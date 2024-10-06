Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9: Top Picks for Sunday

With the majority of this week’s action now concluded, our attention turns to Sunday’s final meeting of Gameweek 9. Bristol City host Cardiff City at Ashton Gate in a 15:00 BST kick off. The match is expected to be a great spectacle with the Bluebirds desperate to secure points, so they can start to make progress and climb out of the relegation zone.

Top picks for Sunday: Goalkeeper

Max O’Leary – Bristol City

It is extremely difficult to see Cardiff City coming away from this match with anything. Therefore the goalkeeper pick has to be Bristol City’s number one Max O’Leary (G). The goalkeeper has secured 22 points in Fantasy EFL so far. He comes off the back of a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday, so will be eager to secure consecutive clean sheets.

Top picks for Sunday: Defenders

Perry Ng – Cardiff City

Although Cardiff have had a miserable start to the Championship campaign, they do enter this match off the back of their first league win against Millwall. This should breed confidence amongst the squad. Forward-thinking defender, Perry Ng (D), seems like a viable option for this match. Especially after his excellent performance against the Lions in their midweek tie. The Welsh international secured a 15-point haul courtesy of 90 minutes played (+2), a goal (+7), a clean sheet (+5) and four clearances (+1). He is likely to be the most influential player for the Bluebirds in this one.

George Tanner- Bristol City

If you are confident in a home victory and a clean sheet, then George Tanner (D) would be the defender to back. He has secured 40 points so far in Fantasy EFL and returned a healthy 12 points in Double Gameweek 8 last time out. Coming off the back of a clean sheet should provide the Robins more stability for when they approach this tie. Backed by just 0.1% of managers he could be an excellent differential.

Top picks for Sunday: Midfielder

Jason Knight – Bristol City

The Bluebirds playmaker, Jason Knight (M), emerges as the best option in the middle of the park in this meeting. He is backed by only 0.2% of managers, so is a good differential. The midfielder put in an outstanding display in Double Gameweek 8, returning a 15-point haul. He does not only offer a threat going forward, but has also become recognised for his impressive interception rate. He has six (+12) to his name this season. He managed an additional two in the Double Gameweek when his side beat Oxford United, and drew away to Swansea City. The Robins are now unbeaten in three and will be desperate to make it four in this winnable home tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

Top pick: Forward

Sinclair Armstrong- Bristol City

Sinclair Armstrong (F) appears as the best attacking option in this tie at the top end of the pitch. He has secured 30 points overall in Fantasy EFL. His best performance came on the opening day of the season where he provided both a goal (+5) and an assist (+3). With the Bluebirds’ poor defensive record, this could be a great chance for the forward to extend his current goal tally.

