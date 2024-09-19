Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 7

We’re diving straight into the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 7 action with our Scout Squad.

INTRODUCING THE SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis and Sam Harding – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 7

Lewis P Scott W Louis R Sam H GK Lee Nicholls Lee Nicholls Lee Nicholls James Trafford GK Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle GK Wyll Stanway Arthur Okonkwo Jed Steer Alex Palmer DEF Mickey Demetriou Michal Helik Michal Helik Mickey Demetriou DEF James Husband Carl Piergianni Will Aimson Michal Helik DEF Tobjorn Heggem Luke Chambers James Husband Max Cleworth MID Thelo Aasgaard Elliot List Ben Wiles Kwame Poku MID Ben Wiles Kwame Poku Thelo Aasgaard Gustavo Hamer MID Kwame Poku Ben Wiles Kwame Poku Thelo Aasgaard FOR Josh Koroma Josh Koroma Josh Koroma Josh Maja FOR Kyle Wootton Joe Hugill Josh Maja Alfie May FOR Million Manhoef Josh Maja Jodi Jones Louie Barry TEAM Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town Stockport County TEAM Peterborough United Peterborough United Peterborough United Sheffield United TEAM Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic Peterborough United TEAM Stoke City Stockport County Notts County Huddersfield Town

LEWIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

After another solid Gameweek 6, the three goalkeepers I’m selecting are Lee Nicholls (G), Wyll Stanway (G) and Sam Tickle (G). After another seven-point return for Huddersfield’s Nicholls, he’s an obvious selection against Northampton Town (H). With three clean sheets in five games, he’s a clear shout against a side that has scored five goals in five games. Stanway has been solid for Barrow in the absence of Paul Farman (G) following his red card! Despite not keeping a clean sheet against Grimsby Town (A), the ‘keeper still made three saves and secured a four-point return. With Newport County (H) up next, who have only scored two goals in three games, I expect a clean sheet.

Targeting the mini-double, Tickle is an obvious standout for Wigan Athletic. The Latics ‘keeper secured a seven-point return in Gameweek 6 against Bristol Rovers (A). With Lincoln City (A) and Stevenage (H) up next, I expect at least one clean sheet across two matches, aiming for 10 total points minimum.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou (D), James Husband (D) and Torbjorn Heggem (D) make up my defence. Demetriou may become a perm-lock for me, he’s exceptional! Another 11-pointer in Gameweek 6 he’s a bonus points magnet. Although Crewe Alexandra face Harrogate Town (H) up next who beat Donny, Demetriou will be in for further returns. Blackpool’s captain Husband has been excellent for the Seasiders, averaging 6.2 points despite not keeping a clean sheet. He’s scored three goals (+21) in five games and is picking up defensive contributions. A double trip on the road at Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town may not provide clean sheets, but will for defensive contributions and even an attacking return.

Finally, targeting WBA’s fixture against Plymouth Argyle seems vital. Although the Pilgrims did win against high-flying Sunderland, I expect a Baggies victory here. Heggem has secured three clean sheets in five appearances for Carlos Corberan’s, totalling 37 total points. I expect another clean sheet and further defensive returns for the Norwegian.

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield is near-locked already – Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard (M), Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M) and Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M). Aasgaard wears the armband in my team and was the first name in my team pre-Double announcement. The Norwegian has returned 37 points, with three consecutive double-digit hauls since Gameweek 3. With two goals (+12), one assist (+1) and five interceptions (+10) thus far, I expect a huge return for Wigan’s number 10. Wiles returned nine points for me in Gameweek 2; two home fixtures against opposition who have conceded 18 goals combined is too hard to ignore.

Although I don’t particularly like targeting only Double Gameweek players, Poku makes the provisional team. It’s three goals (+18) in five games for Poku, totalling 32 points, so Posh’s number 11 has started strongly again. Bristol Rovers (H) and Leyton Orient (A) is an excellent double. While the Gas conceded four last time out, the O’s did win 1-0 (A) at Reading but lost four-in-a-row prior.

FORWARDS

Up front, I’ve selected Josh Koroma (F), Kyle Wootton (F) and Million Manhoef (F). The second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer for the Terriers, Koroma is a standout for the Double Gameweek. With three goals (+15) and two assists (+2) in five Gameweeks, the forward has only blanked once this season. He’ll be vital if Michael Duff’s side can secure six points from two games. Wootton has been ace for Stockport, also scoring three times and assisting twice in five appearances. Facing the O’s (H), who have shipped eight goals in five Gameweeks, I expect the Hatters to score a handful at Edgeley Park.

As a punt, Stoke’s Manhoef makes my provisional squad. The Potters talisman has scored once (+5) and two assists (+6) in five appearances, averaging 5.2 points. Facing Hull City, who have conceded four goals in two games, I expect a Friday night win and goals for the Potters.

