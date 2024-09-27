Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8: Top Picks for Friday

Two crucial matches in the EFL take place on Friday night to kick-start Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8.

Tranmere Rovers host Salford City at Prenton Park (19:45 BST), while Plymouth Argyle welcome Luton Town (20:00 BST) to Home Park. Within this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top picks for Friday.

Both Tranmere and Salford are desperate for points after a disappointing start to their respective seasons. Neither side managed a win in Gameweek 7, with Tranmere suffering a heavy defeat at Colchester United and Salford losing at home to Walsall. This clash promises to be a high-stakes battle as both teams look to turn their fortunes around.

In the Championship, Rob Edwards’ Luton will be aiming to extend their winning streak to three games with a victory at Plymouth Argyle. The Hatters are full of confidence after a late win over Sheffield Wednesday, while Plymouth will be eager to bounce back from a recent defeat. This match is also expected to be a closely contested affair with plenty of goals on offer.

TOP LEAGUE TWO PICKS

There are two standout defenders for the Friday night League two thriller. Despite Rovers losing 3-0 last time out to Colchester United, two home fixtures against Salford City and Swindon Town look solid. Salford and Swindon both lost 2-0 last time out at home, and Nigel Adkins’ will be hoping Rovers secure at least one clean sheet.

Tom Davies (D) is the standout for the hosts, averaging 7.4 points. The defender has secured 37 points so far, helping keep three clean sheets (+15) in five appearances. Captaining his side, he’s made a huge 38 clearances (+12) during that period, where the majority of his points have come from. The Ammies and the Robins have only scored 11 goals combined. This seems a great opportunity to put in a clear differential at 0.2%.

On the other hand, Stephan Negru (D) of Salford has been solid on Fantasy EFL, despite only keeping two clean sheets (+10) in six appearances. The highest-scoring Fantasy defender for the Ammies with 39 points, he’s made 14 tackles (+7), 27 clearances (+9) and 16 blocks (+8). Tranmere and Newport County have only scored 13 goals combined, but they are two away fixtures for Karl Robinson’s side. If you’re expecting a low-scoring affair in either match, Negru is the favourite.

THE HATTERS’ HOTTEST OPTIONS

Luton’s upcoming fixtures are more favourable than Plymouth’s. While Luton hosts Oxford United after their match against Plymouth, Wayne Rooney’s side faces a tougher challenge at Burnley.

Luton’s Alfie Doughty (M) is a top pick for Fantasy EFL this week. The midfielder leads Luton’s scorers with 41 points and has a low ownership of just 3.5%. Doughty has been impressive with 11 interceptions, 14 key passes, and one assist in six games. While he hasn’t scored yet, his potential for attacking returns and defensive points make him a great value option.

Carlton Morris (F) of Luton Town is another excellent option for your teams. The captain’s season started slowly, but he bounced back with a brace (+10) against Sheffield Wednesday. With a low ownership of 1.4% and upcoming fixtures against teams with weak defences, conceding 18 goals combined, Morris is a great pick as a differential forward.

