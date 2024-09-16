Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6: Birmingham City vs Wrexham preview

To conclude Gameweek 6, we’re in for a treat: one of the biggest EFL games is in store at St Andrew’s, as Birmingham City host Wrexham. This is the final fixture of the hugely eventful Gameweek 6, and it is certainly one with massive impacts on the division standings. In this article, we preview the teams competing in this high-stakes showdown and consider how this bout could unravel!

Tom Wagner versus Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. Alfie May versus Paul Mullin. Tom Brady versus Eli Manning. The Blues versus the Red Dragons. It’s all in store tonight!

There’s no other action tonight aside from this blockbuster fixture. A reminder that the Gameweek 6 deadline is at 20:00 BST.

WREXHAM’S FAIRYTALE CONTINUES

Wrexham have taken League One by storm, sitting at the top of the table after achieving promotion in consecutive campaigns. Their swift rise has shown little signs of slowing down as they have an absurd record of 11 goals scored and two goals conceded through five fixtures. This top-level play has led them to four wins and one draw, remaining unbeaten in league fixtures this season.

With an impressive 8.2 Fantasy points per game average, they’re the league leaders (tied) and have drawn significant attention from Fantasy managers. 9.4% of managers have selected them for their away match against the Blues, making them the second-most popular choice this Gameweek. Wrexham have won one and drawn one this season when playing away but picked up just 34 points in 23 games on the road in the EFL last season, an average record considering they won the division.

BIRMINGHAM CITY STORM THE EARLY STANDINGS

Birmingham City came into this season with a lot to prove after relegation from the Championship last season. The club made a splash in the transfer market, bringing in 17 new players, highlighted by the record-breaking acquisition of Jay Stansfield (F) on deadline day.

Chris Davies’ team have been remarkably impressive, remaining undefeated with three wins and a draw in their four matches. They are three points off Wrexham with a game in hand – they could close the gap this eve. Their potent offence has been crucial to their success, although they haven’t managed a clean sheet this season. Thus, they will once again aim to outscore Wrexham in this highly anticipated match. With an average of two goals per game, they will face a tough challenge against the Wrexham defence, which has recorded four consecutive clean sheets.

TEAM NEWS

The Blues have a number of players ruled out tonight in this key fixture. Youngsters Luke Harris (M) and Ethan Laird (D) will not feature after suffering ankle issues; a significant blow to Birmingham’s starting line-up. Also, left-back Lee Buchanan (D) is unlikely to make his first appearance of the season as he remains out due to a calf injury picked up in pre-season.

Jay Stansfield (F) is expected to make his League debut for the Blues, playing alongside May.

On the other hand, the Red Dragons are nearly at full strength, expected to be without Anthony Forde (M) and George Evans (M) due to injury. However, Elliot Lee (M) and George Dobson (M) are expected to feature in the match day following some injury worries.

Furthermore, prolific striker Paul Mullin (F) will have an opportunity for his first league start of the season after missing considerable time due to a back injury, and this addition is likely to make the side’s attack even more formidable.

TOP FANTASY EFL SCORERS

The Blues will likely be relying on an Alfie May (F) masterclass in attack in this decisive duel. The star striker has scored in each and every game so far, contributing heavily to Birmingham’s unbeaten record. He is the highest-selected player in the Fantasy EFL and will look to reward the 32.1% of managers who picked him this week. The Blues are backed by 5.6% of Fantasy EFL managers, expecting three points on home soil.

Wrexham’s two highest Fantasy point scorers are defenders Max Cleworth (D) and Eoghan O’Connell (D), who have 46 and 40 points respectively. Both have been superb and are yet to blank for Phil Parkinson’s side. While Cleworth has scored twice this season (+14), O’Connell has made 34 clearances (+9). Elliot Lee (M) has a good chance to pick up solid points tonight against a leaky defence. The midfielder has four goal contributions in five matches so far and is coming off a 12-point haul last week.

Will Birmingham’s brilliance outshine Wrexham’s wonder? Let’s hear your predictions!

