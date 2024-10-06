509
509 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Faes in off the bench 😀

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Linny chops Rogers

  3. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hit someone Cole

  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    13 mins added at Chelsea

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Another Palmer yc would mean scenes

    1. didas
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A goal would be better

      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or two

    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Especially if they went from saka!

  6. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    13 mins of added time at Stamford Bridge

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Plenty of time for a Sanchez 6th save
      Hopefully from a penalty !

  7. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Was confident of a Villa CS, shame Konsa was subbed after 10 minutes, Faes on the bench 🙁

  8. Ninja Škrtel
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    yesss Amad left out getting 6 pts from Keane.

    1. No10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      WOW

    2. R.C.
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      One more sub left

  9. AIRMILES
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    13 mins injury time at Chelsea

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Enough added time for a Palmer hattrick!

  11. Esraj
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Man u a tough mid table team. Would rob many big clubs off valuable points.

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The sooner they accept this the better for everyone

  12. WVA
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wood only on 2 baps ffs

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oh fck off Madueke... suddenly jumped up

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Strange that!?

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Brutal

  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Sels doing Sels things

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      This guy is worse than Ward/Iversen combo

  14. united12345
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Mazraoui off at HT, mykolenko doesn’t play…I feel robbed of my clean sheet points

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Those mics look cheap

  16. WVA
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Palmer holding onto his bap?

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Should do yes

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Looks like it. Might snatch 2

  17. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    How can they show the amount of time to be added in the Villa game when the game is still being delayed?

  18. Bihom
      just now

      Sels got knocked out and woke up with superpowers

    • JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Graaaargh

    • chocolove
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wow. Sanchez sels. Amazing

