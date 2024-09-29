665
665 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ten Hag of Bud
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Three United "assets".... 1 point

    *long sigh

    Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pedro to Vardy??

    Open Controls
    1. Pornchef
        1 min ago

        Delap

        Open Controls
    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Salah -> Saka with 1FT? Have Diaz and Havertz.

      Open Controls
      1. fgdu
        • 10 Years
        just now

        have you got Palmer?

        Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best option here?

      A) Solanke and Gvardiol/Saliba
      B) Havertz and Konate
      C) Watkins and 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. Ra Ra Ra
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Was looking at similar. Thinking C

        Open Controls
    4. The Neville Wears Prada
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is there not a man utd fan tv, similar to arsenal fan tv when it was at its peak?

      Open Controls
      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes, we call it Sky Sports

        Open Controls
    5. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why does Solanke get no bonus points

      Open Controls
      1. The Neville Wears Prada
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          It's not fair he is 7% EO each bonus point is a giant amount of points with that EO.

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 7 Years
            just now

            A point is a point. Just a giant EO climb hehe

            Open Controls
    6. Ra Ra Ra
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      4ft , 1.0 itb

      Pedro, jota, Robertson, -> Watkins, McNeil, Timber (exact money)

      Timber? Or maybe Lewis, or Porro?

      Thanks

      Raya
      Robertson Robinson konsa Aina
      Saka Palmer Rogers Esr Mbeumo
      Haaland

      4.0 pedro, 4.0, 4.5

      Open Controls
    7. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Need to find 0.5m in my team to get Haaland back in, which option from the below?

      A) TAA to Robertson
      B) Colwill to Greaves (play one of Greaves/Faes/ Robinson each GW)
      C) Havertz to Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        D) Raya to 5m GK

        Open Controls
      2. Ra Ra Ra
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        B.

        Mostly Robinson unless against one of the top 3

        Open Controls
      3. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        C is the best option out of those

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Opps, I didn't see Robinson as one your alternatives in B. So go B

          Open Controls
        2. twoplustwo
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Easily

          Open Controls
      4. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      5. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tough one. Prolly prefer TAA to Gvardiol (or Lewis if you need to free up more funds).

        Open Controls
      6. Dosh
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      7. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        B but to van den Berg?

        Open Controls
      8. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        just now

        B or C

        Open Controls
    8. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Current rank loss - 1,493,966 haha

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jeez thought my 1.1mill drop was bad.

        Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        -1,543,051 to make you all feel better

        Open Controls
    9. F4L
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Alright time for some bps fiddling, get saka down to 1 and Jota up to 2 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not yet! My man Evanilson still has to play 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Alan The Llama
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        There's a game tomorrow

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        ah cheers both, forgot. some late night fiddly tomorrow then 🙂

        Open Controls
    10. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      2 FTs, exact funds
      Watkins + ESR > Solanke + Mbuemo
      Yes or No?

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'd lean towards yes

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        No way

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Watkins plays Man United

          Open Controls
      3. twoplustwo
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Wouldn't be selling Watkins before United...

        Open Controls
      4. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Watkins is hot property.

        Open Controls
      5. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I'm going to try to pivot towards Haaland, Watkins, Solanke as my forwards tbh

        Open Controls
    11. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Raya
      Taa Gabriel Davis
      Saka Palmer Rogers Esr Mbeumo
      Haaland Dcl

      4.0 Martinez Pedro Nedeljkovic

      1 FT, 0 ITb

      A) Save transfer.. Next week TAA + Dcl/Pedro(if still injured) to Lewis/5.0 and Solanke

      B) Pedro to Delap and bench Esr vs mcy

      .

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        I would do B. I do fancy Fulham to score against City though so maybe ESR first sub.

        Open Controls
        1. Valar(Keith)
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
    12. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best Joao Pedro replacement

      A) Vardy - BOU sou NFO ips
      B) Delap - whu EVE bre LEI

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Close, Vardy on pens, getting the minutes

        Open Controls
        1. goriuanx
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Think he just edges it, wouldn't have considered Delap before today tbh

          Open Controls
      2. Valar(Keith)
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Is there any hope pedro is back post international break? He could still be the best option

        Open Controls
    13. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      fervent prayer for a Semenyo haul

      Open Controls
    14. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Did Palmer to Saka, but only went from 69k to 140k in rank. Could have been much worse. Watkins and Rogers saved my gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Saka owner but feels like he isn't going to score many goals. A lot of assists though.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think he will. Look at him last season. Why would that chance?

