71
Champions League September 30

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks – Matchday 2

71 Comments
Share

Matchday 2 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening. As usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

Goalkeepers

The injury to Marc Ter Stegen has provided budget goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (€4.5m) an opportunity to step up. A home fixture against Young Boys could be a perfect chance to collect a clean sheet on the first night.

If that isn’t the case, we could look to Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m). He impressively kept a clean sheet against Arsenal in Atalanta’s opening fixture. While things haven’t started as well in 2024/25, the Italian side kept a commendable 15 league shut-outs last season.

Defenders

 

1

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


71 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Sup ginas

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      All good. What bout you, moho

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Konsa to VDB a decent transfer this week? Other defenders are TAA, Porro, Greaves and THB.

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Isak likely to drop to 8.2 this GW 😯

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Seems crazy when you consider the pre season hype.

      Open Controls
  4. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    On wc, which one for the medium/long term?

    A. Solanke, Semenyo, Lewis & Davis (3rd & 4th defenders) + 0.7 itb
    B. Solanke, Semenyo, Gvardiol, Greaves, 0.0itb
    C. Delap, Jota, Gvardiol & Greaves + 0.1 itb

    I was really impressed with Delap yesterday, so slightly edging towards C at the moment

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      I like B but C looks good too!

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  5. confused01
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Reposting here... Would you WC this team? 2FT, 0.4itb

    Original plan was to bring in Haaland with 2 FT (not keen on selling Salah + watkins), now thinking maybe to get Palmer instead

    What do you all think?

    Raya
    Gabriel TAA Gvardiol
    Salah Saka Rogers Eze ESR
    Watkins Jackson
    (Val ESR Konsa Muniz)

    Open Controls
    1. confused01
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sorry 2nd ESR should be Harwood Bellis

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think Haaland is worth a WC. They have great fixtures too.

      Open Controls
      1. confused01
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Would've loved to keep wc til after IB

        Open Controls
    3. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can you do Salah Watkins and Jackson (-4) to get Palmer Haaland Stewart?

      Open Controls
      1. confused01
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Not enough funds for that plus I feel Watkins could feast against man u

        Open Controls
  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    So my route to Palmer would be Isak to either Delap or Strand Larsen and Jota to Palmer for - 4. Would you do that? Secondly Delap or Strand Larsen?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      your just chasing points , not worth a hit. he's not playing a defence made up of clowns next week. forest have conceded very few chances for a bottom ten side

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        I'm not sure that the chasing points analogy applies to Palmer though. We aren't talking about a Dwight McNeill who has just scored a haul that he isn't likely to repeat very often if at all. More hauls are likely to come from Palmer. He is in the same category as Haaland and Salah. The fixture's aren't that difficult either. Forest, Newcastle and Utd aren't top tier teams.

        Open Controls
        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I do get your point but in many cases people are kneejerking Saka->Palmer for example.
          Saka plays Southampton.
          Palmer will play Forest who blanked Liverpool and are quite decent to defense.
          Is it really worth it?

          Open Controls
        2. PogChamp
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I agree. Getting in Palmer seems sensible as he’s a seasons keeper. I would need to WC to get him in so -4 doesn’t seem that bad. Would definitely be selling Isak.

          Open Controls
    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      I think that’s a good move, I guess Delap is flavour of weeks I’ve a soft spot for Raul Jiménez?

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeah there is Raul in the mix as well but the City fixture puts me off as well as the rotation with Muniz.

        Open Controls
      2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        If Joao Pedro is fit again, I'd still probably stick with him over others in that price range

        Open Controls
        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          I have him already. So would be adding another 5.5m forward.

          Open Controls
    3. space mercenary
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's not about the knee-jerk for Palmer. His Xgi is up there with Haaland and Salah. Saka is not quite justifying the price tag at the moment. Chelsea are beginning to click as a team, so the uncertainty surrounding their assets and performance is also waning.

      Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Any update on Robertson's injury?

    Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Potential Delap buyers - let's wait till tomorrow before jumping on the bandwagon. At least get thru Tuesday's games

    Open Controls
    1. No Luck
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Evanilson bandwagon tonight

      Open Controls
  9. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Need something massive from Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Very much this - to outshine Palmer 5+ goals - not a lot to ask?

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not at all. 6 is realistic right?

        Open Controls
        1. JoeJitzu +42
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          If he cared about us at all, he’d do it for us!

          Open Controls
    2. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need to stay quiet to be quiet Frank

      Open Controls
  10. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    I know alot can change. But Saka to Palmer might be the one. Not yet, but in a couple of weeks. Already gone Maddy as a differential. So expecting nothing from him

    Open Controls
    1. Double Pivot
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This or a Saka Palmer Haaland set up with cheaper defenders

      Open Controls
  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    A) JP to DCL
    B) TAA/JP to Porro/Solanke (-4)
    C) TAA/JP to Lewis/Solanke (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      A), because if I had TAA then I would want to keep him.

