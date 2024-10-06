There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST today, with Aston Villa facing Manchester United and Chelsea hosting Nottingham Forest.

Unai Emery makes three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town last week, as Matty Cash, Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene come in for Diego Carlos, Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey.

Onana and Ramsey picked up injuries in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers are once again preferred up top, so super-sub Jhon Duran remains on the bench.

Opponents Man Utd promote Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund to the starting XI at the expense of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

In west London, Chelsea are unchanged for the visit of Nottingham Forest, who make two alterations.

Morgan Gibbs-White returns from suspension and there is a start for Callum Hudson-Odoi against his former club, too.

Nicolas Dominguez and Taiwo Awoniyi drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Bailey, Barkley, Tielemans, Philogene, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Carlos, Duran, Buendia, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bogarde, Swinkels, Young

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Evans, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, de Ligt, Martinez, Zirkzee, Amad, Casemiro, Antony, Ugarte

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Disasi, Veiga, Lavia, Mudryk, Nkunku, Neto, Felix

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Ward-Prowse, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Williams, Boly, Morato, Dominguez, Sosa, Awoniyi, Silva, Elanga



