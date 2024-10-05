Two injury-hit sides meet in the late kick-off at Goodison Park, where the action gets underway at 5.30pm BST.

Newcastle United are plagued by unavailability in attack, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both sidelined.

It means that Anthony Gordon once again leads the line for the Magpies this evening.

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar have at least all recovered from minor issues sustained in the last week. They start this evening.

Eddie Howe’s starting XI is actually unchanged from the draw with Manchester City last Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s line-up very much isn’t.

The rumours were true about Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko, both of whom miss out tonight because of injury.

Their places are taken at the rear by Michael Keane and James Garner. Having looked better with a near-full-strength defence in Gameweek 6, it’s back to a patched-up backline for Dyche.

The Toffees also bring in Jack Harrison for Jesper Lindstrom.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Young, Mangala, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Beto, O’Brien, Gana Gueye, Lindstrom, Iroegbunam, Armstrong.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Burn, Schär, Hall, Joelinton, Guimarães, Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Ruddy, Krafth, Livramento, Kelly, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Osula.



