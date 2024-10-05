178
178 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    I remember the time...it was 10:35am today. My captaincy had been on Saka all week. But then I got 'The Fear'...and I switched the captaincy over to Haaland.

    As I look into the distance and ponder what might have been...the world moves on, not knowing of my internal pain. It's a cruel world but I will find strength to carry on. And do it again next time...

    Open Controls
    1. fplgaruda
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Play your own game.

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was the opposite had it on Haland all week and switched to Saka that said I have a poor rank so need to take a ''risk'' here and there

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        It was a good risk to take, well played

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers Tiger , is easier when you are low ranked though.

          Open Controls
    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably every Saka owner had him as (C) in reshuffling at some point. Last call, before deadline counts. You are as bad as most of us 😉

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Agreed...though all week I refused to look at my team because of the bad gameweek last week 😀

        Open Controls
    4. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Commiserations, it’s always the last minute changes that kill me, I try very hard to avoid (not immune either, of course)

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah I try not to as well, hard sometimes!

        Open Controls
    5. Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't captain Haaland again. I am on him for the rest of the season after three failures of him VC in 3, 4 and 5.

      He doesn't score again this season.

      If he does then it is one goal and Salah or Palmer as VC score 4 the same weekend.

      Open Controls
  2. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    City’s fixtures really are nice, but can’t think who else I could safely buy other than Haaland, who I already have

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland enough for me. Lewis would be good if he was 100% nailed and kept clean sheets but he's not

      Open Controls
    2. fplgaruda
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden, his first start today. More to come.

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Apparently Kovacic 😉

      Open Controls
  3. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lets go Everton, get that win

    Open Controls
  4. mookie
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Love this season. The only ones doing badly are the sheep. Long may it last.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Casuals doing very well this year

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        We really are

        Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Very true. Decent pricing goes a long way.

      Open Controls
  5. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    How did Foden do today...nice fixture at wol up next, then again FUL was also nice

    Open Controls
    1. fplgaruda
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2 points against FUL. Is it good enough for you?

      Open Controls
  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Quite a few philosophers on this site today.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Without stones, you can only be philosopher:-)

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ahhh the Stone absorbs all 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      People commenting on foden?

      Open Controls
  7. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    After Bournemouth away for Havertz I was considering Semenyo + Havertz > Johnson + Cunha. Good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I like Cunha. Getting him for wood

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah that’s a good move also. Amazing run of fixtures coming for Wolves. Getting Ait-Nouri + Cunha.

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      cant sell havertz, hes the striker for the team most likely to win the Prem this year. scored 8 in a row at the Emirates i think?

      Open Controls
  8. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I might be interested in Trippier on my GW12 Wildcard

    Open Controls
  9. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gordon will score wont he

    Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    ESR dropping in price tonight for certain?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.