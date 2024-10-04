Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 9

In this piece, we will assess the Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll to highlight who the community believes are the best options for captaincy in Gameweek 9.

Following the excitement of the first Double Gameweek in Fantasy EFL we return to the usual EFL format with just one fixture for each side across all three divisions.

A Friday night blockbuster under the lights between Sunderland and Leeds United to kickstart the EFL action.

The Captaincy Poll

% of votes in the captaincy poll Josh Maja (West Brom) 28.6% Josh Brownhill (Burnley) 21.4% Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) 14.3% Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra) 7.1% Borja Sainz (Norwich City) 7.1% CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) 7.1% Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) 7.1% Haji Wright (Coventry City) 7.1%

JOSH MAJA

Despite the Baggies suffering consecutive defeats in the Double Gameweek, their talisman Josh Maja (F) has been given support by a lot of voters in the captaincy poll: 28.6% in all. Maja is an extremely popular asset, currently selected by 23.1% of Fantasy EFL managers. Every week he seems a great option for captaincy. He has seven goals (+35) and one assist (+3) to his name this season.

West Brom host Millwall at the Hawthorns. The Baggies are expected to return to winning ways in front of their home faithful. If they can meet the level that is expected of them, then the Nigerian forward is likely to be back amongst the goals.

JOSH BROWNHILL

Not far behind Maja in the poll was Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M). The midfielder received 21.4% of the votes. The Clarets midfielder has had an excellent start to the campaign and managed to secure 11 points in the Double Gameweek last time out. His side host Preston North End at Turf Moor and it is difficult to see anything but a home victory. If this is the case, then Brownhill is likely to secure a healthy points return.

However, it is not only his attacking threat that he has demonstrated with four goals (+24) and two assists (+6). His defensive contributions that make him the perfect Fantasy EFL pick. As it stands, he has seven interceptions (+14), which is likely to increase when he faces the Lilywhites. No doubt he is another great shout for captaincy this week.

JAY STANSFIELD

The third most popular captaincy pick for this Gameweek is Birmingham City’s talisman Jay Stansfield (F). He is backed by 14.3% of the respondents. It has been an excellent start to life in League One for the striker. Since arriving at Birmingham he has managed to secure three goals (+15) and two assists (+6) in just four appearances.

His side travel to Charlton Athletic in Gameweek 9. This is likely to allow the away side to continue their unbeaten run. The Addicks have lost their last three matches, whereas the Blues have failed to lose so far this season. Therefore it would be a shock if the home side took anything from this one. The Addicks have conceded six goals in their last three, so It could be a goalfest. This suggests a great opportunity for Stansfield to extend his current goal tally of three. Another excellent choice for captaincy this week.

ALTERNATIVES IN THE POLL

The following players were also backed in the captaincy poll, gaining 7.1% of the overall responses.

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F), Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D), Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton (F), Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (F) and Coventry City’s Haji Wright (F) all received votes.

Of these, the two Fantasy assets that stand out the most have to be the Sainz and Demetriou for Gameweek 9.

BORJA SAINZ

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) is only backed by 1.9% of Fantasy EFL managers. He provided an incredible performance in the Canaries’ first match of the Double Gameweek when they visited newcomers Derby County. The Canaries put three past the Rams and it was the Spanish forward that secured all three goals in the tie, contributing to his outstanding 24-point haul. Norwich host Hull City at Carrow Road next. With their current form we expect the home side to provide a convincing win and it would be surprising if Sainz is not able to return a substantial sum of points in this one.

MICKEY DEMETRIOU

The final player we believe is a solid captaincy shout for Gameweek 9 is Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D). The defensive giant has been incredible for The Railwaymen this season and has returned an unbelievable 72 points overall in Fantasy EFL, topping the standings of all the EFL players so far. His side do have a very tough challenge in Gameweek 9 when they host Gillingham, but the attacking threat that the Gills have means Demetriou will need to be at his very best. Therefore, he has a great chance of returning a significant sum of points through his defensive contributions. As a captaincy shout, he has a high likelihood of providing a double-digit performance once again, so is another great pick.

