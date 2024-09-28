An unexpectedly close encounter at the Emirates saw six goals scored, Arsenal’s clean sheet spoiled and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) scoop (a provisional) maximum bonus points – despite otherwise blanking.

Picking the bones out of Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City, we begin our Gameweek 6 Scout Notes.

WHY SAKA GOT MAXIMUM BONUS

The conspiracy theorists were out in force after full-time in north London, convinced that Saka’s award of maximum bonus points was the work of meddling content creators who were bending the ear of FPL Towers.

In fairness, it’s very unusual to see an attacker enter the bonus points reckoning after failing to score or assist. This goes especially so in a six-goal thriller.

But, whether you like the system or not, the bonus points are all underpinned by underlying stats. Saka, it turns out, had a stormer on that front.

Eight chances created (four of which were ‘big’ ones), eight successful dribbles, a 93% pass completion rate and two shots on target, amongst other things, helped him to a final Bonus Points System (BPS) score of 39.

From the Premium Members Area, we can see a breakdown of that tally:

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



