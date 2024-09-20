Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 7: Top Picks for Friday

Double Gameweek 7 gets underway with a 20:00 BST kick-off at the Bet365 Stadium, as Stoke City host Hull City. Let’s dive into our Top Picks for Friday’s action that could feature in your squad.

Neither side have started the 2024/25 campaign in good form. Stoke have won two and lost three of their opening five matches. The Tigers have started even worse, with three draws and two losses in their opening five, still searching for their first league win.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Double Gameweek 7 Guide.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57P

Stoke City are favoured to win, buoyed by the ‘new manager bounce’. The Potters’ recent loss to Oxford United proved to be the final straw for Steven Schumacher, who was dismissed earlier this week. They certainly wasted no time in making their new appointment: Norwich City’s former assistant coach, Narcis Pelach, has been apppointed on a three-year deal.

TOP PLAYER PICKS

Stoke City’s centre-back, Ben Wilmot (D), has been a consistent figure, returning 31 points in five appearances on Fantasy EFL. His best performance came on the opening day when The Potters beat Coventry City 1-0 at home. He secured 12 points for his Fantasy backers thanks to his defensive contributions, including seven clearances (+2), two blocks (+1) and five tackles (+2), alongside the clean sheet (+5). Despite being the highest Stoke scorer in Fantasy EFL, he’s only selected by 0.2%. Therefore, if you’re looking for a differential defender, Wilmot is the favourite.

Given Hull City’s recent struggles, it might be wise to consider backing Stoke’s starting goalkeeper, Viktor Johansson (G). Although Stoke have only managed to secure two clean sheets (+10), their goalkeeper has provided 28 points. He has made 18 saves (+6) in total so far this season, leading to 3.2% of managers selecting him. The Tigers have only scored twice this season, missing the back-of-the-net in three consecutive matches. Therefore, Johansson is a strong pick.

Of the attacking assets available in this one, we would recommend backing the Potters talisman, Million Manhoef (F). With one goal (+5) and two assists (+6) under his belt, Manhoef will be looking for his fourth return of the season. With 0.7% ownership and an average of 5.2 points, Manhoef will likely be involved if Pelach’s side are to score.

THE TIGERS’ STANDOUT PICK

Hull City’s Lewie Coyle (D) is the best option if you expect Tim Walter’s side to secure a victory. Coyle has been the Tigers’ standout performer this season, returning 29 Fantasy EFL points so far due to his defensive contributions. He’s the highest-scorer for Hull City, seven more than defensive teammate Alfie Jones (D) on 22. Additionally, the right-back opened his account (+7) in Gameweek 2 against Plymouth Argyle (A).

Kickstart your Fantasy EFL season with our Gameweek 7 Guide. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’, Top Picks and captaincy tips.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? Don’t miss out! Decisions will be locked in once the 20:00 BST deadline passes.