Fantasy EFL October 9

Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 10!

This week’s international break means the usual player pool has significantly decreased. This means that this round will be Blank Gameweek 10. There will be no Championship players available for selection this week. Furthermore, there are only two League One matches set to go ahead. 

This makes it crucial to turn your attention to League Two. There are standout picks for both the players and clubs, depending on who you think can return a considerable sum of points across this weekend’s fixtures!

Despite there being a limited number of matches set to be played in Gameweek 10, we have plenty of content to be published in the lead-up to Saturday’s 12:30 BST deadline. 

Make sure to keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and the EFL’s website for all up to date news and articles to help with your Fantasy EFL team selections. This will include Captaincy recommendations, Scout Picks, Club Picks, RMT and more!

Here is a list of all the teams still featuring in Gameweek 10 and the date/time of their fixtures.

Blank Gameweek 10 fixtures

HomeAwayDate/Time
League OneCrawley TownShrewsbury TownSat 12th Oct, 15:00 BST
Peterborough UnitedRotherham United Sat 12th Oct,15:00 BST
League TwoChesterfield Notts CountySat 12th Oct, 12:30 BST
AFC WimbledonCarlisle UnitedSat 12th Oct,15:00 BST
BarrowMorecambeSat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
Cheltenham Swindon TownSat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
Doncaster RoversCrewe AlexandraSat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
GillinghamAccrington StanleySat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
Harrogate TownNewport CountySat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
MK DonsPort ValeSat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
Salford CityGrimsby TownSat 12 Oct,15:00 BST
Tranmere RoversBradford CitySat 12 Oct,15:00 BST

Which League One and League Two players and teams are you targeting ahead of Gameweek 10?

