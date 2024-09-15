Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6: Top Picks for Sunday + Monday

As the Saturday EFL action fades into memory, we shift our focus to the upcoming fixtures on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Fratton Park be rocking as newcomers Portsmouth host West Bromwich Albion, kicking off at 15:00 BST. On Monday, the potential League One title showdown will unfold at St. Andrew’s, as Birmingham City face off against Wrexham under the lights at 20:00 BST. Both matches promise to be thrilling spectacles, showcasing a wealth of talent! Here, we go through the top picks for both matches.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Gameweek 6 Guide.

SUNDAY

West Bromwich Albion, riding high on a three-win, one-draw start to the 2024/25 campaign, enter this match as strong favourites to secure a victory. Their unbeaten record makes them a formidable opponent for newcomers Portsmouth. However, Pompey have displayed resilience, holding both Leeds United and Luton Town to draws this season. Considering the Baggies impressive form, including their players in your Fantasy teams might be a strategic move.

The obvious selection for this one would be the Baggies talisman, Josh Maja (F), who has managed four goals (+20) and one assist (+3) so far. His total of 38 points suggests he is the best selection for this fixture and likely to be back amongst the goals. The Baggies have only conceded two goals all season, which suggests bringing in a defender could be a good move. Torbjørn Heggem (D) has returned the most points of all of WBA’s defensive assets and is backed by just 0.5% of managers, so could be an excellent differential option to add to your teams!

While Portsmouth may be considered underdogs, their attacking threat, especially when playing at Fratton Park, should not be underestimated. If you’re looking to invest in Pompey assets, Callum Lang (F) is a promising option. The forward has contributed two goals (+10) and one assist (+3) this season, making him a valuable asset in Fantasy teams. Given the potential for a high-scoring match, attacking players could be a strategic choice for this fixture.

MONDAY

GOALKEEPER

Both teams have had excellent starts to the campaign and neither side are yet to suffer a defeat in the League One campaign and that is what makes this such an excellent spectacle. Arthur Okonkwo (G) has been incredible for the Red Dragons this season, with his side conceding just two goals this season, which was in their opening match of the season. Therefore, we suggest backing the Arsenal loanee between the sticks!

DEFENDERS

Of all the defensive assets available in this one, we believe that Max Cleworth (D) is most likely to return the most points for his Fantasy backers. His best performance came in Gameweek 4 where he provided an impressive 14-point haul thanks to a goal (+7) and a clean sheet (+5), as well as lasting the full duration of the match (+2). Birmingham City will undoubtedly pose a significant attacking threat, Cleworth’s defensive contributions will be crucial. If the Red Dragons are to secure a victory, Wrexham’s number 32 will likely play a key role.

MIDFIELDERS

Expect a defensive battle, bonus points magnets can be game-changers in your top picks. Therefore, Birmingham’s Krystian Bielik (M) is a player we would recommend including. Bielik’s interception rate this season has been exceptional, earning him 24 Fantasy points solely from interceptions. As a converted centre-back, he has been a revelation for Birmingham City, offering significant value to Fantasy managers.

His main competitor in the middle of the park will be Wrexham’s playmaker Elliot Lee (M). Lee has returned his Fantasy backers 36 points overall so far this season, and comes off the back of an impressive performance against Shrewsbury Town. The majority of his 12 point return in Gameweek 5 came from his goal (+6) and two interceptions (+4). He will be crucial pulling the strings, as the Red Dragons aim to record a historic win.

FORWARDS

Two standout attacking options for this match are Birmingham City’s talisman, Alfie May (F), and Wrexham’s star man, Paul Mullin (F). May, who has found the net in every match this season, is a particularly strong recommendation. With four goals (+20) and one assist (+3), he will be eager to showcase his skills against the formidable Wrexham defence.

Ollie Palmer (F) and Jack Marriott (F) have been leading the line for Wrexham’s attack, filling the void left by the injured Mullin for much of the season. However, Mullin’s recent return and goal-scoring performance in the Carabao Cup raise the question of his potential inclusion in Monday’s crucial League One clash. While Mullin is undoubtedly Wrexham’s top pick, manager Phil Parkinson will need to weigh the risks and rewards of starting him in such a high-stakes encounter.

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 6 Guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’, Top Picks and captaincy tips.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? Don’t miss out! Deadline: Sunday 15:00 BST and Monday 20:00 BST. Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.