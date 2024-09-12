Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 team reveal: Millwall captain!

With Gameweek 5 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is in full swing. As Gameweek 6 looms, the EFL schedule is back and better than ever, with ALL 72 teams featuring this Gameweek. To help you fine-tune your team before the deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal.

Sam H is continuing with his 1-2-3-1 formation. He said…

My Gameweek 5 performance was not too bad with 58 points overall. It was my club picks that let me down, after opting for Newport County to beat Port Vale at home. Unfortunately, Port Vale smashed four past them, which meant I gained zero points.

I was also left disappointed by my goalkeeper Paul Farman (G), who picked up a red card in the first half of his match – resulting in -3 points. Hopefully, I can turn things around with the full round of EFL matches set to return for Gameweek 6. I have opted for a 1-2-3-1 formation again but hopefully, my club picks can help boost my overall returns this week!

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks I have opted for Colchester United’s number one, Matt Macey (G). Morecambe have failed to secure any points from their opening five matches, which is why I expect a Colchester United victory. There’s a high chance of a clean sheet, with the Shrimps yet to score this season!

DEFENDERS

Making up the defensive picks are Mickey Demetriou (D) and Matt Clarke (D). Demetriou proved his worth in Gameweek 5 with an incredible performance that provided an impressive 16-point haul. He contributed one assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5), a staggering 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1). Alongside him is Middlesbrough’s Clarke, who has a great chance of returning a considerable number of points from both his defensive attributes, but also the attacking threat that he poses against a struggling PNE side. He has returned 44 points so far, I expect him to play a pivotal role once again.

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield trio works closely with my club picks and my first midfield selection was Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien (M). I fully expect Sunderland to breeze past Plymouth Argyle on Saturday; I’ve included O’Nien as he is likely to contribute in an attacking and defensive sense. He has scored two goals (+12) and provided one assist (+3) this season but his main attribute is his interceptions, which are crucial in Fantasy EFL and one of the main reasons he has totalled a staggering 37 points so far this season.

Jack Payne (M) from Colchester United is my second midfield choice. He has been a standout player for Colchester this season, and with an favourable match against Morecambe coming up, I anticipate him to play a crucial role and possibly increase his goal count. Only 2.2% of managers currently back him, so if he does well, his effective returns could be substantial.

My final midfield pick is Aaron Wildig (M). He has been excellent in every match for Newport County so far and even returned nine points in their disappointing 4-1 defeat last time out. He is another player who seems to secure interceptions, but he has unlocked more of an attacking threat this season with a goal tally of three (+18). Newport face Swindon next who are currently 21st in the table, which is the perfect fixture for Newport to correct their poor performance last week and secure all three points on the road.

FORWARDS

My attacking selection this week is Millwall’s Duncan Watmore (F). The forward has been prolific for the Lions so far this season and has provided his Fantasy backers an impressive 38 points overall. Millwall take on Luton Town, who are still yet to secure a win this season. With a tough match at the Den, I expect the Hatters’ poor form to continue. Watmore has been at the heart of nearly every Millwall match this season and I am certain in front of his supporters, he will put in another top display and extend his goal tally even further. With four goals (+20) and two assists (+6) so far, he’s hard to ignore!

CLUB PICKS

My club picks for Gameweek 6 are Colchester United and Sunderland. I believe that Colchester will be too strong for their opponents, Morecambe, who have had a torrid start to the 2024/25 League Two campaign, securing no points and failing to score in any of their matches. Because of this, I am backing Colchester to secure an away win and hopefully a clean sheet, which should return the maximum 11 points.

Similarly, I cannot see the Black Cats leaving Home Park without three points. They have been unstoppable this season, hence why they’re unbeaten and top of the table. On the other hand, Plymouth are yet to secure a win and have only managed to accumulate two points from their opening four matches. Form that suggests Sunderland will ease past them on Saturday and secure the maximum 11 points!





