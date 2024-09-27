Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Double Gameweek 8 teams

We received a fantastic response to our request for your Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8 teams. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we’ve selected a few that caught our eye. Let’s explore why these teams could be big scorers or might benefit from a few tweaks based on our ‘Scout Suggestions’. Want to know how your team stacks up? Have our in-house experts rate your team! Keep an eye on our X social: @FFScout and reply with your squad.

@Michael_Atkin1

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This is an interesting side with the 1-3-2-1 formation in use. Opting for three defenders in a Double Gameweek could lead to huge returns, and wasn’t a particularly popular formation amongst the squads submitted. The more popular assets in this side look good. Pascal Struijk (D) of Leeds United looks likely to secure at least one clean sheet bonus alongside other defensive contributions and the potential of an attacking threat. The same goes for Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M), who has been influential for the Clarets in the middle-of-the-park with three goals (+18) and two assists (+6) currently to his name. Jay Stansfield (F) is a rising star for the Blues and a strong candidate for the Golden Boot. His recent form, with three goals (+18) in his first two matches, demonstrates his potential. With a home Double Gameweek against Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town, Stansfield is well-positioned for significant returns.

The outsider assets of Brad Halliday (D), Teden Mengi (D), Adam Phillips (M) and Sam Tickle (G) are certainly a bold move. Differentials can undoubtedly lead to huge progress in the overall rankings, but it’s vital to get a balance of differentials alongside popular picks. Halliday has favourable fixtures and his overall return of 32 points and nine-point display in their last outing certainly justifies this pick. The same goes for the Hatters’ defender, Mengi, who had an excellent return in Gameweek 5, managing to secure 13 points with a goal (+7), clean sheet (+5) and 90 minutes played (+2). With matches against Plymouth (A) and Oxford United (H) this could be a great pick. Even more notably, vice-captaining feels brave but fun!

SCOUT SUGGESTION

On the other hand, Phillips faces tough opponents, with Barnsley hosting Stockport County, followed by Wycombe Wanderers (A). Potentially bringing in more of a popular asset here could be a good move. For example, Daniel Crowley (M) who has winnable fixtures in his Double Gameweek with Notts County. Despite Luton Town’s recent resurgence, their early-season struggles make them a risky choice for the Double Gameweek. Their upcoming match against Plymouth Argyle, who recently upset Sunderland 3-2, is far from a guaranteed win. Additionally, Oxford United’s impressive debut season in the Championship makes them a formidable opponent. While taking a chance on Luton could result in rewards, a more cautious approach might be a safer choice for the inaugural Double Gameweek. All the best for it!

@benwaltonn_

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This team is very appealing with a perfect balance of popular assets and differentials.

The inclusion of George Saville (M) is certainly an appealing pick, with his incredible interception rate [17] that has made him an excellent Fantasy asset, averaging 8.3 points. Additionally, doubling up with Lukas Jensen (G) seems decent, although the ‘keeper is averaging 3.7 points so less appealing, but has kept two clean sheets (+10) in six games. Max Cleworth (D) seems like he could be a real asset in Fantasy EFL this week with an incredible three goals (+21) and one assist (+3) secured this season, despite the defensive role he plays. Also backing Walsall’s Connor Barrett (D) seems like a good approach with his side in excellent form and facing two home ties up next. He returned 10 points thanks to an assist (+3), clean sheet (+5) and 90 minutes played (+2) in their last outing, where they beat Salford City 2-0.

Notts County are certainly a side to target not only as a club pick but also for their top players, so the inclusion of Daniel Crowley (M) seems like a great move. League One’s record signing Jay Stansfield (F) at the top end of the pitch cannot be argued with after his scintillating performances in his first two appearances for the Blues, scoring three (+18) times for his side. His form suggests that providing him with the armband could lead to huge returns!

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Our first one is in regards to the inclusion of Port Vales’ talisman, Jayden Stockley (F). He seems like a risk, with the attacker only securing 28 points so far in Fantasy EFL. Although the talisman has three goals (+15) and one assist (+3) in six appearances, he has blanked on various occasions. The Valiants have consecutive home ties, but there are other attacking assets that have the potential to return a considerable amount of points across the two fixtures. Players such as Josh Maja (F) or Jodi Jones (F) could be good additions instead of Stockley.

