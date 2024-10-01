144
Champions League October 1

UCL Fantasy team reveal: Saka out, Kane stays?

144 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, our resident European football expert Louis/FPL Reactions – who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast – gives us his Matchday 2 team reveal.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

I had a fairly good first round after picking up 101 points in Matchday 1. Nearly half of those points came from Harry Kane (€10.5m) as he collected 21 points against GNK Dinamo – and that total was doubled as I handed him the armband.

CHIP STRATEGY

In terms of strategy, my plan remains to use the Wildcard ahead of Matchday 6 to navigate the big fixture swings. I’ll deploy Limitless in Matchday 8 as we will have access to all of the line-ups before the deadline.

I’m very much set on that but obviously, if I come across numerous issues in my team in the lead-up to those weeks, then I will consider changing that strategy.

CURRENT TEAM

144 Comments
  1. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Cap Saka or Haaland?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Saka

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Haaland

    3. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm probably going Haaland (most will) but might pick Havertz (I don't own Saka)

    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Currently on Saka.
      But just don't see a haul in him at mo.

      1. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        surely he's due...can't be dodging pts forever

    5. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Saka

    6. Pornchef
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        When was Saka last haul?

        Lots of arsenal assets capable of attacking returns in that team

        Haaland hoovers up most at city

    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Pedro to Raul or Delap?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Raul

      2. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Form= Raul (but he's playing City and Villa next)
        Fixtures =Delap

      3. Batman1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Delap

      4. Pornchef
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Delap

      5. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        I don't think I've ever had a successful WC.

        But somehow I hope and convince myself I'm doing the right thing.

        My original team would have got me 57.
        My WC 43.

        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Reply fail

        2. Holmes
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Its a marathon and all that

        3. El_Matador
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Original 66
          WC 42

          Still feel I am better set up though, no changes needed for this week, whereas my bench etc was a mess before

      6. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Is Robertson to Gvardiol a good move or just a luxury?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Don't think anyone can say it's a luxury move without seeing your team

        2. Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          good move imo

        3. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Good move with the upcoming fixture swings

      7. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        On WC

        A) Saliba (double with Raya)
        B) Gvardiol

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Why Saliba over Gabriel? Not enough funds?

          1. Silecro
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yes

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Gvardiol - cheaper, good fixtures and higher ceiling

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          B

      8. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        This...week...I..will..be..mostly..
        contemplating Madds, Johnson or Kulu in an eternal tailspin.

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Luxury thinking

      9. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Would you pick lewis with 1 FT this gw or gvardiol with 2 FT next gw?

        Will have to play VdV vs brighton(a) this gw in that case
        Konsa is the player making the way

        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          just roll FT imo

        2. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          I would want Gvardiol over Lewis no matter what.

        3. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          hold

      10. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Last Man Standing GW5 (1189 teams)

        Safety score = 36
        Top score = Chris Lion with 98 on WC

        82 teams to be removed, 1107 teams through to GW6
        21 WC teams eliminated.
        Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Still open to join?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Will be open international break.

            1. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              Thanks! 🙂

      11. MOZIL
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Pedro Porro + Lewis

        or

        Gvardiol + Mykolenko

        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          B

        2. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          B

