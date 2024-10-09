Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 10!

This week’s international break means the usual player pool has significantly decreased. This means that this round will be Blank Gameweek 10. There will be no Championship players available for selection this week. Furthermore, there are only two League One matches set to go ahead.

This makes it crucial to turn your attention to League Two. There are standout picks for both the players and clubs, depending on who you think can return a considerable sum of points across this weekend’s fixtures!

Despite there being a limited number of matches set to be played in Gameweek 10, we have plenty of content to be published in the lead-up to Saturday’s 12:30 BST deadline.

Here is a list of all the teams still featuring in Gameweek 10 and the date/time of their fixtures.

Blank Gameweek 10 fixtures

Home Away Date/Time League One Crawley Town Shrewsbury Town Sat 12th Oct, 15:00 BST Peterborough United Rotherham United Sat 12th Oct,15:00 BST League Two Chesterfield Notts County Sat 12th Oct, 12:30 BST AFC Wimbledon Carlisle United Sat 12th Oct,15:00 BST Barrow Morecambe Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST Cheltenham Swindon Town Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST Doncaster Rovers Crewe Alexandra Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST Gillingham Accrington Stanley Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST Harrogate Town Newport County Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST MK Dons Port Vale Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST Salford City Grimsby Town Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST Tranmere Rovers Bradford City Sat 12 Oct,15:00 BST

