Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8 team reveal: Double Notts Co

With Gameweek 7 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is soaring by as we fly through September. As Double Gameweek 8 looms and the excitement builds, we’re preparing for a HUGE weekend. To help fine-tune your team before the deadline, our in-house expert’s reveal their teams.

Louis (FPLReactions) is swapping to a 1-2-2-2 formation, targeting a specific side in League Two. He said…

CLUB PICKS

Things can change as we edge closer to the deadline. As it stands I think I’m going all out on two sides who have stood out to me this season. Wrexham make two away trips to Leyton Orient and Stevenage, who have both shown inconsistencies as of late. Averaging two goals scored per game and sitting top of League One, there are two more factors why I’m backing Wrexham in Gameweek 8.

Another side maintaining a great goalscoring average recently is Notts County, who sit two points off first place in League Two. They face two teams who have combined for just two wins this season so far. The fact that both Notts County and Wrexham play all of their matches away from this week may seem like a put-off, but the additional points for away success is a huge factor contributing to their appeal for me.

GOALKEEPER

I have been really impressed with WBA this season. The Baggies sit top of the Championship and I can honestly say I didn’t expect it. Regardless, they are where they are and they have kept four clean sheets in their last five League matches. While I’m not convinced from an attacking perspective against Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, or at least not fully, I do think they can keep two clean sheets. For that that reason I have decided to back Alex Palmer (G) between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

Another Championship side who I have been keeping a close eye on is Sheffield United. The Blades seem to have found form again with three consecutive wins in their last three games. The fact they kept three clean sheets on the bounce during that same period is what interests me the most. One way I could gain from their defence in matches against Portsmouth (A) and Swansea City (H) is by selecting centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic (D). The last time he featured in the Championship, he scored six times and we could finally see that same goal threat this week.

Max Cleworth (D) is one player who feels nailed in my starting XI. Wrexham kept four clean sheets on the bounce at the start of the season and two away matches could mean we see similar form. If not, then Cleworth offers other avenues to points after scoring three goals (+21) and creating one assist (+3) since the start of the new campaign.

MIDFIELDERS

It would feel strange not backing Burnley in a Double Gameweek. Although out of sorts at the start of the season, two consecutive wins in their last two matches could signal a change in form. They face two torrid defences in Plymouth Argyle (A) and Oxford United (H) this week, and their standout option appears to be Josh Brownhill (M). Many underestimate Brownhill due to his position but the last time he played in the Championship, he racked up seven goals and eight assists. As well as starting the season well in terms of attacking output, with three goals (+18) and one assist (+3) already, Brownhill also offers a solid floor of points due to defensive actions.

I’m going all out on Notts County this week, partly because they continue to score 2+ goals in most of their matches. They face two poor defences this week and one of their best routes into the frontline is Daniel Crowley (M). Crowley has become one of the most explosive assets in the game after producing three goal contributions in two of his matches so far (+35). Both of those matches appear to have come every other Gameweek and after blanking in his last match, he could be due.

FORWARDS

If I could have three forwards this week… then I would!

Amongst the two I have selected as of now is Notts County’s Jodi Jones (F). Jones has been my favourite asset in the game so far this season, mostly due to his form. The penalty taker has amassed four goals (+24) and two assists (+6) since the start of the season, making him one of the most consistent strikers in the game. This is is why he takes the captaincy armband.

Completing my forward line is Jay Stansfield (F). The Blues have home matches against Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town, two sides who caused major disappointment in Gameweek 7 from a defensive stance. Stansfield seems to have replaced Alfie May as the club’s talisman, or at least it seems, after scoring three goals (+18) in his first two matches upon returning.

MAX CAPTAIN CHIP

It’s also worth highlighting that I am considering using the Max Captain Chip this week. Yes, there is a Triple Gameweek in Gameweek 21, but I do worry that we could see major rotation by then as it comes during the Christmas period. One factor that slightly puts me off using the chip this week is the weather. We have already seen AFC Wimbledon’s double postponed, and their opposition dropped down to a single Gameweek. So, my concern is that weather could threaten more fixtures.