Our second recommendation is to remove Luton Town as a club pick, because their inconsistency this season means they are a serious concern. With sides such as Wrexham, Burnley, WBA, Notts County and Sunderland all set to take on teams struggling in their divisions, it could be a better strategy to play it safer and avoid a significant drop if the Hatters do not meet expectations. All the best Ben!

@KarbownikFF

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This team immediately catches the eye with the Max Captain chip in play. When using this chip, it’s crucial that you select players that have returned well previously or are in good current form, so that you capitalise on whoever performs the best. For this reason, we are huge advocates of the picks made by this manager. The inclusion of popular assets, including Josh Brownhill (M), Max Cleworth (D) and the Notts County double up of Daniel Crowley (M) and Jodi Jones (F), who have a great opportunity of returning a considerable sum of points with Morecambe and Crawley Town in the Double Gameweek. Excellent start!

These selections echo the club picks with Notts County and Wrexham both backed. With the first full Double Gameweek taking place, we feel there is no need to take a punt on other sides, so sticking to clubs in excellent form and with winnable fixtures seems to be the best approach. Backing Micheal Cooper (G) in between the sticks also seems like a valid selection, with the Blades’ number one set to face newcomers Portsmouth followed by Swansea City back at Bramall Lane, which is likely to mean that Sheffield United can secure at least one clean sheet, returning five additional points for his fantasy backers.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Although a Double Gameweek does seem like an excellent time to play the Max Captain chip, it is also a big risk. Triple Gameweek 21 looks incredible on paper and could see a huge swing in the overall leaderboards. Having said this, the picks here are likely to perform well, especially when featuring twice.

The only concerning pick here is Lincoln City’s Paudie O’Connor (D). Lincoln have only managed two clean sheets this season and they face very tough opposition across the Double Gameweek, with two away ties against Cambridge United followed by Blackpool. The U’s is a winnable tie, but Blackpool are in incredible form since Steve Bruce has taken charge of the Seasiders. Overall, the midfield and attacking selections seem perfect for when playing the Max Captain chip, but potentially some changes at the back could be beneficial.

@fflChampionship

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This team has a very good balance of popular assets alongside the more differential players. The inclusion of Gustavo Hamer (M) and Jay Stansfield (M) looks solid, and there is no doubt that by the deadline they will be some of the most popular selections for DGW8. The Blades midfielder currently has four goals (+24) and one assist (+3) to his name; with two winnable ties, he’s certainly likely to be amongst the goals. The same goes for Stansfield who has contributed three goals (+18) for the Blues in his opening two appearances, so with consecutive home matches, his potential is enormous this week.

The two sides selected as club picks are very interesting, with Sheffield United in excellent form. Equally, this is true for the second club pick of Blackpool. Both sides are coming off the back of consecutive victories, so there is a great potential for the clubs to return a considerable number of points with the Blades potentially returning a maximum of 20 points (one home and one away) and the Seasiders potentially returning 18 points (two home ties). A great chance at an overall 38-point return from the club picks alone!

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

As good as this team first seems, there are still some slight concerns surrounding certain players. For that reason, some changes may need to be made in order to maximise the most points.

Charlton have failed to secure a win in their previous four fixtures and were played off-the-park when they hosted Steve Bruce’s Blackpool side. Thus, we have concerns about Lloyd Jones (D) as a defensive selection. His opening-day 17-point haul was incredible, but since then he has not been very consistent returning a two-pointer in Gameweek 4, six points in Gameweek 5 and five points in Gameweek 7. Therefore, this may be a slight risk. We would advise bringing in a defender who is likely to provide defensive contributions but also pose an attacking threat across their two matches. Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D) could be a good alternative to Jones for the Double Gameweek in the same division.

Cheltenham Town’s Joel Colwill (M) is also a slight concern, with the midfielder failing to return a double-digit performance since his side’s opening-day victory. He does have two goals (+12) and two assists (+6) to his name, but it feels like there are better Fantasy assets for the Double Gameweek, so it could be a good move to take him out and bring in a player that is almost guaranteed to return a significant sum of points across two matches. Go smash DGW8!