CLUB PICKS

To partner with my player picks, Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United are two of my favourites approaching Gameweek 7. The Terriers are averaging 7.2 points per Gameweek and are selected by 3.4% of managers. I’m expecting two home wins in front of their faithful at the John Smith’s Stadium. Equally, to pair with Poku, the Posh are a clear standout. The Gas have scored zero points in two Gameweeks and conceded five, while the match against the O’s (A) is likely to be three points. A strong home (+9) and away win (+11) would be massive for my overall rank…I’d take 14 points between the pair!

Despite my initial choice of Posh, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City remain my top alternatives. While Wigan’s upcoming Double Gameweek offers potential, Lincoln’s recent form adds a layer of uncertainty. However, I anticipate at least one victory. As for Stoke, I believe their home advantage and the Friday night atmosphere will inspire them to bounce back, especially given their current managerial situation.

SCOTT SAID…

Gameweek 7 starts and the Double Gameweeks commence. This includes doubles for Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Leyton Orient, Peterborough, Wigan and Stevenage. Naturally, most of my picks this week will be coming from these six teams. However, with Leyton Orient making a poor start to the season, I am still avoiding them.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

I have picked four players from my Scout Squad this week who play for the Terries, they are Nicholls (G), Helik (D), Wiles (M), and Koroma (F). The Terriers are one of the best teams in League One this season, sitting in fourth, and having two good fixtures in the Double Gameweek, playing Northampton and Blackpool at home, who are 18th and 19th in the league, respectively. Another reason why targeting Michael Duff’s side makes sense!

Nicholls is a great option individually due to Huddersfield’s defence this season which has seen them pick up three clean sheets (+15). Additionally, this is also the reason I have selected Helik, along with the fact of all the defenders he presented the best attacking threat. Wiles’ selection is due to him registering four G/A (+21) so far this season, the best of any of Huddersfield’s midfielders. Koroma also gets the nod up-front again being the highest goal-scoring attacker with five G/A (+21) this season too, plus he scored two last time out against Bolton Wanderers (A).

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

I am avoiding Posh’s defensive assets due to them not keeping a clean sheet so far this season. However, with fixtures against Bristol Rovers (H) and Leyton Orient (A) in the Double Gameweek, there are options. The player I’ve selected is Poku. Peterbrough’s talisman and top scorer this season with 3 goals (+15) to his name, he’s been excellent for Darren Ferguson’s side. I am also picking Peterborough as one of my team picks this week.

WIGAN ATHLETIC

With a Double Gameweek against Lincoln (A) and Stevenage (H), coupled with their 0-4 away win at Bristol Rovers, they have a few standout assets. I’ve selected Sam Tickle (G), Luke Chambers (D) and Joe Hugill (F). Wigan have been solid defensively this season, only conceding 5 goals in 5 games, while also keeping 2 clean sheets (+10) in that time. Another defensive asset, Chambers provides a good attacking threat and managed to grab a goal (+7) in their most recent tie. Hugill also scored a brace in their 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers. To pair with my multiple options, I’ve opted for Wigan as one of my team’s picks this week.

STEVENAGE

The final Double Gameweek team I am targeting is Stevenage. Carl Piergianni (D) and Elliot List (M) are the standouts for the Boro. Piergianni offers great underlying defensive data, plus offers a great attacking threat, managing 4 goals and 2 assists last season while also scoring (+7) in Stevenage’s 3-0 win over Barnsley last weekend. Similarly, List also got on the scoresheet last weekend by grabbing a brace (+12), and is expected to be involved again going forward.

SINGLE GW OPTIONS

The final picks I have opted for that don’t have double are Arthur Okonkwo (G), Josh Maja (F) and Stockport County.

Okonkwo plays in a defensive Wrexham side who have been great this season, managing four clean sheets in their opening six games (+20). With Crawley Town (H) up next, I expect the fifth clean sheet of the campaign for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Maja has made an outstanding start to the season, managing five goals in his last five games (+25). WBA also play a Plymouth side who haven’t managed to keep a clean sheet all season. Finally, Stockport wrap up my team selections. They play a Leyton Orient side who sit 22nd in the league, and Stockport have also managed to win both their home games this season, easily winnable!

LOUIS R SAID…

CLUB PICKS

This week is a lot more straightforward as we have several teams with Double Gameweeks to target. Amongst those teams is Huddersfield who have two home fixtures. Peterborough play two teams who have lost three of their last four matches and Wigan who go into their double off the back of a 4-0 win. My final team selection is Notts County. Although facing Gillingham at home next, the Magpies have won their last four matches on the bounce, racking up between 2-4 goals in each of them.

