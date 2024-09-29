Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Spurs triumphed 3-1 over Brentford in their last Premier League outing, while Erik ten Hag’s side couldn’t find the net in a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news is that Son Heung-min misses out with the injury he picked up in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League win over Qarabag.

As a result, Timo Werner gets his first Premier League start of the season.

“Short turnaround [for Son], he just wasn’t right for today so we go in without him. “Timo [Werner] is most comfortable in that position. We brought him into the club for situations like this.” – Ange Postecoglou

In an attacking line-up, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke also start, having scored in Tottenham’s last two games.

As for United, ten Hag makes two changes from the draw at Selhurst Park last week, with Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford coming in for Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo.

Harry Maguire misses out because of a knock in training.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Evans, Eriksen, Mount, Casemiro, Amad, Antony, Hojlund

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Solanke

Subs: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Bergvall, Bissouma, Moore, Gray, Sarr, Lankshear