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bad fixtures for Liverpool to come though and good ones for Spurs

        Open Controls
    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Solanke is nice but not at the cost of losing TAA

      Open Controls
    3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe hold to see if Joao Pedro is back fit... I'd rather keep him if he is

      Open Controls
  12. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    On WC

    Raya 4.0
    Porro. Lewis. Davis. Justin xxx
    Palmer. Xxx. Mbeumo. Rogers. 4.5
    Haaaland. Havertz. Xxx

    A).Saka/vardy/Robinson
    B. Watkins/Maddison/van der berg

    Love your thoughts
    J

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pretty sure my FPL screen time goes up when I have a good gameweek. The amount of times I log in just to look at my lovely high scoring team.

    I have barely looked at it at all for gameweeks 2-5.

    I don't have haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      That's how it should be. Disengage when it's getting you down, admire your good work when you're doing well.

      Best of luck, especially if you're adamant you're not getting Haaland.

      Open Controls
  14. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Raya (Areola)
    Romero, XXX, Mykolenko (Robinson, THB)
    Salah, Palmer, Rogers, XXX (ESR)
    Joao Pedro, Solanke, Haaland

    10.6 for the 2 players. Should I do:
    A:Colwill & Semenyo
    B:Konate & Kluivert
    C: Timber & Carvalho

    Open Controls
  15. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is there any knowledge of Joao Pedro's injury being so bad that he is out for more games? Seen a few people talking about other striker options in that price range (below 6m) but think he is still the best option.

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I agree I've held him hoping he'd be fit but cant find anything on it

      Open Controls
    2. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm holding. Seems sensible if you have a viable 7 playing that you like. Could be a nice differential(ish) whenever he is back. Delap looks like a fun pick though so I get why others will move off as well

      Open Controls
  16. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    I was 20k overall now 60k after I traded Palmer to Saka lol.

    Would you hold Saka for the next 1 or 2 weeks then go back to Palmer or just do it now ?

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      It's a hold but go with your gut!

      Open Controls
  17. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Current team - 3 FT & 0.0 ITB
    Sanchez
    Robbo Robinson Mazaroui Lewis (Greaves)
    Eze Salah Saka Adana (Franca)
    Haaland Havertz (Joao Pedro)

    Doing terrible, inspiration much needed please

    Open Controls
  18. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    How nailed is Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Suppose others are lurking, but seems to almost always start even when he goes tons of games without scoring. Assume Arteta likes his ball carrying. Personally think the time to punt was beginning last week but could do well in the short term, just think he's always not far away from being a transfer out

      Open Controls
  19. AlleRed
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Do you think there will be openness to going TAA->Konate in the coming weeks? I wonder if there's just enough goal threat there to stomach it. Feels like one of the sacrifices that may be necessary for a Haaland-Salah-Palmer structure

    Open Controls
  20. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    after this week, to fund Palmer who should go:
    A) TAA
    B) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Costaplenty
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Arnold

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      I guess more specifically:
      A) TAA, Diaz > Vande Ven, Palmer
      B) Saka, de Ligt > Van de Ven, Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Losing 2 good players in A, losing 1 good player In B and both players get upgraded

        Open Controls
    5. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      You really wanr Palmer against liverpool? While Saka has bouremouth?

      Open Controls
      1. AlleRed
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Right, these are moves that make more sense in 9 or 10. The answer might be clearer by then as well

        Open Controls
  21. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anything wrong with this WC? Having 8 attacker is unpopular strategy I know but im still gonna give it a go.

    Sels
    Saliba, Van de Ven, Greaves
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Johnson, Semenyo
    Watkins, Haaland, Havertz

    Johnstone, McNeil, Mykolenko, Ait Nouri

    Open Controls
  22. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hey all, struggling to fill the blanks, which do you prefer please?

    Raya Valdimarsson
    Trent Gabriel Aina Lewis Greaves
    Mbuemo Rogers ESR _____ ______
    Haaland _____ _____

    Weak bench
    1) Salah Winks Watkins DCL
    2) Palmer Winks Watkins Havertz

    Stronger bench
    3) Salah Semenyo Havertz DCL
    4) Palmer Saka Delap DCL

    Open Controls
  23. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have?

    A) Smith Rowe
    B) McNeil

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I own A and I'm thinking of moving to B due to Everton's fixtures and McNeil's form

      Open Controls
    2. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tough one. History and stats suggest McNeil doesn't score many, but maybe the new role changes that. ESR has goals but he's not a buy this week. I'll probably move off Semenyo for one of them in a couple weeks. Probably just about ESR, but if the savings helps do something else McNeil's perfectly fine to pick

      Open Controls
  24. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cole Palmer will retire as one of the greatest english players of all time.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.