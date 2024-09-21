Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) tentacles have spread far and wide, with even top-flight footballers themselves – or their families – entering teams.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), the Haaland clan and, er, John Ruddy are among the sporting luminaries at the helm of an FPL squad.

FPL Focal’s FPL Page aggregates their teams and transfers once every Gameweek deadline has passed.

Here are some of the headlines from Gameweek 5…

JOTA SELLS HIMSELF

The omens aren’t good for a Diogo Jota (£7.6m) start this afternoon.

The Liverpool attacker has sold himself on a Wildcard, while teammate Salah has also offloaded him.

To make matters worse, Conor Bradley (£4.8m) has brought in Darwin Nunez (£7.2m)…

That transfer was made at 10.40am this morning.

NEWCASTLE PLAYERS MOSTLY KEEP ISAK

There are perhaps more positive signs regarding Alexander Isak (£8.4m).

Joe Willock (£4.8m), Matt Targett (£4.0m) and Gordon have all kept the Swedish international, although there is an element of doubt as Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) has sold him.

Longstaff got rid of Isak on Friday morning, so there is a chance the striker has recovered since then.

HAALAND FAMILY KEEP FAITH

Tough fixture? No matter.

Blood is thicker than a fixture ticker as the Haaland clan, including dad Alfie, have kept the armband on Erling Haaland (£15.3m) this weekend.



