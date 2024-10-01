UCL Fantasy team reveal: Saka out, Kane stays?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, our resident European football expert Louis/FPL Reactions – who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast – gives us his Matchday 2 team reveal.

I had a fairly good first round after picking up 101 points in Matchday 1. Nearly half of those points came from Harry Kane (€10.5m) as he collected 21 points against GNK Dinamo – and that total was doubled as I handed him the armband.

CHIP STRATEGY

In terms of strategy, my plan remains to use the Wildcard ahead of Matchday 6 to navigate the big fixture swings. I’ll deploy Limitless in Matchday 8 as we will have access to all of the line-ups before the deadline.

I’m very much set on that but obviously, if I come across numerous issues in my team in the lead-up to those weeks, then I will consider changing that strategy.

CURRENT TEAM



