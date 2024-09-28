37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    Gordon or Eze until Jan?

    Open Controls
    1. dansully3
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Longgggg way until January!

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        Well I basically mean I’ve burnt my WC!

        Open Controls
  2. im1974
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    I’m done with this nonsense. Time to get my life back.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      Tried that

      Doesn’t work

      Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Crappy WC week, but have to laugh about it. 2 FTs.

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Saka Diaz Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz
    Fabianski // DCL Porro Greaves

    Porro (BHA) could play ahead of Lewis, maybe, but this'll be how I'd line up by default next week.

    IF I were to earmark a move for Palmer in the coming weeks (I'm aware our fixtures get tougher), which do you prefer:

    A) Havertz/Diaz/TAA > Solanke/Palmer/4.9m

    Retains Saka, but loses Trent.

    B) Havertz/Saka/Diaz > Solanke/Palmer/Maddison

    Can do the first two now but assume I won't be able to afford it by next GW, hence the 3rd player. No Arsenal attackers here...

    C) Saka/Diaz/DCL > Palmer/McNeil/Solanke

    Loses Saka but retains Havertz. Loses Diaz but gains McNeil (sort of a placeholder pick, but partly as rotation with Semenyo is good).

    FYI I don't really plan to make any transfers, but the Solanke/McNeil part of C is tempting looking at how Brighton played, if I did lean that way.

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        The other question is - would you actually do this though?

        Interested in hearing answer to that though. Avoiding Palmer is also an option as this games won't be like the Brigjton defence!

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’ve ignored Palmer so far, but not going to be stubborn about it. New manager seems to have got them scoring goals, he’s not in Europa squad and he’s proven now.

          Open Controls
          1. Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            6 mins ago

            I think C better longer term and you still have Ars cover

            Open Controls
  4. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Evening All. How does this WC team look. I appreciate that the defence isn't great I'm trying to see if I can have all of the big hitters that I want:

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Colwill

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Amazing

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don’t need more than that

      (FFS done that to me tonjht too)

      Open Controls
    3. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Captaining Gabriel every week?

      Open Controls
    4. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Also - I’d pick a GK that’s playing in the Prem

      Open Controls
    5. KingZamalek
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep should be enough.

      Open Controls
  5. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any chance Palmer rises tonight? FPL Stats and FF Fix say no, but have heard some of some wonky changes. Can’t afford him if he does, but would prefer to wait

    Open Controls
  6. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Evening All. How does this WC team look. I appreciate that the defence isn't great I'm trying to see if I can have all of the big hitters that I want:

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Colwill Van den Berg
    Salah Saka Palmer Rogers
    Haaland DCL Jiminez

    Fabianski Mykolenko Greaves Dibling

    Open Controls
  7. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    I just have enough money to do gab>myko and Bowen>foden. But I need to wait two weeks.
    Price changes will screw me right?

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think you’re prob ok no? Hardly top of lists

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        actually you might be right, I thought myko would rise next week, but he has newcastle.

        Open Controls
  8. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Havertz or Solanke long term and better option?

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d say Solanke if you really mean longer term

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Altho prob depends if you have another Ars attacker

        Open Controls
        1. Khalico
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don’t have any other arsenal attacker

          Open Controls
          1. Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Maybe H then

            Open Controls
  9. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Someone in my work league has Salah, Guehi, Gvardiol, Jimenez and Gordon - so much jam

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      and no Palmer? You’re lucky

      Open Controls
  10. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just realised that everytime I posted my WC team last week, I subconsciously / accidental put Palmer instead of Jackson. I even thought ‘that’s prob a sign’. Obviously I completely ignored it

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      thanks. I will amend my spreadsheet of random people's teams.

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Every night this week, when its dark, you're lying in bed, all you're going to hear is that ear worm "Hi Ho Bilva lining". Keep thinking about it.

      Bilva lining.

      Bilva lining.

      Open Controls
  11. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    WCed and sold Palmer. Sigh

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Look at the positives. You probably have Saka with 2 nice fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        We had Saka with 3 good fixtures 🙂

        Open Controls
  12. Mr 500
      2 mins ago

      51 with Konsa and Rogers to play.

      Bit vexed I chose Lewis over Robinson but thats how it goes.

      Thought I'd jinx Gabriel by buying him and yep did that nicely as expected.

      Open Controls
    • Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      So many hours - too many planning this week for this mess. But the template team or something close will be good going forward.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.