After a barmy afternoon of football, there’s one more Premier League game to come.

It’s Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool at Molineux, where the action kicks off at 17:30 BST.

This match features the most-bought player of Gameweek 6 and the two most-sold midfielders.

Luis Diaz was transferred in by 1.3 million managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline, following last week’s haul against Bournemouth.

A decent chunk of his new owners will have sold Mohamed Salah or Diogo Jota to fund the move. Those two were the subject of 547,628 and 717,030 transfers out respectively.

Diaz, Salah and Jota are reunited in the front three this evening, with the latter coming in for the ill Darwin Nunez.

Arne Slot’s other change sees the fit-again Alisson replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.

Both of Gary O’Neil’s alterations are enforced, although the much-discussed outbreak of illness has claimed only one victim.

Craig Dawson misses out.

Yerson Mosquera is absent too, of course, after the Colombian suffered a season-ending knee injury in Gameweek 5.

Toti Gomes, himself back from injury, and Santiago Bueno come into the backline.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Gomes, Bueno, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Cunha, Strand Larsen, Bellegarde

Subs: Pond, Hee-Chan, Rodrigo Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Guedes, Doherty, Sa

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Tsimikas, Quansah, Gomez, Bradley, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Endo, Kelleher