GOALKEEPERS

Between the sticks my three picks, Huddersfield’s Lee Nicholls (G), Wigan’s Sam Tickle (G) and Peterborough’s Jed Steer (G). All very reflective of my team selections!

DEFENDERS

Huddersfield’s centre-backs will almost certainly be popular this week. As well as clean sheet potential, Michal Helik (D) bagged a huge nine goals in the Championship last season. I also really like Wigan’s Will Aimson (D) who has accumulated 13 additional points through defensive actions this season already. Blackpool have two away fixtures this week but that isn’t enough to put me off James Husband (D). This is mostly due to his huge goal threat as evident from three goals (+21) in his first five matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M) was a shoo-in. Wiles is the Terriers’ standout midfielder after producing three goals and two assists (+24) since the start of the campaign. Wigan may take a lot of confidence from their recent 4-0 win and Thelo Aasgaard (M) stands out to me. As well as scoring five goals in five pre-season matches, the Norwegian has managed two goals (+12) in his last two league matches. Completing my midfield selections is Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (M). Peterborough face two sides who have conceded two or more goals in three of their last four matches so targeting their backlines could be hugely beneficial. Three goals and one assist (+21) in just five matches so far suggest Poku has form going into his double.

FORWARDS

Up front it’s hard to ignore Josh Koroma (F), especially as he goes into two home matches off the back of scoring a brace against Bolton in Gameweek 7. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of depth to the striker pool with Double Gameweeks so I am backing two single Gameweekers. One of them is Josh Maja (F). The Baggies have won their last three matches on the bounce and face a poor Plymouth defence up next. Maja continues to lead the efficient West Brom frontline and has done so successfully after banking five goals and one assist in his first matches. Finally, one player who has really caught my eye since the start of the Fantasy EFL season is Jodi Jones (F). Notts County are in relentless scoring form and a lot of that is due to Jones who has amassed a mammoth four goals and two assists (+26) in his last five matches.

SAM H SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My picks here are based partially on form, but mostly on opposition threat. Burnley welcome newcomers Portsmouth and come off the back of a win against Leeds at Elland Road, so will be brimming with confidence. I can only see this ending in a dominant win for the Clarets and that is why I would say their number one James Trafford (G) is the perfect pick for Gameweek 7. The same goes for West Brom’s Alex Palmer (G), with the Baggies in great form and facing Plymouth. A high chance of a win and save points! My final goalkeeper selection is with Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G). The Latics have two matches in Gameweek 7, which is the main reason for selecting their ‘keeper with double the chance of a clean sheet and of securing save points, so there is certainly high potential here of a substantial points return.

DEFENDERS

At the back, I have opted for Crewe’s Mickey Demetriou (D). Although he is a popular pick, I can only see him continuing his current form and returning another double-digit performance, especially with a high chance of a clean sheet against Harrogate Town (H). Huddersfield’s Michal Helik (D) is my second defensive pick. The Terriers have two home matches and come off the back of a 4-0 drumming over Bolton Wanderers. The final defensive pick for Gameweek 7 is Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D). I’m certain the Red Dragons will secure a clean sheet when they host Crawley Town at the Racecourse Ground. He also has a high chance of posing an attacking threat!

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield picks consist of mainly popular picks. The popular Fantasy assets I have gone with this week are Gustavo Hamer (M) and Thelo Aasgaard (M). Both players have favourable fixtures this weekend, especially Wigan who play twice in Gameweek 7. Sheffield United host newcomers Derby County. There is no doubt that the Blades secure all three points in this one and Hamer is likely to play an influential role once again! As for Aasgaard, he has been one of Wigan’s most important players this season, scoring three goals (+18) in five matches. One standout for me is Kwame Poku (M) of Peterborough United. His side play twice and face Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient in what should be two very winnable matches. Poku is remarkably likely to be amongst the goals with three already (+18) to his name this season.

FORWARDS

Leading the line are West Brom’s Josh Maja (F), Birmingham City’s Alfie May (F) and Stockport County’s Louie Barry (F). All forwards listed have been excellent so far this season for their sides and have been heavily amongst the goals, scoring 13 goals combined. With winnable matches, I fully expect each player to add more to their current goal tally.

CLUB PICKS

My club selections this week consist of Stockport County, Sheffield United, Peterborough United and Huddersfield.

Stockport host Leyton Orient who have only won one match of their first five matches this season and the Hatters have been flying. Sheffield United host Derby County and I can only see this ending with a Blades victory and a clean sheet. Peterborough United are one of six sides that have a Double Gameweek, therefore the chances of them returning a significant number of points are extremely high. The Posh face Bristol Rovers (H) and Leyton Orient (A) and both sides have struggled so far this season, I foresee two wins. Finally, Huddersfield also play twice in Gameweek 7 with both fixtures held at the John Smith’s stadium, the Terriers are likely to win.



