael!

@FPLEdgeworth

This Fantasy owner has taken much more of a popular picks approach, with the majority of the team being selected by a high number of managers. We like the 1-2-3-1 approach, as it always tends to return well!

In goal, we have another manager opting for Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G). We like this pick, but it does limit you to only one outfield Wrexham player, which may be something to consider.

Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D) and Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D) have emerged as formidable defensive options in the EFL. O’Connor’s exceptional performance in Gameweek 3, earning 12 points with a clean sheet, 12 clearances and three tackles, highlights his defensive abilities. Cleworth, on the other hand, offers a more attacking-oriented approach, making him a valuable asset for Fantasy managers seeking a balanced defensive line. While pairing both Okonkwo and Cleworth could provide a solid foundation, it comes at the cost of sacrificing their talented midfielders like Lee (M), Dobson (M), and Mullin (F). Carefully weigh the pros and cons before making your decision.

MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARD

Molyneux (M) is a good shout, as mentioned previously, while Crowley (M) feels a bit less exciting. The inclusion of Adam Phillips (M) is great with Barnsley hosting Bristol Rovers, who have only lost once this season. Phillips has scored three goals (+18) in two games and is a pivotal figure in the Tykes attack. If Barnsley are to secure a win, Phillips will almost certainly be involved. With 32 total points and only 3.2% ownership, Barnsley’s number eight is a good pick.

Jones (F) has emerged as a popular choice among Fantasy managers, and for good reason. His consistent performances and goal-scoring ability make him a strong candidate for Gameweek 5. Given his track record and the Magpies’ favourable matchup against Accrington Stanley, Jones is a highly recommended forward option.

The club picks for this week are unconventional, featuring Port Vale and Harrogate Town, both playing away from home. Port Vale faces a formidable Newport County side, while Harrogate Town take on Cheltenham Town.

Given Port Vale’s limited success this season and Newport County’s strong form, backing Port Vale away from home appears risky. Similarly, while Harrogate Town should win against 20th-placed Cheltenham, selecting two away clubs feels bold. With the limited number of matches this week, it might be prudent to prioritise safer club picks that offer more predictable outcomes.

Scout Suggestions: We would suggest rethinking the club picks here. The team seems to have a nice balance all round, but the club picks seem like too much of a gamble and could be the potential downfall of this side. There are certainly more favourable fixtures to choose from, remember backing away teams does not guarantee more points. Best of luck for Gameweek 5 Edgeworth!