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Change*

            Open Controls
            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              His role is a bit different this season (so far)

              More creative

              Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I mean statistically he should have absolutely hauled yesterday

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 7 Years
              just now

              This

              Open Controls
      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here but improved my rank from 2.1m to 1.2m..watkins rogers and mcneil saved me

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice!

          Open Controls
    15. Prison Mike
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Worth a -8?

      Joao Pedro, Eze, Madueke -> Solanke, Mbeumo, McNeil

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        No but yes

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Close id say.

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        just about.

        Open Controls
      4. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Chasing

        Open Controls
    16. Mr 500
        8 mins ago

        Had my afternoon siesta, watched Utd on catch up. They couldn't catch a cold. Turned it off at 2-0.

        Drrrrreadful.

        Open Controls
        1. goriuanx
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Amazing to think what Slot has done in comparison

          Open Controls
          1. Mr 500
              5 mins ago

              Not really. He's taken over a very good team who play as a team.

              Can't compare the two.

              Open Controls
              1. goriuanx
                • 14 Years
                5 mins ago

                Had ETH took over LFC, they'd be in the same position as Utd right now.

                Open Controls
                1. Mr 500
                    4 mins ago

                    Don't talk daft.

                    Oh sorry too late.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bushwhacker
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      What’s the Ten Hag excuse right now then?

                      Open Controls
          2. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Is DCL a hold purely based on fixtures? The man is testing my patience after 2 blanks.

            Open Controls
            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Hold

              Open Controls
            2. FC Hakkebøf
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Hold

              Open Controls
          3. cruzex
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            To sell TAA + DIAZ and buy palmer + vander berg

            Is crazy idea?

            My team would be...

            Sanchez
            Porro gvardiol van der berg
            Saka martinnelli mcneil mbeumo palmer(c)
            Haaland havertz

            Open Controls
            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              Keep Trent

              Open Controls
            2. Royal5
              • 13 Years
              5 mins ago

              Log off

              Open Controls
            3. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              I think Diaz must be one of the shortest lived bandwagons in FPL lol
              1.3m transfers in this week

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I got him at 7.5 so I absolutely dont mind

                Open Controls
            4. FC Hakkebøf
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              If you can squeeze in VDV it might be worth it due to Liverpools fixtures.

              Open Controls
          4. Bolivian Seaman
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            For the next three:

            Gordon (eve) (BRI) (che)
            Maddison (bri) (WHU) (cpl)
            Johnson (bri) (WHU) (cpl)

            Which one would you choose? Gordon led the line so well against city

            Open Controls
            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Gordon

              Eve - former club, motivation to score
              Bri - high line, can't defend
              Che - can't defend

              Open Controls
          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            Solanke is starting to get close to a price rise 😀
            9% ownership today vs. 30% in GW1 and 7% at the lowest point

            Open Controls
          6. Pornchef
              3 mins ago

              Who's going to be stubborn and not knee jerk Palmer in

              Cole Palmer has registered 12 double digit returns in FPL since his full Chelsea debut the most amongst all players

              Scored the most points for any midfielders since the beginning of last season.

              He'll be 11+ by end of season and 12m next year

              Get him in don't be stubborn

              Open Controls
              1. goriuanx
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                Hasn't left my team, the points were always going to come

                Tempted to C this week too

                Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 9 Years
                just now

                hes coming in, dont care if dogshite defences have handed him points on a plate, enough of those defences around. what matters is he makes the most of it when the opportunity arises

                Open Controls
            • F4L
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              do you think this might be the week to bring Foden in? looked sharp yesterday off the bench

              Open Controls
              1. goriuanx
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                He'll haul at some point but there's so many better picks than him I don't see why you'd take the risk

                Open Controls
              2. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Just want to see him start 1 match get a goal or assist..then maybe

                Open Controls
            • Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              just now

              How safe for starts is Van den Berg for Brentford? Or should I go Greaves instead?

              Open Controls
              1. goriuanx
                • 14 Years
                just now

                How often would you play? I would say Greaves.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.